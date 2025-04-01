Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (3/31/2025)
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Haleigh Perrilloux of E.D. White softball
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, April 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Below are this week's nominees.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Grace Chaisson, jr, Caddo Magnet softball
Caddo Magnet (10-9, No. 13 in Division I select power ratings) blanked Downsville, 13-0. Chaisson threw a one-hitter over five innings, striking out 10 and getting two hits at the plate with two RBIs. She struck out 29 over 14 innings during the week, allowing four hits and no earned runs with two wins and a save.
Kodi Ricks, soph, Archbishop Hannan softball
Ricks went 5-for-11 with six RBIs, two home runs and three runs scored in two games, according to the Northshore Prep Report. Archbishop Hannan won games against Chalmette and Pearl River to extend its winning streak to seven games. The Hawks are 14-8 and No. 4 in the Division II select power ratings.
Mia Grafenstein, jr, Mandeville softball
The Skippers (13-5, No. 12 Division I nonselect power ratings) won two of three games, losing to Ponchatoula and defeating Covington and Lakeshore. Grafenstein went 5-for-12 at the plate with three runs scored and two doubles, according to the Northshore Prep Report.
Owen Trosclair, jr, Covenant Christian baseball
The undefeated Lions (24-0) have allowed only five runs in their last 10 wins, including a 1-0 victory over Central Catholic. Trosclair threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page.
Noah Lewis, sr, Catholic-Baton Rouge baseball
The Bears (23-4) took down Central-BR in a District 4-5A contest, 12-0. Lewis hit a two-run double and a two-run triple, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Amberly Dempster, sr, Hahnville softball
The Tigers trounced Thibodaux, 12-3, to conclude district play. Dempster was one of three players to hit a home run for Hahnville (19-6), which is No. 5 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Chloe Krey, sr, Mount Carmel softball
The Cubs blew out Destrehan, 13-3. Krey had three hits with two home runs and five RBIs for Mount Carmel (14-4, No. 5 Division I select).
Abby Froelich, sr, Dutchtown softball
The senior took care of business from all angles in a 5-0 district win over Prairieville, striking out 11 while pitching a one-hitter and collecting two hits at the plate. The Griffins are 13-9 overall, 3-3 in league play, and have won five straight games.
Mason Hidalgo, sr, Lafayette Christian baseball
Hidalgo had three hits to pace the Knights to a 7-0 win over Lake Arthur. Lafayette Christian is 18-9 and No. 10 in the Division III select power ratings.
Riley Rowell, sr, St. Thomas More baseball
Rowell combined with reliever Talan Soileau on a shutout, and he helped himself at the plate with a two-run double in a 10-0 win over North Vermilion. The Cougars are 18-4 and No. 3 in the Division I select power ratings.
Avery St, Pierre, fr, Lutcher softball and girls powerlifting
The freshman drove in the winning run with a walk-off single in a 9-8 win over Mount Carmel and was named Division II Outstanding Lifter at the state powerlifting meet after winning the 132-pound division.
Madelyn Halle, sr, Pineville softball
Halle broke the school record of 16 home runs in a season as the Rebels throttled Many and South Beauregard by a combined score of 42-1, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Pineville is 22-3 and No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings.
Allie Chandler, fr, D'Arbonne Woods Charter softball
The Timberwolves won three games, and Chandler produced seven hits and two walks, pounding a double, triple, a home run and a sacrifice fly. D'Arbonne Woods is 15-5 and No. 3 in the Division III select power ratings.
Addy Daigle, fr, South Beauregard softball
The Knights, who have won three of their last four games, got a home run from Daigle in a 23-8 win over Logansport. South Beauregard is 11-10 and No. 8 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Dixie Williams, sr, Haughton softball
The Bucs (13-12), winners of four straight games, beat West Monroe and Claiborne Christian behind Williams' single, double, home run and walk.
Jace Moody, sr, St. Amant baseball
Moody tallied four hits with two doubles and three RBIs in a district win over East Ascension, according to the Baseball in the Boot X page. The 16-7 Gators have won three of their last four games.
Parker Taylor, jr, Doyle baseball
The Tigers edged Albany in a pitching duel, 2-1. Taylor went all seven innings, striking out seven while allowing four hits. Doyle has won eight of its last nine games and is 6-0 in district.
Cooper Letchworth, sr, Rayne baseball
The Wolves cruised past David Thibodaux in a District 4-4A contest, 20-1. Letchworth was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a homer and three RBIs for Rayne, which is 17-6 and No. 6 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Montana Brown, jr, Eunice baseball
The Bobcats needed a strong pitching performance in a low-scoring game vs. Plaquemine, and that's what they got from Brown, who threw a complete game with two strikeouts. Eunice is 14-10 and No. 13 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Sean Mendoza, fr, Lafayette Renaissance baseball
The freshman shut down Gueydan in a complete game effort, striking out four in a 9-3 win.
Myles Jones, jr, New Iberia baseball
Jones homered with three RBIs in a 10-0 win over Comeaux. The Yellow Jackets are 18-9 and No. 18 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Kyler Zenon, jr, Westgate baseball
Zenon struck out 10 over 6.1 innings and allowed three earned runs in a 12-6 win over West St. Mary.
Seth Leger, sr, Erath baseball
Leger was tough on the mound in a 4-3 win over Acadiana Renaissance, tossing a complete game three-hitter with five strikeouts. Erath, 16-8 and No. 2 in the Division III nonselect power ratings, has won nine consecutive games. He had a hit and two RBIs in a 10-0 win over Port Barre.
Reece Dommert, jr, Iota baseball
Dommert was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in a 12-2 win over Church Point. The Bulldogs are13-9 and No. 10 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Kannon Templet, jr, Southside baseball
Templet, who plays a mean third base when he isn't pitching, had three hits in a 9-1 win over Lafayette. The junior struck out four and yielded three hits over seven innings on the mound for Southside, 16-10-1 and No. 25 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
