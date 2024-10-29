Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (10/29/2024)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Winners are announced in next week's athlete of the week feature. Email all future nominees to andy@scorebooklive.com.
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK CANDIDATES
Alex Munoz, Jr., Teurlings Catholic football
The undefeated Rebels, who are No. 1 in Class 4A, earned a road win at Class 5A East Ascension. Munoz completed 12 of 20 passes for 193 yards in the 28-14 victory and added 73 yards on the ground on nine carries. He hasn't thrown an interception this year.
Daylon Landry, Sr., Kaplan football
The 5-foot-7, 175-pound running back gained 106 yards on 14 carries with three TDs in a 44-0 win over district rival Abbeville. Landry came into the game with 675 yards and nine TDs on 84 carries for a Pirate team that is 6-1 and No. 8 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Jude Morrison, Sr., Catholic of Pointe Coupee football
The Hornets reportedly dressed out less than 20 players for their district showdown with fellow undefeated St. Edmund. Morrison made more than his share of plays for the outnumbered Hornets, who prevailed 26-22, rushing for 151 yards on 18 carries with two TDs and passing for 113 yards and a TD on only four completions. Catholic PC is 8-0 and No. 2 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Ethan Simon, So,. Westminster Christian-Lafayette football
Simon totaled 142 yards rushing and two TDs on 11 carries as the Chargers trounced Gueydan, 56-0. WCA is 7-1 and No. 18 in the Division IV select power ratings in its first varsity season. Simon came into the game with 578 yards rushing on 117 carries with eight TDs.
Mason Drake, Jr., Loyola Prep football
Drake carried for a career-best 230 yards on 24 carries with three TDs as the Flyers improved to 6-2 overall with a 35-6 win over Booker T. Washington-Shreveport, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Drake scored on runs of 68, 39 and one yard for Loyola, which is No. 8 in the Division II select power ratings.
Gavin Ferrington, Sr., Parkway football
Ferrington's story is nothing short of remarkable. The star lacrosse player wasn't even on the football team before an injury forced him into duty. Ferrington accounted for five TDs, passing for 195 yards and two scores and tacking on 105 on the ground with three more TDs in a 52-33 win over Captain Shreve that improved the Panthers' record to 7-1, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate.
Troy Sylve, Sr., Walker football
The Wildcats snapped Dutchtown's winning streak as Sylve accounted for five TDs at quarterback in a 44-24 win. Sylve threw for four scores and ran for another, according to Terry Robinson of The Baton Rouge Advocate, to improve Walker's record to 5-3 overall. The Wildcats are No. 20 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Ju'Juan Jackson, Fr. St., James football
Jackson passed for four TDs - three to receiver Jakias Villaneuva - as the Wildcats rallied from a 6-0 deficit to handle Donaldsonville, 35-6, according to Troy LeBoeuf of The Baton Rouge Advocate. St. James (5-2) moved past Erath to take over the No. 1 spot in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Marvin Joseph Soph. Central-BR football
Joseph ran for 70 yards on eight carries and scored three times as the Wildcats rallied from a 14-0 deficit against a determined ball-control Liberty Magnet team to win, 35-14, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Central (7-1) is No. 5 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Zay Martin Sr. University Lab football
Martin hauled in 10 receptions for 140 yards and two scores as the Cubs blew out district rival Parkview Baptist, 42-7. U-High (7-1), which is No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings, is the only team to hand defending Division I select state champion Catholic-BR a loss.
Gustavo Castilho, Soph., Northshore boys swimming
Castilho was named male Swimmer of the Meet at the Northlake District Swim Championship, winning the 50 meter freestyle (22.24) and the 100 meter freestyle (48.83), according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.
Emma Cate Dobie Jr. Mandeville girls swimming
Dobie was named female Swimmer of the Meet at the Northlake District Swim Championship, winning the 100 meter breaststroke (1:06.17) and the 200 meter individual medley (2:12.52), according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.
