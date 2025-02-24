Top 25 Louisiana High School Boys Basketball State Rankings (2/24/2025)

COUGARS WIN ‼️

And with that, the Cougars round out the regular season with a W! The Cougars advance to the playoffs with a record of 29 wins and 5 losses! Bo Couvillion led the way tonight with 10 points, followed by Trenton Potier and Elijah Guidry each with 8! #GeauxCougars pic.twitter.com/MDFkDAaCLu