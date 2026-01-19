Top 25 Louisiana Girls Basketball High School State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
For the first time this season, no team dropped out of the previous week's High School on SI Louisiana girls basketball top 25 rankings.
Check out the list of additional teams to watch - in random order - at the end of the article and pay close attention today at No. 1 John Curtis faces Zachary, which was at the top spot recently.
1. John Curtis Christian (15-1)
Previous ranking: 1
The Patriots thumped Warren Easton 74-20. UL Ragin' Cajuns' signee Bailey Timmons scored 13 points with eight steals and five rebounds in the district opener. Curtis hosts Zachary at 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 19 (today).
2. Simpson (30-4)
Previous ranking: 3
Simpson opened district with a 58-24 win over Ebarb. The Broncos have won five straight games since a loss to Neville at the LCA Tournament, where they notched wins over Huntington and the host Knights.
3. Zachary (20-2)
Previous ranking: 6
After splitting four games at the LCA Tournament, Zachary has won three straight with wins last week over Oak Hill and Denham Springs. The Broncos trailed Denham Springs at the half by seven points but won 56-36, according to Will Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Ava Raymond and Asia Bell produced double doubles, while Kenndi Whitfield scored 11 points and Marcia Robinson 10.
4. Southern Lab (19-4)
Previous ranking: 2
The Kittens bounced back from a four-point loss to Oak Grove with a four-point win over Parkview Baptist and a rout of Ouachita Parish. Lab hosts Lafayette Christian later this month.
5. Slidell (18-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Slidell won three games - vs. Chalmette, Northshore and Hammond - after dropping its first against Southern Lab the previous week. The Tigers travel to Fontainebleau and Ponchatoula this week ahead of a showdown vs. city rival Salmen.
6. Prairieville (18-3)
Previous ranking: 8
The Hurricanes passed Zachary for the No. 1 spot in the LHSAA Division I nonselect power ratings after wins over Glen Oaks and French Settlement, the No. 1 team in Division III nonselect.
7. University Lab (19-3)
Previous rank: 9
U-High beat Woodlawn-BR 44-35 for its fifth straight win since a loss to John Curtis.
8. Oak Grove (17-3)
Previous ranking: 19
The Tigers, who are No. 2 in the Division III nonselect power ratings, downed West Ouachita and Southern Lab and are the biggest mover this week by far. The Tigers have won 10 straight since a loss to John Curtis.
9. Madison Prep (18-7)
Previous ranking: 5
The Chargers defeated Terrebonne, Midland, Lafayette and Liberty and lost to Albany. Madison Prep travels to Doyle before beginning District 6-3A vs. University Lab.
10. Iowa (16-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Iowa won by double-digit margins over Lafayette, Barbe and Brusly. The Yellow Jackets host tough Division I Sulphur on Jan. 20.
11. Bell City (19-2)
Previous ranking: 11
The Bruins blew out a 21-6 Zwolle team, 65-34, and have won six straight since a loss to Madison Prep.
12. Lafayette Christian (14-5)
Previous ranking: 12
The Knights hammered Lafayette Renaissance 72-9 and defeated Class B No. 1 Pitkin 58-44. Shanna Simien had 21 points vs. Pitkin. Logan Boutte scored eight points before leaving in the first quarter with an injury. Coach Errol Rogers' estimated the timetable at a week or two for the senior's return. The Knights have a key District 6-2A contest coming up at Midland.
13. Wossman (11-8)
Previous ranking: 16
The Wildcats have won four straight games and eight of their last nine, including a 29-point win over Divsion I top 10 team Tioga and a double digit win over defending Division I select champion Huntington. Taylar Wright scored 22 points with seven rebounds in the win over Tioga.
14. Huntington (12-5)
Previous ranking: 4
The Raiders lost three of five games with Kyndal Stevenson missing time due to an injury from the LCA Tournament. Huntington rebounded from a 59-46 loss at Wossman to beat district foe Benton.
15. Neville (15-5)
Previous ranking: 13
The Tigers beat Alexandria and Northwood-Shreveport by 20 and 10 point-margins and move down two spots due to no fault of their own.
16. Parkview Baptist (15-3)
Previous ranking: 14
The Eagles dropped a four-point game to Southern Lab but drew praise from Bobby Sibley of Rep Your City Hoops for the performance against a top five opponent (and No. 1 team in Division IV select).
17. Fairview (19-8)
Previous ranking: 17
The Panthers scored a total of 165 points in wins over Hicks and Division II nonselect No. 7-ranked South Beauregard.
18. Acadiana (22-2)
Previous ranking: 15
The Rams, who beat East Feliciana and Kaplan, only moved down because other teams had bigger wins. Acadiana has only lost one game on the court. The other was a forfeit due to the Rams not being able to make a road trip to Alexandria due to unforeseen circumstances.
19. Westlake (15-2)
Previous ranking: 18
The Rams won at Division II select No. 9 Northside 46-36 and are No. 3 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
20. Pitkin (24-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Coach Phillip George's group bounced back from a 58-44 loss at Lafayette Christain to defeat Class B No. 7 Anacoco 70-58. On Jan. 20, the Tigers are at Fairview for the first of two district games. "We really have eight players we play without a lot of drop-off," George told High School on SI before the LCA game. "They all can shoot it. They can all dribble it."
21. Midland (19-6)
Previous ranking: 21
The Rebels averaged 70 points per game in wins over South Beauregard, Welsh and Lake Arthur. MIdland lost to Madison Prep 58-43 and travels to Zachary later this month with a home district clash with LCA in between.
22. North Vermilion (18-1)
Previous ranking: 22
The No. 2 team in the Division II nonselect power ratings picked up a another impressive win at Division II select No. 5 E.D. White. "It's hard to score on us," Patriots coach Jack LeBlanc told High School on SI at Madison Prep where NVHS defeated Ponchatoula. The Patriots won vs. E.D. White 40-24 and defeated Berwick.
23. French Settlement (17-3)
Previous ranking: 23
The Lions lost by one point to Prairieville and beat Division III nonselect No. 10 Doyle 64-37. French Settlement, which is No. 1 in D3 ahead of Oak Grove, also blew out Independence 59-8. The Lions face Division I nonselect No. 15 Walker (16-8) on Jan. 20.
24. Riverdale (13-0)
Previous ranking: 24
The Rebels beat Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 43-33.
25. Salmen (19-1)
Previous ranking: 25
The Spartans have won their last three games - vs. Chalmette, Higgins and Central Lafourche - by at least 32 points.
Dropped out: None
First out: Albany, JS Clark, Rosepine, Sterlington, Hathaway, St. Joseph's, Archbishop Chapelle, Woodlawn-BR, De La Salle, Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek, Sulphur, Haughton, Parkway, LaGrange, West St. John, Arcadia, Merryville, Quitman, Vandebilt Catholic , Sacred Heart-NO, De La Salle, Denham Springs. South Lafourche, Walker, Natchitoches-Central, Destrehan