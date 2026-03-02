Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - March 2, 2026
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, March 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner, Lily Hammonds of Parkview Baptist softball!
This Week's Candidates
Kamryn Cancienne, Sr, Riverside Academy softball
Cancienne batted .471 and pitched 16 innings wih a 1.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts for the 6-1 Rebels. She threw a three-hitter in a 6-2 win over Thibodaux and had two hits - and pitched a no-hitter over two innings in a 20-4 win over Dunham (with two hits and two RBIs at the plate).
Evie West, Soph, West Monroe softball
The Rebels (5-2) went 4-0 with wins over Caldwell Parish, St. Frederick, West Ouachita and defending Class B state champ Quitman. West had three hits with a double and two home runs in the 15-0 win over Caldwell Parish. She had three hits with four RBIs and a homer in a 14-2 win over St. Frederick, pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless relief in the 3-1 win over West Ouachita (and homered) and was the winning pitcher (5 IP, 5 K) in the 7-0 shutout of Quitman.
Niran Ogunyemi, Sr, Captain Shreve boys basketball
The Gators gave coach Brandon Gultery his first playoff win at the school behind 15 points from Ogunyemi, who led the No. 14-seeded Gators to a 54-37 win over No. 19 Holy Cross, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Captain Shreve (18-11) moves on to the second round at No. 3 St. Augustine (27-4).
Izaac Andre, Sr, Catholic New Iberia baseball
The starting third baseman for the defending Division III select state champs has helped the team also on the mound this season with JD Hidalgo and Lane Fenske now on college rosters. Andre threw a one-hitter over six innings with 10 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over another defending state champ, Vermilion Catholic. The Panthers are 8-4 on the season and No. 5 in the power ratings. Ande is batting .314 with three doubles and has an ERA of 0.84.
Terrance Pitre, Sr, South Lafourche boys basketball
Pitre scored 21 points to pace the Tarpons to a 61-46 win over Thibodaux in a matchup of Bayou Region teams in the Division I nonselect playoffs, according to Chris Singleton. South Lafourche (22-6), a No. 11 seed, travel to last year's runner-up, No. 6 Central-BR, in the regional round.
Kendrick Bernard, Sr, Carencro boys basketball
The senior scored 21 points to propel the No. 14-seeded Bears to a 69-51 win over No. 19 Bonnabel in the Division I select playoffs. Bernard hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter and was accurate on 6 of 9 field goals in the second half for Carencro (21-10), which will travel to Alexandria in the second round for the second straight year.
Claire Murphy, Sr, Mount Carmel softball
The Baton Rouge Community College signee produced five hits with three home runs and six RBIs in seven plate appearances as the Cubs drilled Rosepine and Jennings by a combined score of 36-0 and lost to Iota. Mount Carmel (5-2) is No. 4 in the Division I select power ratings.
Logan Boutte, Sr, Lafayette Christian girls basketball
In her last game at the LCA Sports Plex, Boutte drained a team-high 19 points in a 60-27 win over No. 9-seeded Episocoal in the Division III select quarterfinals. The win lifted the No. 1 Knights (22-9) to the state tournament for a 10th straight year. They're seeking a sixth straight crown.
Laila Rousell, Fr, Westlake girls basketball
The Rams are headed back to the Division III nonselect state tournament after wins over No. 14 Pine and No. 6 Jena. Rousell, a 6-foot-3 freshman who averages over four blocks per game, scored 10 points in the win over Jena and had 18 points with 10 rebounds vs. Pine. Westlake (21-4) takes on Oak Grove in the semifinals.
Justyse George, Sr, Teurlings Catholic girls soccer & basketball
George was an endurance specialist over the past two weeks, playing in marathon soccer games en route to leading her team to a runner-up finish on Friday and scoring in double figures on Monday and Thursday in basketball playoff wins over Tioga and Liberty Magnet. She scored 34 points with eight rebounds, four steals and four assists in the 63-48 win over Liberty that sent the Rebels to the Division I select state tournament for the first time in nearly 20 years, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. The Rebels are the Cinderella story as the lowest seed in the tourney (No. 7).
Kennedi Smith, Sr. Logansport softball
The Tigers (6-2), No. 5 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings, went 4-1 with wins over Byrd, Converse, Saline and Evangel Christian. Smith pitched a complete game and hit a game slam in an 11-7 win over Byrd. Her week also included a signing with Texas A&M-Texarkana to continue her career in college.
Avery Cournoyer, Jr, Merryville girls basketball
Merryville (25-8), the No. 2 seed in Division IV nonselect, trounced No. 7 Mangham 81-41 and Cournoyer dropped 37 points in the first three quarters, per Rodrick Anderson of The American Press in Lake Charles.
Charli Sonnier, Jr, Iota softball
Sonnier had three hits with a homer and a double and three RBIs in an 8-4 win over South Beauregard. She also had three hits with an RBI in a 6-2 win over last year's Division I select runner-up Mount Carmel and walked three times with two runs scored in a 14-4 win over Lafayette Christian. Iota is 7-2 and No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Peyton Herpin, Sr, Bell City girls basketball
The Bruins, who are inside the overall top 10 of the High School on SI girls state basketball rankings, advanced to the Class B semifinals with a 57-44 win over No. 9 Anacoco. Herpin scored 32 points for the top-seeded Bruins (25-2), according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press.
Valerie Brown, Sr, Notre Dame softball
Brown drove in six runs on three hits with a double and a homer in a 9-4 win over St. Louis during a week that saw the Pioneers go 5-0. Brown is one of nine players that is hitting .400 or better for Notre Dame (7-1). She had two hits and scored three runs in a 15-0 win over Anacoco, two doubles in a 13-5 win over DeRidder and two hits with a homer in a 6-4 win over Rayne
Ellie Goleman, Fr, Fairview girls basketball
Goleman, who played an instrumental role as an eighth grader on Fairview's 16th state championship team, collected 21 points as the 27-9 Panthers advanced to the Class B semifinals with an 86-48 win over Quitman, per Rodrick Anderson of The American Press.
Rylin Savoy, Sr, St. Martinville baseball
Savoy threw a five-inning shutout of Northside, striking out 10 while allowing two hits in the 11-0 win. The Tigers have won three straight games since an 0-5 start.
Malloy Miles, Jr, French Settlement softball
The Ole Miss commit has pitched the Lions to a 5-0 record where they've outscored opponents 52-2. Miles threw a one-hitter and allowed no earned runs in a 4-2 win over St. Joseph's to finish the week. Earlier, she threw a perfect game over five innings with 13 strikeouts in a 15-0 win over Zachary. Miles also had a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 12-0 win over Catholic Pointe Coupee in five innings, as well as a no-hitter over four innings with 12 punchouts in an 11-0 win over Maurepas. Finally, she no-hit Holden over five innings (14 K) in a 12-0 win. She also bats clean-up.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.