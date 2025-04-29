Top 25 Louisiana high school baseball state rankings (4/29/2025)
The prep baseball playoffs in Louisiana are underway with the large-school programs (Division 1-3) having completed two rounds of best-of-three series.
Small-school programs are set to play the second round this week. Divisions IV-V play one game in each round.
The rankings had a huge shakeup after some Top 25 Division I teams faced each other — and a couple of surprises transpired.
High School On SI's national rankings also changed in regard to Louisiana teams, with the order now consisting of Catholic-Baton Rouge, Live Oak and Barbe.
Top 25 Louisiana high school baseball rankings
1. Catholic-Baton Rouge (31-5)
Previous rank: 2
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I select)
The reigning state champions swept No. 16-seeded Lafayette High in the regionals by scores of 15-0 (three innings) and 10-5. Lucas Lawrence threw a one-hitter in the run-rule win. Cather Andrew Clapinski, shortstop Jack Ruckert, designated hitter Hayes Segar and second baseman Edward Henriquez each drove in three runs.
In Game 2, the Bears rallied from a 5-1 deficit. Henriquez doubled, and Clapinski tripled. Leadoff hitter Noah Lewis had two RBIs and scored two runs. Segar (4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 9 K, 0 BB) got the win in relief.
Next: vs. No. 8-seeded John Curtis Christian (24-12)
2. Live Oak (28-5)
Previous rank: 1
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
In a matchup of Livingston Parish programs, Live Oak took two close games over No. 16-seeded Denham Springs. Left fielder Cameron Washington had three hits, three RBIs and walked three times in a 12-11 win in Game 2. Sawyer Pruitt pitched the Eagles to a 4-2 win in Game 1, throwing a complete game three hitter and allowing no earned runs with seven strikeouts.
Next: vs. No. 8-seeded Northshore (31-6)
3. Barbe (32-4)
Previous rank: 3
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
If you enjoy watching great pitching, Barbe's series vs. No. 15-seeded Central-BR was the place to be. The Bucs won a pair of 1-0 games, with Lawton Littleton throwing a no-hitter in Game 1. Jay Washington had an RBI double, Cameron Stutes doubled, and Presley Courville added a hit. Barbe has shutout 13 opponents.
Next: vs. No. 10-seeded Dutchtown (25-12)
4. Brother Martin (27-6)
Previous rank: 4
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Catholic League champions swept No. 14-seeded Pineville by scores of 4-1 and 10-2. Stan Wiltz and Cody Kropp each produced three hits in Game 2, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Reese Roussel added a two-run double. Left-hander Jude Tingstrom pitched 5.1 innings to earn the win with six strikeouts.
UNO signee Cole Navarro was the winning pitcher in Game 1, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Wiltz, also a UNO recruit, doubled, stole third and scored on Arizona State recruit Ryan Darrah's single in the first inning.
Next: vs. No. 11-seeded Ponchatoula (21-11)
5. Teurlings Catholic (28-4)
Previous rank: 5
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II select)
The defending champs run-ruled No. 17-seeded Lake Charles Prep twice, winning 12-2 in six innings and 12-1 in five innings. The games were moved 30 miles west of the Rebels' north Lafayette campus to Crowley due to weather conditions. Ryan Berard, Will Power and Brant Badeaux contributed two hits apiece in Game 1. Berard and Brennan Storms doubled. Jace Garber threw a one-hitter over 3.2 innings with three strikeouts. Leadoff hitter Kaden Chavis had two hits and two RBIs in Game 2. Evan Vincent allowed one hit over five innings with 12 strikeouts.
Next: vs. No. 8-seeded Archbishop Shaw (18-18)
6. Parkview Baptist (30-6)
Previous rank: 7
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division III select)
An all-Baton Rouge quarterfinal will be on tap when the Eagles entertain No. 9-seeded Dunham, which upset No. 8 Notre Dame. In the regionals, Parkview Baptist won two games vs. No. 16 De La Salle by scores of 6-1 and 7-0. Cade Durbin threw a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts in Game 2. UL Ragin' Cajuns' commit Sam Mitchell struck out 11 while pitching five shutout innings in Game 1.
Next: vs. No. 9-seeded Dunham (18-18)
7. Covenant Christian (34-0)
Previous rank: 8
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division IV select)
The undefeated Crusaders have been a hot topic on messages boards such as Tiger Droppings and Louisiana Sportsline. That's because the Houma program owns the only perfect record in Louisiana. Covenant Christian's pitchers allowed only 24 runs this season with 20 shutouts, as pointed out by poster Unbiased Observer on Louisiana Sportsline. After a first-round bye, the Crusaders host No. 16-seeded St. Martin's Episcopal (14-16), which beat its district rival No. 17 Central Catholic of Morgan City, 8-1.
8. Holy Cross (29-4)
Previous rank: 9
Playoff seed: No 2 (Division I select)
One of multiple Catholic League teams that have been in the rankings every week, Holy Cross swept No. 15 St. Paul's, 3-1 and 7-2. The Tigers have held opponents to two-or-less runs in 23 games. Ryder Planchard had three hits, two doubles and two RBIs in Game 2. Left-hander Matthew Watson was the winning pitcher, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate.
