Top 25 Louisiana Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/12/2025)

⛹️‍♀️ Shaila Forman

🏫 Southern Lab

🎓 2025



📝The top unsigned senior in the state showed up tonight scoring from all levels! The two way guard set the tone scoring a game high 19pts in a big win at Curtis!



✅ Posted smaller defenders

✅ 3 Ball off the bounce

✅ Created for others pic.twitter.com/qxWqgUpJDW