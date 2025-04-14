Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (4/14/2025)
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Loren Sivils of Calvary Baptist softball!
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Below are this week's nominees.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Abby David, sr, Brusly softball
David drove in four runs on three hits as the Panthers handed Notre Dame (29-1) its first loss. She doubled and homered in the 7-6 win for Brusly (25-3), which is No. 2 in the Division II nonselect power ratings. David added a hit and an RBI in a 7-2 win over Mamou.
Kinley Meche, sr, St. Amant softball
The Gators run-ruled Denham Springs in a district game, 11-1. Meche finished with three hits, including a double and a home run, with four runs driven in. She went 3-for-3 in another league blowout, a 15-0 win over Prairieville. The Gators are 21-7 and No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Ashley Little, sr, Opelousas Catholic
The Division IV select No. 2 Vikings (19-8) went 3-0 at the STM Tournament. Little allowed one earned run with seven strikeouts in a 5-4 complete game win over Dominican. She pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts in a 3-1 win over Mount Carmel and had multiple-hit games at the plate.
Haydyn Schexnayder, sr, Iota softball
In a 17-1 win over Lacassine, Schexnayder went 3-for-3 with a home run and three runs driven in. The Bulldogs, 24-3 and No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings, went undefeated on the week. Schexnayder threw a three-hit shutout over four innings in a 15-0 win over Division II select No. 3 Buckeye.
Emily Edler, soph, Doyle softball
Edler drove in six runs with a grand slam and a double in a 15-2 win over Pearl River. She also pitched all five innings and struck out six. Edler got the win in relief against Division I select No. 3 John Curtis. Doyle is 21-7 and No. 4 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Jailah Rideau, sr, Beau Chene softball
The Gators' clean-up hitter ripped a pair of home runs and drove in four runs in a 10-3 win over Class C No. 1 Northside Christian. She added a double and three RBIs in a 9-1 win over Pitkin and belted two doubles with an RBI in a 7-2 win over Avoyelles Public Charter.
Lexi Greene, soph, Kaplan softball
Greene had two hits from the leadoff spot and threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Sulphur. She allowed no earned runs while spinning a four-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 13-1 win over Division I select No. 7 Acadiana. The Pirates are 26-2 and No. 1 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Lexi Mclin, sr, Loreauville softball
It was a week to remember for the Iberia Parish program as coach Jude Dugas picked up win no. 200, and Mclin broke her own single season home run record with her 18th blast. The Tigers are No. 13 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Shaylee Gibson, jr, New Iberia softball
The Yellow Jackets beat Carencro in a district game, 25-0. Gibson went 2-for-2 with four runs driven in and threw a perfect game over three innings with eight strikeouts.
Wynnlee Vincent, jr, Grace Christian softball
Vincent socked two home runs and scored three runs in a 9-6 win over Division IV nonselect No. 3 Logansport. She doubled and scored in a 3-1 win over Class B No. 4 Anacoco and homered in a 15-1 win over Vidalia. Grace Christian is 18-7 and No. 3 in Class B.
Amelia Fontenot, jr, Sacred Heart softball
The Division IV select No. 5 Trojans (19-7) blanked Class 5A Acadiana, 1-0. Fontenot scattered seven hits over eight innings with one walk and three strikeouts. Sacred Heart, which won its district over state power Catholic Pointe Coupee and defending champion Opelousas Catholic, also notched wins over large-school programs Academy of Our Lady and Dominican.
Sophie Giordano, sr, Holy Savior Menard softball
Giordano, the Eagles' shortstop, had three hits with a double and two RBIs in a 15-5 win over Florien. She added two hits and two runs driven in with a homer in a 7-2 win over Division III nonselect No. 9 South Beauregard. The Eagles (16-11) went 5-0 in district and are No. 8 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Brianna Fontenot, sr, Kinder softball
Fontenot had a monumental game in an 8-2 win over Division II nonselect No. 6 Iowa, driving in four runs on three hits and striking out nine while allowing no earned runs in a complete game in the circle. Kinder is 16-3 and No. 6 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Brayden Calamari, sr, Slidell baseball
The Tigers split a pair of District 7-5A games with Division I nonselect No. 8 Northshore, topping the Panthers 7-1 behind a grand slam from Calamari. According to the Baseball in the Boot X page, Northshore issued an intentional walk to load the bases for Calamari's grand slam. The Division I No. 19 Tigers are 22-9 and have won 10 of their last 12 games.
Carsen Hebert, sr, Covenant Christian baseball
The Lions set a new LHSAA baseball record for consecutive wins to begin a season, and the Houma program continues to pile up the victories (33-0). In a road game at Division III nonselect No. 2 Erath, the Lions had to overcome a 4-0 deficit. Hebert threw three innings of relief, allowing no earned runs with five strikeouts and one hit to secure the win. He also scored twice with a single and an RBI.
Cooper Smith, sr, Live Oak baseball
Prep Baseball Louisiana captured the footage of the Louisiana Tech recruit smashing a two-out, walk-off three -run homer in a 4-2 win over Dutchtown to propel the Division I nonselect No. 1 Eagles to the District 5-5A title. Live Oak is 26-5 and has been near the top 10 nationally by High School on SI.
Blake Tingstrom, sr, Brother Martin baseball
The Crusaders captured their second Catholic League title in the past three years by defeating St. Augustine, 8-0. Tingstrom retired the first 14 hitters and surrendered just two hits with three strikeouts over six innings, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Brother Martin is 25-6 and No. 3 in Division I select.
Alex Richardson, jr, Belle Chasse baseball
The Southern Miss commit threw a two-hitter with 11 punchouts in a 3-1 win over The Willow School, according to Baseball in the Boot. Belle Chasse (16-14) is No. 9 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Cruz Holden, sr, Southside baseball
The Sharks defeated Division I select No. 4 St, Thomas More in 12 innings, 8-6. Holden, a quarterback on the football team, threw three shutout innings with three strikeouts for the Sharks (19-13-1), No. 26 in Division I nonselect.
Cade Durbin, sr, Parkview Baptist baseball
In a District 6-3A contest pitting Division III select No. 1 Parkview Baptist vs. No. 2 University Lab, Durbin tossed a four-hitter over 6.2 innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks in a 2-1 win. The Eagles have a 27-6 record.
Sebastian Rideaux, soph, Acadiana Renaissance baseball
Coach Tyler Jensen's Eagles are having their best season ever. The fun continued in a 4-0 win over Division IV select No. 8 Ascension Episcopal as Rideaux threw a complete game seven-hitter with no walks. Acadiana Renaissance is 23-10 and No. 10 in Division II select.
Caden Amie, jr, Pope John Paul II baseball
According to the Northshore Prep Report, Amie struck out four and allowed four hits over five innings in a 3-0 win over Pearl River. He added an RBI for the Jaguars, who overtook Catholic New Iberia for the No. 3 spot in the Division IV select power ratings. PJP II is 22-7 and has won 13 of its last 14 games.
Blaze Duhon, jr, North Vermilion baseball
The Patriots clipped Division III select No. 6 Notre Dame, 1-0. Duhon threw all seven innings, striking out five for North Vermilion, which is 15-15 and No. 11 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Blake Gautreaux, sr, Cecilia baseball
Gautreaux allowed two hits and no earned runs over 6.2 innings with five strikeouts in a 4-1 District 5-4A win over Livonia. He also had a hit. Cecilia (17-14) is No. 18 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