Next: vs. No. 10 Acadiana (18-15), which comes from power-packed District 3-5A (Barbe, Sam Houston, Sulphur). The Rams from Scott, just west of Lafayette, swept No. 7 Tioga.
9. Sam Houston (29-7)
Previous rank: 11
Playoff seed: No. 11 (Division I nonselect)
A state final-type matchup in the second round went down in northeast Louisiana as Sam Houston knocked off the defending state champ No. 6-seeded Rebels, 5-4 and 3-1. The first game was bizarre, with the Broncos taking advantage of walks and hit-by-pitches to win without a hit. In Game 2, Ashton Bultron's walk-off double secured a come-from-behind win. It was the first time the Broncos beat West Monroe in the postseason in four straight meetings, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.
Next: vs. No. 19-seeded Slidell (27-9)
10. Dutchtown (27-12)
Previous rank: 10
Playoff seed: No. 10 (Division I nonselect)
After dropping Game 1 at No. 7-seeded Natchitoches-Central, the Griffins won the next two by scores of 3-0 and 6-1. Danny Sears, a senior Louisiana Christian recruit, threw a two-hitter over 6.1 innings with four strikeouts in Game 3. 6-foot-5 senior Cayden Hill threw a complete game four-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts in Game 2. Dawson LeBlanc and Oakley Rutzen each drove in runs in the first inning.
Next: at No. 2-seeded Barbe (32-4)
11. St. Thomas More (24-7)
Previous rank: 12
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division I select)
Coach Justin Robichaux's Cougars swept No. 10-seeded St. Augustine from the Catholic League, 6-1 and 12-0. Senior Delgado Community College commit Riley Rowell threw a complete game one-hitter and homered in Game 1. Chipola College commit and first baseman Cade Wilkerson hit two homers. Leadoff hitter Andrew Carriere hit the first pitch for a home run. Junior left-hander Cayden Dartez threw a one-hitter in Game 2. Sophomore third baseman Landyn Craft had two hits, including a two-run homer.
Next vs. No. 5-seeded Jesuit (24-10) - Another Catholic League opponent will travel to south Lafayette in the quarterfinals.
12. Benton (33-3)
Previous rank: 13
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers are the only representative of District 1-5A still remaining in the playoffs after Northwood, Haughton, Nathitoches-Central and Captain Shreve all were upset in the regional round. Benton, meanwhile, took care of business vs. No. 12-seeded Ruston, prevailing by scores of 10-0 and 11-5. Right-hander Thomas Allen (Louisiana-Monroe recruit), whose fastball has been clocked at 93 mph by Prep Baseball Report, tossed a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in the shutout win, which was shortened to six innings.
Next: vs. No. 20-seeded Sulphur (20-18)
13. Northshore (31-6)
Previous rank: 16
Playoff seed: No. 8 (Division I nonselect)
Senior LSU-Eunice signee David Cantrelle hit a three-run homer to spark the Panthers to a 3-1 win over No. 9-seeded Walker in Game 1 of their best-of-three series in Slidell, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Carson Malasovich pitched six innings and allowed two hits. Northshore dropped Game 2, 11-0, before winning the final game, 4-0. Junior Connor Smith threw a no-hitter in Game 3, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.
Next: at No. 1 Live Oak (28-5)
14. Slidell (27-9)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 19 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers won in the first round at No. 14 Zachary, which was ranked in the Top 25 and had recently defeated Catholic-BR. Slidell also swept No. 3-seeded Northwood following a long road trip (350 miles) from southeast Louisiana to Blanchard in the north Shreveport area. Slidell beat Zachary by scores of 3-1 and 8-5 and beat Northwood, 5-1 and 8-4. Brayden Calamari launched a walk-off grand slam in Game 2 vs. Northwood. He also struck out seven over 6.1 innings. Pitcher Troy Green struck out 12 in Game 1.
Next: at No. 11-seeded Sam Houston (29-7)
15. Jesuit (24-10)
Previous rank: 20
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division I select)
Pitching was at a premium for the Blue Jays in a two-game sweep vs. No. 12-seeded Alexandria. Jesuit won by scores of 8-0 and 4-0. Senior Jake Moreci threw a complete game six-hitter with five strikeouts in Game 1. Jackson Dugan and Marshall Serio each drove in three runs, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports.
Next: at No. 4-seeded St. Thomas More (24-7)
16. John Curtis Christian (24-12)
Previous rank: 22
Playoff seed: No. 8 (Division I select)
In an East Bank showdown, the Patriots won a couple of pitching duels vs. Catholic League rival and No. 9-seeded Archbishop Rummel. In a 2-1 win in Game 1, Bryce Hebert drove in Xavier Brown with the winning run at Harahan Playground. The Patriots won Game 2, 4-2, as Hebert threw a three-hitter over 6.2 innings. Juan Washington notched a save by recording the final out.
