Top 25 Louisiana Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/5/2025)
As the girls high school basketball season gets near the end of the regular season, here are our top 25 teams in Louisiana this week.
1. Parkway (21-2)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The defending state champs defeated district opponents Airline and Haughton by scores of 73-40 and 69-42. The win at Haughton was the 50th straight district victory for Parkway, which increased a 14-13 lead after one quarter to 33-25 at the half, according to Russell Hedges of the Bossier Press Tribune. Dakota Howard scored 27 points.
2. Lafayette Christian (19-5)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Knights routed Lafayette Renaissance, 70-8, and beat Lafayette High, 52-38, in a game that was rescheduled from the week of the winter storm. Coach Errol Rogers' team has won 17 of its last 18 games with a five-point loss to Walker. The Knights face Division IV nonselect No. 4 Midland (18-9) on Feb. 6.
3. Wossman (21-3)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Wildcats defeated 18-7 West Ouachita by a score of 69-16. Wossman has won four straight games since an overtime loss to Huntington. Its other two losses were by a combined total of six points to Parkway and Lafayette Christian.
4. Zachary (20-3)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
Zachary went 2-0 on the week, blitzing St. Joseph's and Central-BR. The Broncos led 28-4 at the end of the first quarter in the 66-13 win against Central, according to Warren Brady of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Kaitlyn Blake's 3-pointer eventually pushed the margin to 44-4. Tiarra McPipe scored 12 points and Ava Raymond added 11.
5. Walker (28-1)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
Walker handled Prairieville and Live Oak. Logan Cookmeyer scored 17 points with three steals and two assists in the 64-22 win over Prairieville. Da'Nija Goza chipped in 11 points with six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Arionna Patterson added 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and a block.
6. John Curtis (15-3)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Patriots beat 17-6 Archbishop Chapelle (57-44) and 22-4 Edna Karr (57-48). Bailey Timmons scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter against Karr, which pulled within two points down the stretch, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Ke'Sonja Nelson matched Timmons with 16 points. Janiyah Williams added 13 and was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.
7. Southern Lab (16-4)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select )
The Kittens defeated Vandebilt Catholic (63-50) and Central Private (98-8). Shaila Forman scored 25 points with eight rebounds, eight steals and six assists vs. Vandebilt Catholic, according to the Southern Lab Athletics site, which stated: "(Forman's) ability to orchestrate plays and disrupt the opponent's offense was crucial in establishing a lead that the Kittens never relinquished."
Asia Patin added 15 points and three steals. Jamya Cain contributed 12 points and three assists. The Kittens take on John Curtis, Mount Carmel (15-8) and Destrehan (18-8), which has a win over Curtis, to close out the regular season.
8. Barbe (25-3)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers swept Carencro, North Vermilion and Washington-Marion. Barbe beat 22-2 North Vermilion, 58-25. Barbe also won at Southside, 64-32. Aniyha Lavan scored 20 points in the district road victory.
9. Woodlawn-BR (20-6)
Previous rank: 17
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
What a week it was for Amijah Price and the Panthers, who took down Huntington, Ponchatoula, Liberty and St. Joseph's. The 49-39 win over Huntington was a rematch of last year's semifinal when the fifth-seeded Panthers upset No. 1 Huntington. Woodlawn hosts Zachary on Feb. 14.
10. Huntington (13-6)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Raiders lost at Woodlawn-BR and beat 16-6 Airline by a score of 61-58. Huntington rallied from a deficit at the end of the third quarter vs. Airline, according to Russell Hedges of the Bossier Press Tribune. The Raiders sank one of two free throws with 2.9 seconds left.
11. Simpson (34-2)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating; No. 1 (Class C)
The Broncos defeated Hornbeck and Elizabeth. Hallie Rollins and Bella Hunnicutt each posted double-doubles in the 62-48 win over Hornbeck. The duo combined for 28 points and 25 rebounds.
12. Haughton (24-2)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Bucs lost to Parkway and defeated Benton. Skylar Branch scored 13 points and Shaniya Perkins added 11 in the loss to Parkway. Haughton has two key district games remaining vs. Captain Shreve (21-6) and Huntington.
