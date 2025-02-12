Top 25 Louisiana Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/12/2025)
We've reached the final week of the girls high school basketball season in Louisiana. Here is a look at our top 25 teams as the road to Marsh Madness begins soon.
1. Parkway (23-2)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers defeated 20-12 Benton (57-26) and Evangel Christian, 61-16. Parkway has won 11 straight games leading into its final game of the regular season vs. Captain Shreve (23-7). The Panthers led 41-2 at halftime vs. Evangel, according to Russell Hedges of the Bossier Press Tribune. Dakota Howard scored 26 points.
2. Lafayette Christian (22-5)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Knights beat Welsh 62-14 and won twice against 18-11 Midland. In the first game against Midland, a 65-48 win at home, Kaliyah Samuels registered a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. Peyton Dean added 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. The Knights edged Midland on the road in overtime, 46-44. Senior Taelyn Taylor was named to the LHSCA/LHSBCA All-Star team.
3. Wossman (23-3)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Wildcats beat Franklin Parish 58-17 and Carroll, 63-14. Wossman, which has won six straight games since an overtime loss at Huntington, finishes the regular season vs. Peabody (15-11). Ramiah Augurson and Anyra Wilson were named to the LHSCA/LHSBCA All-Star team.
4. Zachary (22-3)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos beat Scotlandville 64-3 and Liberty, 68-43. Senior Tiarra McPipe was named to the LHSCA/LHSBCA All-Star team. 6-foot-2 senior Cimiya Rideaux committed to Seward Community College. Zachary closes out the regular season at St. Scholastica (18-7) and Woodlawn-BR.
5. Barbe (28-3)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers beat Acadiana (71-11), won vs. 20-10 Anacoco in overtime (52-47) and took a road win at New Iberia, 40-21. Barbe will graduate five seniors, including Mia Colston, who was named to the LHSCA/LHSBCA All-Star team.
Senior Maleigha James scored 15 points - all on 3-pointers - in a recent win over Southside. 6-foot-0 junior Danyele Wallace had a double-double with 10 points and 10- rebounds in a win over Sulphur. Barbe finishes the regular season at home vs. 16-10 Lafayette.
6. Southern Lab (18-5)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select)
The Kittens beat 15-11 Mt Carmel 77-44 and won at John Curtis with a one-point loss (49-48) at Destrehan (20-8). Shaila Forman scored 19 points in the 54-47 win vs. Curtis, telling Jarryd Boyd of The Hash it Out Show: "We needed this win because we're fixing to go into the playoffs. Every game counts. We want to keep our No. 1 seed." Jamya Cain and Asia Patin had 14 and 11 points, according to LBR Basketball.
7. Edna Karr (25-4)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Cougars beat 19-12 Phoenix (59-29), 19-5 Douglass (60-47) and won at Walker, 56-51. Karr led at the half vs. Walker, 33-20. Cass Antoine scored 19 points. Jalyn Recasner added nine as seven players finished with at least five points. The Cougars wrap up the regular season vs. 22-4 Dominican.
8. Walker (29-2)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats beat St. Amant 77-64 and lost to Edna Karr, 56-51. Senior UL Ragin' Cajuns' signee Arionna Patterson is scoring 19 ppg and shooting 56% from the field. Senior LaShantae Clay is averaging 3.8 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 rebounds. Walker completes the regular season vs. 11-15 Dutchtown.
9. Woodlawn-BR (22-6)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Panthers have won 10 straight games as they prepare to face Zachary in the final game of the regular season. Woodlawn's most recent wins were over Central 79-29 and Scotlandville, 66-14.
10. John Curtis (16-4)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Patriots lost to Southern Lab and beat 15-11 Mount Carmel, 60-31. Keke Nelson scored 17 points with six assists and two rebounds vs. Mount Carmel. Janiyah Williams totaled 20 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Curtis, which has finished its regular season, went undefeated in a district that includes Edna Karr. Nelson scored 15, Bailey Timmons had 11 points and Jayla Albert chipped in 10 in the loss to Southern Lab.
11. Huntington (15-6)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Raiders beat Natchitoches-Central 78-46 and Byrd, 51-32. Jamar'i Bell and Carley Hamilton were selected to the LHSCA/LHSBCA All-Star team. Games vs. Lafayette Christian and Gisbland-Coleman were canceled. Huntington hosts Haughton on Feb. 14.
