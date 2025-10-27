Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Oct. 27, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, November 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner, Matthew Wheaton of Beau Chene football!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Jelandon Gray, Jr., Barbe football
Gray, who also plays on the south Lake Charles program's powerhouse baseball team, ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 63-10 win over Lafayette High. He also completed 8 of 12 passes for 161 yards and three scores with no interceptions. The Buccaneers have won two in a row and are looking to move up from No. 31 to No. 28 to secure a spot in the Division I nonselect playoffs. Gray's weekend got even better when Nicholls State offered.
Spencer Meche, Jr., Teurlings Catholic football
Offensive coordinator Michael Richard rotated four tailbacks with the first-string offense in the Rebels' 64-29 non-district win over East Ascension. Meche ran for 100 yards on six carries with two touchdowns, including a 77-yard scamper. Teurlings Catholic moved to 8-0 entering this week's city and district rivalry game against St. Thomas More.
E.J. Hanney, Sr., Sam Houston football
The Broncos brushed off New Iberia in a District 3-5A contest, 55-32. Hanney, who ran for six touchdowns with 248 yards on 36 carries, came into the game among the state's leaders with 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns on 168 carries.
Kennan Brown, Jr., Lafayette Renaissance football
Brown reached 31 touchdowns on the season by tossing three in a 51-0 win over Lake Arthur. He completed 10 passes for 180 yards and rushed for 57 yards on four carries with a touchdown. The Tigers are 7-1 on the season and No. 5 in the Division III select power ratings.
Lawston Broussard, Jr., Iowa football
The Yellow Jackets mowed down another opponent, topping Eunice by a 51-22. margin. Broussard passed for 100 yards on five completions with three going for touchdowns. Three receivers caught a score, including Jeremiah Bushnell (3-50). Iowa (8-0) is No. 3 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Michael Parmley, Soph., DeRidder football
In Southwest Louisiana, the Dragons evened their record at 4-4 with 41-8 win over LaGrange. Parmley connected on 17 of 23 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Division II nonselect No. 17 DeRidder, which is in the hunt to host a playoff game,
Jaden Celestine, Jr., Comeaux football
Celestine has been the catalyst behind the Spartans' turnaround. The Lafayette area's leading rusher by a longshot, he ran for 183 yards on 28 carries with four touchdowns in a 28-21 District 4-4A win over Northside. Comeaux (5-3) is in position to make the Division I select playoffs (No. 23 in power ratings). Celestine ran for 165 yards in the second half, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.
Aldavius Johnson, Fr., Parkway football
The freshman's breakout season continues. He rushed for 120 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown to spark the undefeated Panthers to a 45-42 District 1-5A win over Captain Shreve. Parkway is 8-0 and No. 2 in Division I nonselect. The Panthers also won the junior varsity game as Johnson dominated with four TDs.
Luke McLain, Sr, Vermilion Catholic football
The defending Division IV select champs throttled Class 1A state-ranked Opelousas Catholic, 50-15. McLain ran for five touchdowns with 165 yards on 21 carries. The junior had over 100 yards in the first half, according to Steve Peloquin of The Acadiana Advocate.
Kyran Johnson, Sr., Northwood-SH football
Johnson scored touchdowns on the first two series for the Falcons in a 47-6 win over Southwood, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Tmes. He finished with three touchdowns - two rushing and one receiving - for Northwood (7-1, No. 6 in Divisiion I nonselect), which has outscored its last four foes 185-34.
Blake Delcambre, Sr., Loreauville football
The District 7-2A rivalry between Loreauville and Catholic New Iberia may not be widely known outside of the Acadiana area, but it's intense. Delcambre, a quarterback, willed his team to a 40-28 win over the defending champs of Division III select. He returned the opening kick for a touchdown, rushed for 193 yards on 19 carries with two scores and passed for another. Loreauville (5-3) is No. 8 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Christian Maxie, Jr., Byrd football
Maxie, who was averaging over 11 yards per carry with nearly 900 yards, tacked on 341 more yards on 32 carries with seven touchdowns in a 49-40 win over Benton in traditional (high-scoring) District 1-4A style, according to Brian McCallum of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. He ran for six scores and threw for another, the Yellow Jackets' only completion.
Malik Jospeh, Sr. Cecilia football
Joseph accounted for 113 yards on six touches (three rushes, three receptions) with a touchdown catch from QB Collin Dore in a 53-7 rivalry win over Opleousas. The defending champs in Division II nonselect are 4-4 and No. 16 in the power ratings.
Krew Collura, Fr., Mandeville football
Collura completed 10-of-12 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-0 win over Ponchatoula, according to Treasure Washington of The New Orleans Advocate. He also rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries with a score. Mandeville is 5-3 and No. 16 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Brock Mitchell, Soph., Westgate football
It seems like a different Westgate sophomore makes the poll each week. Mitchell, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete, ran for two touchdowns in a 54-3 win over North Vermilion, according to statistician Aaron Comeaux. He also caught a pass and plays quarterback at times. The Tigers (4-4) have won three straight games and are No. 23 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
John Roberts, Sr., Kinder football
Kinder maintained its unblemished record by downing Holy Savor Menard 50-32. Roberts for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for the 8-0 Yellow Jackets, who are No. 4 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Brandon Duffy, Soph., Carencro football
How many times have we mentioned the Bears' deep receiving corps that specializes in deep routes? Duffy, grabbed five receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in a 66-34 win over Sulphur. Carencro (6-2) is No. 13 in the Division I select power ratings ahead of its biggest district games vs. Southside and Acadiana.
Cody Corales, Sr., St. Paul's football
Corales might have well driven the bus home, the way he impacted a win over Northshore by rushing for a touchdown, catching two and throwing one to Troy Willis. He finished with 12 carries for 141 yards for the Wolves, who won 38-14. St. Paul's (6-2) is No. 16 in the Division I select power ratings.
Cameron Samuels, Sr., Abbeville football
Under interim coach Trevor Eaton, the boys basketball head coach, the Wildcats have won three of their last four games. Abbeville opened District 5-3A with a 12-7 win over Kaplan. Samuels caught seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown for Abbeville, which is 3-5 and No. 19 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
John Johnson, Sr., Edna Karr football
The Cougars, who are ranked in the top 10 nationally, pounded Warren Easton 63-12 in a Catholic League battle of former Class 4A rivals. Johnson tossed six touchdowns passes, according to Josh Preston of The New Orleans Advocate.
Landon Lemaire, Sr., Erath football
It's Lemaire's turn to shine after stable mates Jahlil Charles and Aiden Bourque have previously been nominated. Lemaire averaged over 12 yards per carry with a touchdown in a 45-0 win over district rival St. Martinville for the 8-0 Bobcats, who are No. 5 in the Division III nonselect power ratings. He's also a baseball player who is attempting to help bring the Vermilion Parish school to next heights in both sports.
Da'John Howard, Jr., Salmen football
Howard threw three touchdowns and ran for one in a 35-21 city rivalry win over Slidell High, according to Jason Russell of The New Orleans Advocate. The Spartans (5-3) are No. 22 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. Howard passed for 223 yards.
Deveyoun Johnson, Jr., Rayville football
The Hornets (5-3) won their third straight game by defeating Beekman Charter 22-17. Johnson had a crucial interception in the one-score win with three tackles and two catches for 72 yards.
About Our Athlete of the Week
Voting High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awardsf or winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App