Vote: Who has been the Top Class 4A Louisiana Boys High School Basketball Player so far in 2024-25?

Drew Timmons, sr, Archbishop Hannan
The 6-foot-6 Timmons announced his commitment to the Navy Midshipmen in August 2024. He scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in an 85-82 double overtime win at Division I No. 1 Zachary. In a 60-59 win over John Curtis, Timmons totaled 36 points. He was named No. 1 Scorer at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in December and has led the Hawks to an in-state record of 16-6 and the Division II select No. 3 power rating.
Kobe Butler, sr, Archbishop Shaw
A 6-foot-7 Jackson State small forward commitment, Butler is an ace in the classroom with a 3.94 GPA and a 31 on the ACT. Shaw topped Zachary, 80-70, in a matchup of the No. 1 teams in Division II select and Division I nonselect. Butler finished with 20 points, 14 boards and seven blocks for the Eagles (18-2). Shaw won at Archbishop Hannan in a precursor to a potential state tournament rematch as Butler went for 15 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
Jaiden Garrett, sr, Franklinton
An imposing physical specimen at 6-foot7, 215-pounds, Garrett was a standout for the Division II nonselect No. 1 Franklinton football team that reached the state finals. Garrett, who had all "A" grades at the semester break while taking an advanced curriculum, has led the Demons to a 14-8 record and a five-game winning streak. Franklinton moved to 2-0 in district with a win at 15-7 Lakeshore.
Ja'Vontre Charles, sr, Beau Chene
A 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard, Charles was named co-Player of the Game by analyst Clifton Dixon after the Gators defeated George Washington Carver in January (18 points, seven rebounds, four assists). Prep Hoops Louisiana referenced Charles, who poured in 29 points in a win over Church Point, in its Top 10 Shooting Guards in Louisiana article in December.
Jordan Matthews, sr, Vandebilt Catholic
The Terriers' point guard, a 2,000-point scorer, can fill up the basket. In a three-game stretch in December (all wins), the 6-foot-1 senior averaged 37 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Prep Hoops Louisiana named Matthews one of its Top Unsigned Point Guards in January. Vandebilt Catholic is 19-6 and No. 9 in the Diviison II select power ratings.
Isaiah Jones, sr, Peabody
Jones caught the attention of analyst Clifton Dixon back in 2023 when Dixon wrote in one of his trademark Player Focus articles "(Jones) is a dynamic perimeter defender" who exhibits "a high level of toughness, fire and grit." He scored 26 points in a win over city rival Alexandria Senior High and has led the defending state champion Warhorses to a 20-3 record and No. 2 power rating in Division II select.
Edrick Snearl, sr, Brusly
Last season, Snearl and the Panthers posted one of the state's best overall records and reached the Division II nonselect state tournament. This season has been no different thus far. Brusly is 19-3 and No. 5 in the power ratings. The 6-foot-4 Snearl is averaging more than 20 points per game, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate. Last year, analyst Clifton Dixon wrote about Snearl: "brings a unique combination of size, scoring ability, and defensive intensity."
Darnell Morris, sr, Minden
The Crimson Tide has been red-hot, winning 17 of 20 games and garnering the No. 3 power rating in Division II nonselect. Morris (6-4, 190) accounted for 20 points, seven rebounds, six steals, four assists and a block in one half of play in a 50-point blowout of North DeSoto. He recorded a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) in one half of action in a 30-point rout of Woodlawn-Shreveport. Morris also collected five steals.
Zion Weeks, sr, Wossman
The 6-foot-1 point guard, who maintains a 3.5 GPA, went off against West Monroe in December for 32 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Weeks was featured in a January Prospect Focus article by Clifton Dixon. The Basketball Tribune X page described him as "dynamic" after a 34-point, five-assist, four-steal outing vs. Neville. Wossman, the defending Division II nonselect champions, are No. 1 in the power ratings.
Darrell Adams, sr, L.B. Landry
The 6-foot-0 point guard totaled 20 points and four assists in a recent win over Bonnabel. Clifton Dixon wrote in a Player Focus piece that Adams "has a compact, athletic frame" and "pairs his quickness with excellent body control." The Hoopfest Tour posted on X that Adams is "a true point guard who gets his teammates' easy buckets." Adams has had 40-point games this season for the Buccaneers (19-10), No. 12 Division II select power ratings).
Monte Farmer, jr, Washington-Marion
Farmer has averaged double digits each of the past two years for the Charging Indians. He is scoring at a clip of 15.7 ppg and put in 22 points in a 59-53 district win over Eunice. After Washington-Marion defeated Catholic New Iberia, The Tour Basketball posted on X that Farmer (6-8) is "a big-time shot blocker and rim protector with extremely high upside." He finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and four assists while matching up against Catholic-NI"s 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-10 twin towers.
Tallion Rideau, jr, Opelousas
Rideau, who also plays football for the Tigers, can score 20 points on any given night, Opelousas coach Rayvon Gray told Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. He was named a co-Player of the Game at Mal Mundy's Lafayette Classic after scoring 11 points with 10 rebounds in a 46-39 win over Lafayette High. The Tigers (16-4, No. 4 in Division II nonselect) have won 11 straight games.
