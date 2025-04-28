National high school baseball top 25 rankings (04/27/2025)
As the season will come to a close for some teams on these rankings in the coming weeks, as states like Florida and Louisiana are deep into their playoffs, this could potentially be the last week where every team on our list is still alive.
All of our playoff teams survived regionals, and 24 of 25 teams are holdovers from last week' rankings. We did have plenty of shuffling though, as we have a new No. 3 with Etowah (Georgia) moving into that spot for the first time this year.
While they remain inside our top 10, Huntington Beach (California) suffered the biggest fall from No. 3 to No. 9 after suffering a pair of losses last week. Bishop Verot (Florida) made another jump and is knocking on the door of the top 10, while St. John Bosco (California) moved into the top 25 for the first time this year. They replaced Edmond North (Oklahoma) who went 2-2 and fell out of the top 25 one week after entering at No. 24.
National high school baseball top 25 rankings
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Current record: 24-1
Previous ranking: 1
After ascending to the top spot last week, the Ascenders remain in the driver’s seat after two more blowout wins extended their winning streak to 15 games. Dean Moss had two hits, including a double, and three RBI, Sean Gamble hit his fourth homer of the season and pitchers Parker Jennings and Daiki Mochizuki combined to two-hit Sunshine State Elite in a 7-0 victory on Tuesday. Against Central Pointe Christian on Thursday Nathan Eisfelder homered and had three hits and Kyler Meccage tripled and had two hits in an 11-1 win. Chase Bentley started on the mound and picked up his 10th win of the season. IMG’s ace is now 10-0 with a 0.94 ERA.
2. Corona (Corona, California)
Current record: 22-2
Previous ranking: 2
Apologies this week to Corona’s Centennial (California) high. It seems the neighboring Corona Panthers took last week’s fall from the No. 1 spot for the first time this season a bit personally. In their first game at No. 2, the Panthers pulled out the bats and bludgeoned Centennial pitching on Monday, mashing eight home runs in a 23-3 win. Anthony Murphy smashed three homers and finished with six RBI, while first baseman Gavin Flores homered twice and drove in seven runs. The Panthers went on to mash 11 home runs on the week and beat Centennial 11-2 and 10-5 to close out the series before beating St. Mary’s 13-3 on Saturday. Murphy set the table for the Panthers all week. The leadoff man batted .579 (11-for-19) on the week with four homers, three doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and scored nine runs.
3. Etowah (Woodstock, Georgia)
Current record: 30-2
Previous ranking: 4
Great teams find ways to win, and the Eagles just keep on finding ways and piling up wins. Trailing Richmond Hill 5-2 with one out in the bottom of the seventh in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Eagles rallied and tied the game, scoring runs on a sacrifice fly, RBI single and wild pitch with two outs to make it 5-5. Trevor Condon smacked a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to win it 6-5. The nightcap wasn’t nearly as stressful. Deion Cole homered and starting pitcher Jackson Cole struck out nine batters in six innings, allowing one unearned run on six hits in a 7-1 win.
4. Puyallup (Puyallup, Washington)
Current record: 20-0
Previous ranking: 5
Mason Pike continued steering the ship and the Vikings raided four more wins last week. Making an impact at the plate and on the mound, Pike batted .667 (8-for-12) in four games last week with two doubles, two triples, two RBI and scored eight runs. He also picked up the win on the mound in Tuesday’s 12-5 victory over Rogers, pitching six scoreless on two hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. The Vikings also beat Rogers 9-4, then downed Yelm 16-3 and Eastlake 4-2.
5. Venice (Venice, Florida)
Current record: 26-3
Previous ranking: 6
So far, so good for the Venice Indians in Florida’s 7A playoffs. They advanced to the regional semifinals of the 2025 FHSAA State Baseball Championships with two blowout victories over Olympia, 18-3 and 11-1. Catcher Jonathan Mauro hit two home runs in the decisive win on Thursday. The Indians take on fourth-seeded Newman, who beat Strawberry Crest in three games.
6. Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Florida)
Current record: 25-2
Previous ranking: 7
As he’s done all season, Gio Rojas helped set the tone for the Eagles in the FHSAA 7A Playoffs last week. In Game 1 of their three-game series against Cypress Bay in the regional quarterfinals, Rojas started on the mound and pitched a gem, going 6.1 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts and two walks on two hits in a 3-0 win. He also had a hit and drove in a run at the plate. In the third inning of Game 2, Rojas hit a two-out, two-run homer and the Eagles went on to win 6-2. They’ll play fourth-seeded Taravella, who won its series against Western 2-1, in the regional semifinals this week.
7. South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Florida)
Current record: 24-3
Previous ranking: 9
The Seahawks are a dangerous team, and they proved it during the regional quarterfinals round of the 3A FHSAA State Baseball Championships last week. The top-seeded Seahawks swept eighth-seeded Bay by twin 10-0 scores on the backs of a combined perfect game and two no-hitters to win the best-of-three series. South Walton advances to face fifth-seeded West Nassau, who upset fourth-seeded Fernandina Beach in three games in their decisive series. The Seahawks got a no-hitter from starter Charlie Willcox in Game 1 on Monday. He went five innings and struck out 12 with three walks in the five-inning game. Starter Denton Lord and reliever Coleman Borthwick tag-teamed the perfect game and no-no on Tuesday. Lord pitched five perfect frames with 12 strikeouts before bowing to Borthwick, who closed it with a perfect sixth.
8. Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Florida)
Current record: 25-4
Previous ranking: 8
They had to survive a nail-biter against Maclay on Monday in Game 1 of their three-game series in the regional quarterfinals of the 2A FHSAA Baseball State Championships this week, then slammed the door with relative ease in Game 2 to advance. Aaron Watson pitched the Conquerors to victory in Game 1, fighting back two unearned Maclay runs in the top of the seventh to win 3-2. Watson scattered two hits on seven strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. They scored four in the first and five in the fifth and won Game 2, 10-0. Ethan Wheeler got the win on the bump, scattering two hits in five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.
9. Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, California)
Current record: 19-4
Previous ranking: 3
Several teams have been patiently waiting for the Oilers to slip up in the No. 3 spot. They’d been pumping out wins at a steady clip before finally taking a step back against California’s Newport Harbor. After winning the opener 4-2 on Tuesday, the Oilers dropped the last two of the series, 5-2 on Wednesday and 6-3 on Friday. They’ll try to get back in the win column with a three-game series against Edison this week.
10. Memorial (Houston, Texas)
Current record: 25-3-1
Previous ranking: 10
The Mustangs picked up a pair of district wins last week over Stratford, 4-1 and 9-2. Will Van Wie hit a two-run homer and Grant Sperandio and Stephen Shavlan combined to allow one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings in Tuesday’s 4-1 win. Sperandio picked up the win after allowing a run on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings. Shavlan fired two perfect innings in relief with three strikeouts. Blake Dardis had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs while five Memorial pitchers combined on the 9-2 win on Friday. They struck out 13 and surrendered only three hits.
11. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, Florida)
Current record: 28-1
Previous ranking: 15
The Vikings did what the top seed in Florida’s Class 3A Baseball State Playoffs was expected to do last week. They knocked off eighth-seeded Aubrey Rogers in the regional quarterfinals, sweeping the best-of-three series 5-0 and 12-5. They will take on fourth-seeded McKeel Academy (20-7) after it swept Avon Park in the quarterfinals. Joey Lawson had a big week for the Vikings. He started Game 1 on the mound and scattered four hits over seven scoreless with 10 strikeouts to get the win. In Game 2, he clubbed two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run.
12. Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Current record: 31-5
Previous ranking: 13
After picking up a first-round bye in the 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball Division I (Select) State Tournament, the Bears got back to business last week, thumping Lafayette twice to sweep their best-of-three regional series. Andrew Clapinski homered, doubled and drove in three runs while Jack Ruckert went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in a 15-0 win in three innings in the opener. Lafayette bounced back in Game 2 and led 5-1 in the sixth before the Bears plated six runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to win 10-5. They’ll play the series winner between Archbishop Rummel and John Curtis Christian in the quarterfinals this week.
13. Live Oak (Watson, Louisiana)
Current record: 28-5
Previous ranking: 12
Denham Springs made things interesting last week, but the Live Oak Eagles proved too much and swept their best-of-three regional series in the 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball Division I (Non-Select) State Tournament. After receiving a first round bye, the Eagles bested Denham Springs 4-2 on Thursday before storming back from a 9-6 deficit to win a slugfest 12-11 in nine innings on Friday to advance. A two-run single by Cameron Washington in the top of the ninth helped the Eagles fight off a potential elimination game. Instead, they will face eighth-seeded Northshore and star pitcher Connor Smith, who is coming off a series-clinching no-hitter with 11 strikeouts over Walker, in the quarterfinals this week.
14. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Current record: 10-2-1
Previous ranking: 11
Coming off a loss and a tie the previous week, the Crusaders had another up and down faring in three contests last week. They got back into the win column by beating Cincinnati’s St. Xavier 8-2 on Monday but then dropped an 8-7 game to the Bombers (3-7-1) on Wednesday before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over Loveland (8-4) on Thursday. They have a pair of games against La Salle on tap this week.
15. Doral (Doral, Florida)
Current record: 23-5-1
Previous ranking: 14
Gabe Milano went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and eight RBI in the decisive game of a three-game regional quarterfinals series against Flanagan last week as Doral, the second seed in Florida’s 6A State Championships, cruised 13-0 to advance. The Firebirds took Game 1 of the series 8-4 behind a 3-for-3 day from Jadyn Nunez, who hit a home run and drove in two runs. Doral will take on third-seeded Braddock in a best-of-three set in the regional semis with the first two games set to be played at Doral Academy this week.
16. Vianney (Kirkwood, Missouri)
Current record: 21-0
Previous ranking; 17
Golden Griffins have been at the top of their class in Missouri this year, and they kept rolling with four more wins last week. They beat SLUH twice, 4-0 on Tuesday and 5-1 on Thursday, then played twice on Saturday and beat Fort Zumwalt West 2-1 and Marquette 9-4. They’ll take on De Smet Jesuit on Tuesday and Thursday and face a doubleheader with Eureka on Saturday.
17. Valley Christian (San Jose, California)
Current record: 17-4-1
Previous ranking: 16
The Warriors went 2-0 last week with wins over Washington (Fremont, California) and Folsom (Folsom, California). They were efficient against Washington, scoring five runs on seven hits in a 5-0 win. They clubbed four doubles in the win and pitchers Brock Ketelsen, Rohan Kasanagottu and Quinten Marsh combined to hold the Huskies to four hits. Marsh was also the hero in the Warriors’ 3-1 win against Folsom. He went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in all three runs in the win.
18. Barbe (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Current record: 34-4
Previous ranking: 18
Seeded second in the 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball Division I (Non-Select) State Tournament, the Buccaneers are headed to the quarterfinals after scraping out a pair of nail-biting victories in a best-of-three series against Central Baton Rouge last week. They’ll face 10th-seeded Dutchtown in the quarterfinals, who bested seventh-seeded Natchitoches Central in three games to advance.
19. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)
Current record: 24-1
Previous ranking: 19
The Cadets survived a slugfest against Gonzaga on Tuesday and then rolled to a 3-0 week with two blowout wins. Tuesday’s game had an odd line, as the Cadets scored eight runs in the top of the second, then had to hold off Gonzaga after it scored eight times in the bottom of the fifth in an 11-10 win. They made things much easier on Friday with a 10-0 win over St. Mary’s Ryken as Nick Felton homered and Ren Devereux pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in five innings. They beat Archbishop Spalding 14-4 on Sunday. Felton went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI.
