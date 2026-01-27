Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 27, 2026
There is a new no. 1 team this week in the High School on SI Louisiana Top 25 boys basketball rankings. The Warhorses of coach Charles Smith move up with Madison Prep winning against Zachary, which doesn't fall far.
1. Peabody Magnet (22-2)
Previous ranking: 2
The Warhorses defeated Division II nonselect No. 5 Franklin Parish (17-6 record) by a score of 68-51. This week, Peabody will take on ranked Bossier at the Charles Smith Classic on Jan. 31. There are also games vs. Oakdale and ranked Tioga.
2. Madison Prep (18-4)
Previous ranking: 9
The Chargers downed No. 1 Zachary, ranked Jesuit and Booker T. Washington-New Orleans. Madison Prep faces Baton Rouge city rival Liberty Magnet (9-9) on Jan. 27. The Chargers also challenge Marksville at the Charles Smith Classic.
3. Calvary Baptist (16-4)
Previous ranking: 4
The Cavaliers defeated North Caddo 68-39. Jaiden Hall led four players in double figures with 13 points. A game on Jan. 27 vs. Magnolia School of Excellence was postponed. Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times wrote that Sam Ponder, a four-year letterman, is an "unsung hero" for his team.
4. Zachary (21-3)
Previous ranking: 1
Zachary lost at Madison Prep 61-49. Ian Edmond is averaging 16.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and two steals per outing. Cambren Price is scoring 10.2 ppg and Ethan Kimmie 8.9.
5. John Curtis Christian (18-2)
Previous ranking: 4
The only reason the Patriots drop a spot is because Madison Prep defeated Zachary and was the biggest mover in this week's rankings. John Curtis defeated Edna Karr in a Catholic League matchup 71-55 and is No. 1 in the LHSAA's Division I select power ratings. Zaveon Shepherd hit three consecutive 3-pointers as the Patriots pulled away in the second half after leading by two at intermission, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Eighth grader Tory Walker led with 16 points.
6. Alexandria (22-2)
Previous ranking: 5
ASH handled West Monroe 82-48. Games vs. Division II select No. 6 Washington-Marion (11-8) and Division III nonselect No. 11 Jena (9-3) were canceled. The Trojans travel to Ruston on Feb. 6 and will face David Thibodaux, which was ranked last week (lost in double and triple overtime in consecutive nights) at the Charles Smith Classic.
7. Ruston (12-3)
Previous ranking; 6
The Bearcats beat Marksville 62-54 and are scheduled to face Division I No. 12 Neville (15-8), Ouachita Parish and Class C No. 1 Gibsland-Coleman (20-2) this week although weather will affect many games in the northern portion of the state.
8. Dunham (17-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Dunham went 4-0 with wins over Liberty Magnet, St. Charles, Ascension Episcopal and Division II select No. 4 Lake Charles College Prep (15-6). A game vs. Division II No. 5 Parkview Baptist (21-5) was postponed.
9. Marksville (18-3)
Previous ranking: 7
The Tigers, who are No. 2 in the Division III nonselect power ratings behind Madison Parish, lost at Ruston 62-54 and routed Buckeye 70-29. Marksville will face Calvary Baptist at the end of the regular season.
10. St. Augustine (21-2)
Previous ranking: 10
St. Aug beat Jesuit and St. Michael. Aaron Miles, a returning starter from the Division I select championship team, is averaging 14 points and scored 20 in the 54-42 win over Jesuit, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.
11. Huntington (13-6)
Previous ranking: 13
Huntington defeated Parkway 62-60. The Raiders are scheduled to face Division I select No. 12 Captain Shreve (14-7) this week. A game vs. Evangel Christian was postponed.
12. Natchitoches-Central (18-2)
Previous ranking: 14
The Chiefs won District 1-5A games vs. Parkway and Byrd. Games vs. Class B No. 2 Zwolle (23-3) and No. 12 Negreet were postponed. Natchitoches-Central hosts Huntington on Feb. 6.
13. Westgate (13-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Coach Oliver Winston's Tigers completed a season sweep of city rival New Iberia Senior High. A game vs. Division I select No. 13 Catholic-Baton Rouge (9-8) was canceled. "We have a special group," sophomore forward Shadon Lee told High School on SI of the 10th-grade heavy Tigers.
14. Denham Springs (19-5)
Previous ranking: 16
Denham Springs notched a pair of impressive victories over 20-win Parkview Baptist and ranked Central-BR. Jeremy Williams scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of the 62-55 win over Central, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The Yellow Jackets travel to Division I nonselect No. 14 Northshore (13-9) this week.
15. Central-BR (15-4)
Previous ranking: 11
The Wildcats beat Division II nonselect No. 8 Plaquemine (14-8) by a 60-45 margin and lost 62-55 in overtime to Denham Springs. Central is set to travel to Shreveport to face Calvary Baptist on Jan. 31.
16. Ferriday (20-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Games against ranked Madison Parish and Delhi Charter were postponed. The Trojans routed Vidalia 68-22 and are No. 1 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings. Ferriday travels to Ruston in February.
17. Archbishop Shaw (15-8)
Previous ranking:18
Shaw extended its winning streak to eight games with a 61-54 victory over Northshore. The Eagles have games this week vs. St. Charles and Division I nonselect No. 11 H.L. Bourgeois (12-9).
18. Tioga (20-4)
Previous ranking: 19
Tioga blew out Avoyelles Public Charter 84-28. Games vs. West Ouachita and Division III nonselect No. 11 Jena (9-3) were postponed.
19. Wossman (17-5)
Previous ranking: 20
Wossman beat Carroll and Richwood; games vs. Grant Parish and Neville were postponed. The Wildcats have an upcoming game scheduled at home vs. Calvary Baptist and a district game vs. Franklin Parish, which previously defeated Wossman 60-51.
20. Bossier (14-6)
Previous ranking: 21
The Bearkats, who are No. 2 in the Division II nonselect power ratings behind Wossman, defeated Booker T. Washington. Bossier will face No. 1 Peabody at the upcoming Charles Smith Classic.
21. Madison Parish (20-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Games vs. Ferriday and Mangham were postponed.
22. Teurlings Catholic (15-4)
Previous ranking: 25
The Rebels are up to No. 4 in the Division I select power ratings after wins over Catholic New Iberia and Vandebitl Catholic by a combined five points. Teurlings Catholic travels to north Lafayette district rival David Thibodaux - which is located just up the street - on Jan. 30.
23. Washington-Marion (11-8)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Indians lost two games by forfeit but also hold two recent wins over Northwest, which debuts in the rankings this week.
24. Northwest (15-6)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Mark Cassimere's Raiders defeated David Thibodaux in double overtime and collected a win over Northside - in a game played at David Thibodaux - the next night. There was also a win over Division II nonselect No. 3 Brusly (15-4), Northwest, which is No. 4 in the Division II power ratings, takes on 5A Southside tonight (Jan. 27). Reginald Lavergne is averaging a double-double. Markez Davis and Courtlon Young combined for 32 points in the win over David Thibodaux.
25. Metairie Park Country Day (13-6)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The defending state champs of Division III select reappear in the rankings with a win at St. Thomas More and a defeat of previously ranked De La Salle. Country Day also nipped always-tough L.B. Landry 67-64.
Dropped out: No. 12 Jesuit, No. 22 David Thibodaux, No. 24 De La Salle
First out: Zwolle (23-3), Anacoco (26-3), Gibsland-Coleman (20-2)