Roeshawn Addison Sr. Chalmette football
Addison returned an interception 60 yards to paydirt to secure the Owls' 16-6 win over Fontainebleau in a defensive struggle. "The big interception really turned the game around for us," Chalmette coach Jason Tucker told David Woodall of The New Orleans Advocate. Chalmette (5-3) needed the win to stay atop the Division I nonselect bubble, where they were holding the final playoff spot at No. 28 in the most recent power ratings.
Paul Jones Sr. East Jefferson football
Jones ran for 117 yards on 23 carries and scored the decisive TD in a 20-16 win over John Ehret that snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Patriots and improved the Warriors to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in district, according to Clyde Verdin of The New Orleans Advocate.
Camdan Braxton Sr., McDonogh 35 football
Braxton made his first start one to remember, passing for 161 yards and three TDs and running for another in the first half of a 42-7 blowout of GW Carver, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate. The Roneagles ran their record to 4-3 and 2-0 in district while winning for the fourth time in their last five games.
Virginia and Marilyn Voitier Sr./Jr. Haynes Academy volleyball
The sister duo combined for 27 kills and 10 aces in a three-set sweep of Cabrini, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Haynes was 24-6 and No. 2 in the most recent Division II power ratings.
Jaeden Winters, Sr., Lafayette Christian football
Winters collected four sacks with a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown in a 43-7 district win over Welsh, according to team statistician Hayden Lessard. Winters has 14 sacks on the year and can break Univ. of Texas DL Melvin Hills' single-season record of 14.5 with his next.
Zsofia Pekar Jr. Southside volleyball
The Sharks' outside hitter, who coach Nick Hunt referred to as a "rock star," registered 10 kills in limited action while nursing an injury in a straight-set win over Comeaux that was Southside's eighth win in its last nine matches. The Sharks added wins over defending Division IV champion Northlake Christian and Iota, which had won a previous encounter, over the weekend to improve their record to 20-6.
Drew Bailey Sr. Sam Houston football
Bailey ran for 133 yards on 13 carries with three TDs to pace the Broncos to a 42-7 win over New Iberia. Bailey ran for over 200 yards in the first half of a loss at Carencro last week. Sam Houston (5-3) snapped a two-game losing streak with the win.
Dylan Vital Soph. Lake Charles College Prep football
Vital completed 13 of 24 passes for 171 yards and three TDs in a 42-12 drubbing of Westlake. Vital was coming off a 20-for-20, seven TD-performance the previous week for the Trailblazers, who are picking up steam after losses to a string of formidable opponents.
Wyatt LaVergne Sr. DeQuincy football
Lavergne ran for 134 yards on 16 carries with three TDs in a 44-0 shutout of East Beauregard. The Tigers are 7-1 and No. 3 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Kennan Brown Soph. Lafayette Renaissance football
The Tigers are having great success in their first varsity season,winning six of their first seven games with only a loss to perennial state power Lafayette Christian. Brown completed 20 of 30 passes for 277 yards and three TDs as the Tigers rallied from a 21-point deficit at Lake Arthur to win, 26-21. He also ran for a score to begin the comeback.
Tristan LeBlanc, Sr., Elton football
LeBlanc ran for 162 yards on 22 carries with three TDs as Elton got over a hump by beating local rival Basile, 22-6. LeBlanc entered the game among the state's leading rushers with 1,193 yards on 130 carries and 13 TDs. According to Elton historian Alex Newell, it was the Indians' first win in the Battle of the Bayou since 2011.
Isaiah Thomas, Soph., Kinder football
Thomas completed 16 of 24 passes for 235 yards and three TDs with no interceptions in a 46-7 district win over Holy Savior Menard. Kinder is 6-2 and No. 4 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Carson Gurzi, Fr., Carencro football
Gurzi completed all five of his passing attempts (for 95 yards) in Friday's game against Sulphur, including a Hail-Mary 41-yarder to fellow freshman Brandon Duffy as time-expired, as the Bears won their fourth straight game, 26-21. Carencro is 4-4 and up to No. 20 in the Division I select power ratings.