20. Harlem (Harlem, Georgia)
Current record: 31-0
Previous ranking: 20
In a battle of the Bulldogs, Harlem proved most dominant in a pair of blowout wins over Mt. Zion. Domenic Titus started the opener of Friday’s doubleheader and pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in Harlem’s 15-0 victory in four innings. Steven Harshbarger smacked a home run and Harlem hit five doubles in the win. Game 2 of the doubleheader was much the same. Will Holder dominated on the mound, allowing one hit with 13 strikeouts and no walks in five innings and Dalevon Smith homered in the win. Harlem has a three-game set with Whitewater this week.
21. Owasso (Owasso, Oklahoma)
Current record: 32-2
Previous ranking: 23
The Rams picked up three more wins last week, beating Southmoore twice and Broken Arrow once. Easton Hailey broke a 4-4 tie with a one-out, go-ahead single in the top of the eighth inning and the Rams went on to score two more and won 7-4. Owasso won 11-2 on Tuesday as Kooper Ranallo clubbed a home run and had three hits and two RBI while also picking up the win on the mound with nine strikeouts in six innings. Ranallo had four more hits, including a double, in a 9-2 win on Thursday.
22. Cavalry Christian (Clearwater, Florida)
Current record: 26-3
Previous ranking: 22
Florida’s 3A Baseball State Championships field is absolutely loaded this year, and the Warriors are right in the middle of it all. Ironically, the field had two Calvary Christian schools in the field, both seeded third, but only these Warriors made it out of the regional quarterfinals. They swept Jefferson 2-0 and 10-5 in the best-of-three series. Grayson Gibson dominated in Game 1, pitching 6.2 scoreless on two hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks. Darian Collins hit a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the sixth. They did most of their damage in the later stages of Game 2, as well, scoring four in the fifth and fifth in the sixth. Gabe Campos had three hits, including a home run and a double and drove in four runs. They’ll take on second-seeded North Broward Prep in a three-game series this week.
23. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Georgia)
Current record: 25-7
Previous ranking: 21
After a rough patch against some of the country’s top teams, the Titans got back into the win column last week with a pair of 6-4 wins against Cedartown. Davis Petersen hit a home run and Carson Zagryn collected three hits, two runs and an RBI in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. The duo also did damage in the nightcap, as Zagryn led the team with two hits and Petersen doubled and drove in two. Joseph Contreras picked up the win in Game 2, scattering one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
24. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California)
Current record: 19-4
Previous ranking: NR
The Braves picked up three more big wins this week in a sweep of Mater Dei. They beat the Monarchs 3-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday, 2-1 on Wednesday and 8-1 on Friday. On Tuesday, Noah Everly homered in the first inning, then tripled in the top of the 10th to break a 1-1 tie before Moises Razo singled to drive in the decisive run. Everly and Razo had a hand in Wednesday’s win as well. Razo had an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth before Everly drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom the eighth to walk it off. They broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fourth before hanging five runs in the sixth and cruised to the win. They have three games against JSerra Catholic this week.
25. Tomball (Tomball, Texas)
Current record: 24-6-1
Previous ranking: 25
How’s this for turning things around? Coming off a pair of losses, the Cougars didn’t allow a single run last week in three games, outscoring their opponents 28-0. They beat Klein Forest twice, 10-0 and 11-0, and then smacked Magnolia West 7-0. While they got plenty of run support, Tomball’s pitchers didn’t need much help. They combined to allow only nine hits all week.
Just missed the cut: T.C. Roberson (Asheville, North Carolina); Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas); The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas); Fayetteville (Fayetteville, Arkansas); Corpus Christi Calallen(Corpus Christi, Texas)