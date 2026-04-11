Unbelievable Louisiana Softball Game Sets National Record for Runs Scored

Louisiana schools Southwood and Huntington met in a non-district softball game on Thursday that finished with perhaps the most bizarre box score ever.

Although Southwood committed 10 errors, the Cowboys still managed to walk away with a 54-45 win over the Raiders in a contest that broke the previous national record for runs scored in a high school game.

The previous mark of 95 runs was set in 2011 in California (New Cuyama Valley vs. Cambria Coast Valley).

Taking a closer look at the numbers

Southwood (4-14), which won a previous game against its city rival by a 34-24 score, claimed its second win in the last three games.

The Cowboys finished with 16 hits, while the Raiders (3-17), who are actually ahead of Southwood in the computer-based LHSAA Division I select power ratings, scored 37 earned runs on only five hits.

Ouch! Pitchers combined to hit over five dozen batters

The most mind-boggling stat? Sixty-two batters were hit by pitches - 35 by Huntington and 27 from Southwood's Sa'Derrica Lars, who threw 296 pitches and faced 80 batters. Lars walked 21 and struck out 11.

Southwood scored 14 runs in the second inning, 16 in the fourth and actually was held scoreless in the fifth inning before pushing across 14 more runs across the final two innings.

Meanwhile, Huntington (3-17) scored a minimum of five runs in every inning except for the seventh, when the Raiders added two.

Southwood pitcher goes the distance

Lars threw a complete game. Huntington used five pitchers with two tossing over 100 pitches. The Raiders threw a combined 279 pitches - 117 for strikes - and also walked 21 batters.

All nine Cowboys in the lineup scored at least three runs. Addyson Patterson, a catcher, hit for the cycle, finishing with eight hits and 14 RBIs. Every Cowboy was walked at least once, with two scoring eight runs apiece. Patterson led the way with nine runs scored. Lars, the clean-up hitter, drove in seven runs on two hits with a triple and a homer. She was walked four times, hit by three pitches and scored seven runs.

And that's not all.

The Cowboys stole 21 bases. Again, Patterson and Lars were at the forefront with a combined 10 steals. Ayanna Lister-Mosely swiped five bags and scored seven times.

A crazy season for each team

In Southwood's other two wins - both against another city opponent, Woodlawn High - the Cowboys again lit up the scoreboard with victories by 29-6 and 16-0 margins.

Southwood gave up at least 15 runs in every loss, including a 33-14 loss against Converse, a team it will face again next week as it completes the season with three more games.

The Raiders won three of their first seven games, topp;ing Green Oaks 28-3, Lake Charles College Prep 13-3 and Booker T. Washington 19-18. In a rematch against Booker T. Washington, the Raiders lost 25-16.

Huntington surrendered at least 15 runs in every loss and will conclude its season against Woodlawn and Plain Dealing. The Raiders were scheduled to face Mansfield the day after the Southwood game, but that was canceled.