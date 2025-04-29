Top 25 Louisiana high school baseball state rankings (4/29/2025)

Eagles Win! 7-0 over De La Salle to win the series & move to the quarterfinals! @DurbinCade had one of the greatest performances in school playoff history! 7IP 2H 0R 0BB 16K! @HenryBeck70 w/ the big go ahead 2RBI double & @GatlynGrace followed w/ a 2RBI single! Outstanding! pic.twitter.com/B6wdBHI2Tt