Next: at No. 1 Catholic-BR (31-5)
17. Sulphur (20-18)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 20 (Division I nonselect)
District 3-5A represented itself in the playoffs thus far. Sulphur won all four games in the first two rounds, sweeping No. 13 Covington and No. 4 Haughton. Coach Thomas Tillery's Tors are now a series away from reaching the state tournament in their hometown. Slade Shove-Knox, who has been listed on Prep Baseball Report's Heat Sheet as one of the state's hardest-throwers, was the pitcher of record in a 4-2 win at Haughton in Game 2. Carter Wilson got the save. Jackson Beddoe's walk-off two-run homer ended a 7-5 win at Covington.
Next: at No. 5-seeded Benton (33-3) - A second straight trip up U.S. Hwy 171 will take the Tors from the Lake Charles area to the northeast corner of the Shreveport-Bossier metro area.
18. Brusly (29-5)
Previous rank: 23
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Panthers won their series vs. No. 16-seeded Eunice by scores of 2-0 and 11-1 (five innings). Aubrey St. Angelo threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks in Game 2. Brayden Ray pitched a complete game five-hitter in Game 1. Drew Daigle and Josiah Hogan each drove in a run.
Next: vs. No. 9 North Vermilion (20-15) - Brusly gets a tough draw in coach Jeremy Trahan's Patriots, who won a state title a few years ago and were runner-up to Lutcher last season. North Vermilion is from District 4-4A in the Lafayette area (Teurlings Catholic, St. Thomas More and No. 6-seeded Rayne, which has won 23 games).
19. West Monroe (26-9)
Previous rank: 6
Season Complete (No. 6 seed, Division I nonselect)
The defending champs got a difficult second-round playoff draw in Sam Houston, which won Game 1 of the series without a hit. Bradyn Cupit (LSU recruit) and Tyler Roark (Louisiana-Monroe) combined on the no-hitter. Cupit, who pitched six innings, struck out 13. The Rebels outhit Sam Houston, 9-5, in the 5-4 loss in Game 2. Right fielder Gage Carr had two hits.
20. University Lab (23-9)
Previous rank: 24
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division III select)
The Cubs swept No. 15-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-3 and 10-4. Mackie Musgrove and Jaris Hamilton each had two-run hits in the seventh inning of Game 2. Grant Sunstrom pitched 6.2 innings in Game 1 with five strikeouts. Nicholas Zeringue got the final out via strikeout to nail down a save.
Next: vs. No. 7-seeded Calvary Baptist (26-11)
21. Catholic New Iberia (20-9)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division III select)
The Panthers, who were listed as the first team out in the last edition of the rankings, swept No. 13 Newman, 3-1 and 6-0. LSU-Eunice recruit Lane Fenske struck out eight and fired a three-hitter in Game 2. J.D. Hidalgo had two hits and two RBIs with a double. Izaac Andre added two hits and an RBI. Joseph Trappey doubled and drove in two runs. Hidalgo threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts in Game 1. Fenske, Andre and Owen Morris each drove in a run. Luke Hewitt pitched the final inning, striking out two.
Next: vs. No. 5-seeded St. Louis Catholic (16-18) - the Saints are better than their record appears. The Lake Charles program, which was the No. 1 seed and finished as runner-up in Division II select last year, has won six straight. It swept No. 12 Holy Savior Menard, 11-1 and 11-4., and won big games vs. Westlake and South Beauregard near the end of the regular season.
22. Walker (27-13)
Previous rank: 21
Season complete (No, 9 seed, Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats won two-of-three vs. No. 24-seeded Thibodaux and lost two-of-three at No. 8 Northshore. Designated hitter Brody Singleton homered and drove in four runs on two hits in an 11-0 win over Northshore in Game 2. Braylen Montgomery had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Mac Griffin struck out 10 while throwing a four-hitter over six innings.
23. Lutcher (25-11)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division II nonselect)
The River Parish program is attempting to repeat as state champions in baseball and softball. The Bulldogs swept No. 14-seeded Minden, 10-0 and 5-3. Dalton St. Pierre had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice in Game 1. Cameron DeRoche struck out nine in a six-inning four-hitter.
Next: vs. No. 6-seeded Rayne (23-9)
24. Pope John Paul II (24-8)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division III select)
The Jaguars are the third team from Slidell to make this week's rankings. PJP II won its series vs. No. 14-seeded Houma Christian by scores of 11-1 and 7-0. Nathan Babin and Caden Amie enjoyed strong outings on the mound, according to Dave Woodall of The New Orleans Advocate. Babin also hit a two-run homer.
Next: vs. No. 6-seeded Episcopal (21-12)
25. North DeSoto (23-11)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division II nonselect)
Luke Delafield and the Griffins ousted No. 15-seeded Breaux Bridge by scores of 14-2 and 11-0. The left-hander struck out seven and surrendered three hits over six innings in Game 2. Reni Mason had three hits and five RBIs (HR).
Next: vs. No. 7-seeded West Feliciana (25-11)
Dropped out: No. 14 Northwood-SH, No. 15 Haughton, No. 17 Natchitoches-Centra, No. 18 Arcbhishop Rummel, No. 19 Zachary, No. 25 Captain Shreve