12. Simpson (36-2)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 1 (Class C)
The Broncos defeated Evans and routed 19-15 Florien by 41 points. In a recent win vs. Hornbeck, Kodi Miller scored six points with seven assists and seven steals. The Broncos were crisp with 14 assists on 19 buckets, according to the Simpson Lady Broncos' Facebook page. Ashley Allain scored 13 points with Bella Hunnicutt and Hallie Rollins each recording a double-double. Olivia Edwards scored 15 points.
13. Vandebilt Catholic (14-7)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Terriers swept district wins over 14-11 South Terrebonne (54-18), Lutcher and South Lafourche.
14. Fairview (31-5)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 1 (Class C)
The Panthers beat 17-9 Singer by 60 points (67-7). Fairview has won 10 of its last 11 games with an 80-70 loss to an Anacoco squad that took Barbe to overtime.
15. Oakdale (21-5)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III nonselect)
The Warriors won vs. Port Barre, 86-28. Key players include Emani Young, Kaylee Bradley, Bryleigh Willis, Maliyah Spires and Nariyah Williams. Young is an LHSCA/LHSBCA All-Star.
16. Cedar Creek (25-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 2 (Division IV select)
The Ruston-based Cougars made a statement by downing defending Division IV nonselect champion Arcadia (24-4), which was coming off a win at Class 5A Haughton (26-3). 6-foot-2 junior Avery Ryan is a transfer from Class 5A Benton, a 20-win team the Cougars defeated on the road this season.
17. Bell City (21-3)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 2 (Class B)
The Bruins' winning streak ballooned to nine games with wins over 14-11 Starks (74-22) and Lacassine, 80-46.
18. Neville (18-3)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers defeated 18-8 Ouachita Parish (50-27) and won against West Monroe for the second time.
19. Denham Springs (20-9)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets defeated Live Oak and Dutchtown and will complete the regular season against Prairieviille (15-8).
20. Arcadia (24-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV nonselect)
DeAsia Alexander and the Hornets, who defeated Oakdale for the state title last season, won't have to contend with the Warriors, who moved up to DIII. Arcadia lost its last game to Cedar Creek but notched a 31-27 win at Class 5A Haughton on Feb. 5. The game was postponed from Jan. 21 due to the winter storm.
21. Oak Grove (18-2)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers defeated 26-6 Summerfield, 51-39. Oak Grove has won 12 straight games vs. in-state opponents.
22. Haughton (26-3)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers lost to Arcadia and bounced back with a 63-50 win over 23-7 Captain Shreve. Shaniya Perkins scored 25 points in the win over Shreve, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.
23. Parkview Baptist (19-5)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Eagles extended their winning streak to five games by defeating 14-15 Glen Oak (53-43). Parkview faces 16-12 Madison Prep to finsih the season.
24. Northshore (23-5)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No. 11 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers defeated Salmen and Chalmette to increase their winning streak to eight games. They'll tune up for the playoffs vs. 20-10 Ponchatoula and 2025 guard Alyssa Hillard.
25. Doyle (21-6)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 3 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers won their 12th and 13th straight games. Doyle blew out 17-11 Springfield on the road, 49-18.
First Out: Sulphur (20-3), Destrehan (20-8), University Lab (19-3), Natchitoches-Central (24-4), Slidell (22-6), Mandeville (21-9), Ponchatoula (20-10), North Vermilion (24-2), Iowa (19-7), Lafayette (16-10), Lakeview (25-4), White Castle (23-9), Midland (18-11), Plainview (23-7), ED White (22-4), Oberlin (19-13), Rosepine (20-9), JS Clark (22-8), Oak Hill (27-10), Anacoco (21-10)
Dropped out: No. 17 Natchitoches-Central (24-4), No. 20 East Ascension (20-5), No. 25 Sulphur (20-3 - Tors were tied for No. 25 with Doyle.
On the Bubble: Hahnville (19-7), Terrebonne (22-6), Sterlington (20-7), Abbeville (18-4), French Settlement (22-9), Archbishop Hannan (18-7), Captain Shreve (23-7) Alexandria (22-6), Family Christian (21-7), Douglass (19-5), Northwood-SH (17-9), Buckeye (21-5), Booker T. Washington-NO (19-6), Hamilton Christian (14-9), Central Catholic (24-7), Ouachita Christian (24-3), St. Edmund (22-4), Summerfield (26-6), Calvin (26-6), Reeves (19-7)