13. Vandebilt Catholic (11-7)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Terriers defeated E.D. White, Lutcher and Morgan City and lost to Southern Lab. The 61-44 win over 19-4 E.D. White was a district contest.
14. Edna Karr (22-4)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Cougars lost to John Curtis and beat Warren Easton, 70-41. Karr trailed by 14 points in the second quarter at Curtis but pulled within two in the final frame, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Sanaa Bean and Cass Antoine each scored 15 points.
15. Fairview (30-5)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Panthers defeated Ebarb (73-38) and have won nine of their last 10 games with a loss to Anacoco.
16. Oakdale (20-5)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III nonselect)
The Warriors extended their winning streak to nine games with an easy 61-29 win over 20-6 Class 5A Alexandria. Oakdale also defeated 18-7 Kinder by a 63-38 margin. Oakdale has won 15 of 16 games with a loss to Fairview.
17. Natchitoches-Central (23-3)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs have won five consecutive contests after losses to Parkway and Haughton. Last week, Natchitoches-Central defeated Captain Shreve in overtime (66-61) and routed Evangel Christian and Byrd.
18. Bell City (19-3)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 3 (Class C)
The Bruins have won 11 of 12 with a one-point loss to Class 5A Natchitoches-Central. Bell City most recently took wins over Lacassine and Hathway. It will face those two teams again in the second round of district.
19. Neville (16-3)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers won at West Monroe, 55-51.
20. East Ascension (19-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect)
The Spartans have won seven of eight with a loss to Walker. Last week, East Ascension defeated Live Oak and Denham Springs.
21. Denham Springs (18-9)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets lost to East Ascension and defeated Live Oak. Denham Springs is the only setback for Walker, which beat East Ascension by 35 points.
22. Oak Grove (14-2)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 3 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers beat 17-6 Mangham by a score of 45-26.
23. Parkview Baptist (18-5)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II select)
The Eagles defeated GEO Next Generation, Port Allen and Collegiate Baton Rouge
24. Northshore (21-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 11 (Division I nonselect)
Northshore won its sixth straight game by avenging its last loss vs. Slidell. The Panthers won on the road, 57-54. Cherie Spencer scored 35 points and freshman Kristyna Lambert made a crucial defensive play down the stretch, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.
25. Doyle (18-6)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers beat Amite and Albany for their ninth and 10th consecutive wins.
25. Sulphur (18-3)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 12 (Division I nonselect)
The Tors beat Sam Houston and Acadiana.
First Out: Slidell (20-6)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers beat Chalmette and lost to Northshore. Slidell battled back from a double-digit deficit with four minutes left against Northshore, using a 12-0 run to climb back into the contest, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Payton Rowbatham's 18 points paced Slidell.
Team to Watch: Family Christian (18-7)
Power rating: No. 9 (Class C)
The Flames have won 11 of their last 12 games with only a loss to Class 5A Prairieville. On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Family Christian beat 17-5 Abramson, 64-15. Class of 2030 (seventh-grade) E'Myrie Warren is already a star on the varsity level for the Flames, who can notch a signature win by defeating Class 5A Alexandria on Feb. 15.
Dropped Out:
No. 16 University Lab (17-3) - Cubs have lost three of last five but maintain the No. 1 Division II select power rating.
On the Bubble:
Buckeye(19-5), University Lab (17-3), Hahnville (17-7), Destrehan (18-8), Iowa (17-7), Sterlington (18-7), French Settlement (19-9), Mandeville (21-7), Lakeview (23-4), Arcadia (22-3), Midland (18-9), White Castle (20-9), Merryville (20-5), Lafayette (13-10), Ponchatoula (19-10), New Iberia (17-7), ED White (19-4), Madison Prep (14-11), Douglass ((16-4), Rosepine (18-9), JS Clark (20-8), Cedar Creek (23-3), St. Edmund (20-3), Oak Hill (25-10), Anacoco (19-9), Summerfield (24-5), North Vermilion (22-2), Plainview (20-7), Pitkin (18-14)