De'Von Warren, jr, Teurlings Catholic
A 6-foot-8 forward, Warren was named a Standout Player from Day 2 of the Teurlings Catholic Rebel Roundball Classic by Shannon Belt of The Lafayette Daily Advertiser following his 12-point, 10-rebound outing in a 49-39 win over St. Louis. Belt noted that Warren "soared over defenders." Warren was nominated for the Advertiser's Midseason Player of the Year award. The Rebels are 16-10.
Elijah Guidry, sr, St. Thomas More
A three-year starter for a perennial powerhouse, the 6-foot-2 forward is a defensive specialist whose scoring touch has blossomed this season. He notched a career-high 19 points in a win over Sulphur at STM's Sunkist Shootout, all the while guarding Tors' LHSBCA/LHSCA all-star Ian Malone. "That was the best game of Elijah's career," said coach Danny Broussard, whose club is 20-3 and No. 3 in the Division I select power ratings.
Malik Joseph, jr, Cecilia
A 6-foot-0 point guard, Joseph was a member of the Bulldogs' Division II nonselect championship football team. He consistently scores 20-or-more points, such as a 27-point effort in a win over Helix Mentorship. Joseph is an excellent perimeter shooter who canned 6-of-8 from behind the arc while finishing with 20 points in a win over Lafayette High.
Jaydon Francis, soph, Northside
Francis wants the ball when the game is on the line. He drove into the lane and sank the winning basket in a two-point victory over Lafayette High. Northside coach Ross Rix said about Francis, who totaled 10 points in the fourth quarter vs. Lafayette: "One of the things we talked about coming into the new year is taking his game to another level." The Vikings are 20-5 and No. 7 in the Division II select power ratings.
Sean Hicks, sr, David Thibodaux
The 6-foot-6 Hicks averaged a double-double through the first 18 games of the season, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate, scoring 11 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. The Bulldogs, 21-5 and No. 6 in the Division II select power ratings, will be well-equipped for the postseason after facing teams such as Liberty, Zachary and Madison Prep.
Rodrieon Dillard, soph. Booker T. Washington-Shreveport
In December 2024, Prep Hoops Louisiana mentioned Dillard as one of its Class of 2027 players who moved up the in-state rankings. In 2023, The Hoopfest Tour named Dillard as a Freshman Standout, mentioning that he "caught everyone's attention from the start" of its Prep Hoops Showcase. He scored 21 points to help the Lions (16-9) to a 99-95 four-overtime win over Rayville.
Kerel Dean-Woods, sr, Bossier
The Xavier University-New Orleans signee is the top player in Bossier Parish, according to Preston Edwards of Prep Hoops Louisiana. The 6-foot-7 small forward, an LHSCA/LHSBCA All-Star, made first-team all-district (1-4A) as a junior. He scored 24 points to pace the Bearkats to a 67-54 win over Good Vision (TX). Bossier (12-10) has won six straight games, including a 14-point district win over Minden in its last outing.
Sean Brown, sr, St. Michael
Brown, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound combo guard, was the District 6-4A MVP as a junior after averaging 19 points and six rebounds while shooting nearly 50% from the field. Earlier this month, he ecliped the career 1,500-point mark. Brown's 15 points propelled the Warriors (21-8) to their seventh straight win recently vs. Broadmoor.
Jamond Jacobs, sr, McKinley
The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder is an elite athlete who holds the school record in the 400 meters, high jump and long jump. He scored 19 points to lead the Panthers to a 66-45 win over Tara and played football. McKinley (15-7) is on a six-game winning streak with victories over Scotlandville, LB Landry and a 22-point district road win at Plaquemine.
Wayne Nevels, soph, George Washington Carver
Nevels cracked the starting lineup as a freshman for the Rams, one of the state's premier large-school programs. The 6-foot-0 guard, who has a 4.25 GPA, scored 14 points in his team's overtime win over McDonogh 35, including a lay-up with seconds left in regulation, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. The victory kept Carver perfect in district at 5-0.
Kaydhn Hardie, soph, Tioga
The Indians achieved their first 20-win season in seven years on Friday with a win over Grant Parish. Hardie scored 20 points as a group of sophomores accounted for 61 of Tioga's 65 points. Hardie averaged 12 points per game as a freshman. "(Hardie's) never down, he’s always picking somebody up. He might not be the loudest person in the room, but he shows it with actions every day,” Tioga coach Christavious Gill told KALB-TV in the summer of 2024.
Jakyris Jenkins, jr, Plaquemine
Jenkins collected 20 points in his team's win over White Castle and also tallied 20 in a district win over rival Brusly. The Green Devils are 14-7 on the season.
Kam Thomas, sr, Breaux Bridge
Thomas has taken over games this season, scoring 22 of his team's 40 points against St. Martinville and finishing with 26 in a 50-37 win over Church Point. The Tigers, powered by the versatile 6-foot-2 Thomas, won seven straight games from late December through January.