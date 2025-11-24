Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Nov. 24, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Congrats to last week's winner: Jax Tingler of Grand Lake football!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Travis Gallien, Sr, Acadiana football
Gallien finished his high school football career in style, catching five passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and returning a kick 89 yards for another in a 55-42 loss to No. 3-seeded St. Augustine. The 6-foot-3 athlete helped the No. 14 Wreckin' Rams race to a 14-0 lead. St. Aug answered with 30 straight points before Gallien and company tied it at 42-42. Fortunately, the senior was able to play after missing the first three games of the season.
Ian Edmond, Jr, Zachary boys basketball
The defending state champs of Division I nonselect are off to a 2-0 start with wins over Parkway and Slidell. Edmond scored 18 points with eight assists, three steals, three rebounds and a block in the 80-48 rout of Parkway. He scored 30 in the preseason against Calvary Baptist.
Kollen Francois, Jr., Southside football
The junior, who is averaging over 10 yards per carry in the No. 8-seeded Sharks' flexbone offense, ran for 123 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns in a 56-42 Division I nonselect regional playoff win over No. 9 Terrebonne. He also caught a 27-yard pass from QB Parker Dies.
Madyson Parker, Soph, Slidell girls basketball
In matchups involving teams ranked in the Louisiana High School on SI preseason Top 25, Parker and the Tigers downed French Settlement and Madison Prep. Parker dropped 18 points with eight rebounds and five steals with an assist in the 60-37 win at French Settlement.
Alex Munoz, Sr, Teurlings Catholic football
Operating behind an offensive line that includes some new faces that are getting starting experience on the fly, Munoz did what it took to win the second-seeded Rebels' second round playoff game vs. Bonnabel. The senior, who has thrown 25 touchdowns with only one interception, completed 16 of 19 passes for 320 yards and two TDs (both to Andrew Viator, who caught seven passes for 181 yards). He also ran for 158 yards on 18 carries with three scores as the Rebels broke a 14-14 game wide open to win, 55-22.
Kohl Gray, Jr., Ruston football
With sophomore tailback Dalen Powell sidelined with injury, Gray galvanized the top-seeded Bearcats in a 51-13 win over a No. 16 Westgate team that had a six-game winning streak snapped. Gray rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries for Ruston, which hosts Southside (10-2) in the Division I nonselect quarterfinals for the second straight year.
Braylon Walker, Sr, Lafayette Christian football
The Knights (10-1) were the highest ranked team competing below Class 4A in the most recent Louisiana High School on SI top 25, and they're poised to move up after Destrehan lost. Walker shined in the top-seeded Knights' 57-10 win over Parkview Baptist, rushing for 59 yards on seven carries and completing 17 of 20 passes for 329 yards and six touchdowns (three to Brayden Allen).
Brandon Perkins, Sr, Kinder football
The Yellow Jackets stayed perfect at 11-0 by eliminating No. 20-seeded Kaplan in a Division III nonselect regional playoff game. Perkins caught four passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns from QB Isaiah Thomas (265 yards passing, three TDs).
Hayes Trotter, Sr., Ascension Episcopal football
You knew the10-1 Blue Gators have great special teams. They've sent players like Peyton Woodring to kick for Georgia and Badger Hargett to punt at LSU. With starting kicker Andrew McCormick injured, Trotter aced a 30-yard field goal as time expired in the No. 6-seeded Blue Gators' 17-14 win over Kentwood that avenged last year's loss and sent the Youngsville school into the Division IV select quarterfinals at undefeated No. 3 Hamilton Christian (10-0).
Annalise Newton, Sr, Natchitoches-Central girls basketball
Newton and the Chiefs are 2-0 with wins over two high-profile small schools in Cedar Creek and Hicks. Newton scored 26 points with four rebounds in the 44-33 win over Cedar Creek, the runner-up last season in Division IV select. She scored 12 points with five steals in the 60-28 win over Hicks.
Braylon Calais, Jr, Cecilia football
The Bulldogs bounced No. 4-seeded Lakeshore in a game featured in our regional round upset picks. Calais, an elite prospect at receiver, had to play more quarterback than usual when Collin Dore got injured, and he directed the defending state champs to a 54-42 win over the Titans by rushing for 193 yards on 23 caries with two touchdowns and passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns on eight completions.
Phillip Hunter, Soph, Lake Charles College Prep football
Hunter threw a 43-yard touchdown on his only completion and ran for a 48-yard touchdown (10 carries, 76 yards) for the Trailblazers, who advanced to the Division III select quarterfinals with a 42-23 win over No. 14 Leesville. With Dylen Vital back at QB, Hunter can move around create mismatches.
Catholic New Iberia Offensive Line
With starting quarterback Xander LaBauve out with injury, the Panthers' saddled their running game behind a mammoth offensive line that includes 6-foot-7 punisher Jacob Minvielle at tight end. No. 9-seeded Catholic (10-2) got another near-200-yard outing from Owen Morris, who played QB and ran for 197 yards on 26 carries with five touchdowns. Kylon Edwards had a 60-yard run and Michael Haik ran for 65 yards in a 41-13 rout of No. 8 Bunkie.
Dakota Knox, Sr, Jonesboro-Hodge football
Knox ran for four touchdowns as the No. 9-seeded Tigers came away with a 39-33 road win at No. 8 Vinton in Division IV nonselect. The senior ran for 191 yards on 21 carries to set up a quarterfinal at No. 1 Haynesville (11-0) in a meeting of storied north Louisiana small school programs.
Jaydon Polk, Sr, Lafayette Renaissance football
The No. 7-seeded Tigers are in the quarterfinals for the first time ever in their brief history in the LHSAA. Polk ran for 119 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns as Lafayette Renaissance won vs. No. 10 Amite, 18-10. Next up is a rematch from District 6-2A at No. 2 Notre Dame.
Max Gassiott, Jr, Central-BR football
The defending state champs outlasted No. 12 East Ascension 46-32 in a Division I nonselect regional meeting of Baton Rouge metro area schools. Gassiott accounted for five touchdowns for fifth-seeded Central. connecting on 19 of 26 passes for 308 yards and rushing for 104 yards.
Tyler Blissett, Sr, Highland Baptist boys cross-country
The senior, who has won 13 individual state titles, got to celebrate one with his teammates after finishing in first place to lead the Bears to first place in the Division V group at the state meet in Natchitoches. It was the first time the New Iberia school has won a boys team state championship.
Kerry Simmons, Soph, Bolton Academy boys basketball
Simmons poured in 37 points with 13 rebounds and five steals in a 57-39 win over Alexandria Country Day. He finished with 12 points, five rebounds and nine steals in a loss to Grace Christian.
Braxton Patterson, Jr, Union Parish football
The 12th-seeded Farmers edged undefeated No. 5 Erath 14-9 in the Division III nonselect playoffs despite getting outgained by a massive margin. Patterson ran for one score and threw for another. as Union Parish returned to the scene of its quarterfinal win over Abbeville in Vermilion Parish a few years ago.
Jordin Griffin, Jr, Barbe football
There is something in the water in Lake Charles, where Ayden Carter (LCCP is averaging over21 and Griffin 18-plus yards per carry. The junior, who is LSU's highest-rated baseball commit and could go straight to MLB, is a hot topic after ripping through defenses for the No. 26-seeded Buccaneers, whose latest win came at No. 10 West Monroe. Griffin, who rushed for 243 yards and three scores, will try to upend No. 2 Neville next in another NELA game.
