Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (4/28/2025)

Kyleigh Blundell, sr, Calvin softball
The ninth-seeded Cougars won playoff games at No. 8 St. Joseph's and No. 1 Harrisonburg to advance to the Class C state tournament. Blundell drove in six runs on three hits, including a home run out of the leadoff spot (and two stolen bases) in the 12-6 win over Harrisonburg. The all-state catcher also homered with three RBIs on two hits in the 10-2 win over St. Joseph's.
Ashton Bultron, sr, Sam Houston baseball
The 11th-seeded Broncos eliminated defending champion and No. 6-seeded West Monroe in the Division I nonselect regional playoffs. Bultron's walk-off double scored two runs in the 5-4 come-from-behind win in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.
Genie Lovett, jr, Doyle softball
Trailing in the seventh inning with two outs, the fifth-seeded Tigers mounted a rally in the Division III nonselect quarterfinals at No. 4-seeded defending state champion Sterlington. Lovett, a first baseman, hit a two-run single to break a tie in the 5-3 win. She added a hit and RBI in a 14-4 regional playoff win over No. 12 Winnfield and finished with two hits vs. Sterlington.
Dawson LeBlanc, jr, Dutchtown baseball
With their backs against the wall after losing Game 1 of a best-of-three Division I nonselect regional playoff series at No. 7 Natchitoches-Central, the No. 10 Griffins responded with back-to-back wins. LeBlanc had two hits and two RBIs in the 3-0 win in Game 2. He also had a hit and drove in a run in a 6-1 victory in Game 3.
Brooke Rabalais, jr, St. Amant softball
The Louisiana Christian commit drove in nearly half her team's runs in a 16-6 Division I nonselect quarterfinal win over district rival East Ascension. Rabalais hit a grand slam and a single with seven RBIs for the three-time defending state champions. She totaled two hits with an RBI in a 4-2 regional win over Southside.
Charli Neumann, jr, St. John softball
The sixth-seeded Eagles outlasted district rival No. 3 Ascension Catholic in extra inninngs in the Division IV select softballl quarterfinals. Neumann drove in nine runs with two homers and four hits in the 17-13 slugfest. She also struck out 10 over 7.1 innings pitched. The South Alabama commit drove in two runs on two hits with a double in 10-1 regional win over No. 11 Cedar Creek and pitched a four-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks.
Peyton Daigle, jr, Rayne baseball
Daigle pitched a complete game to propel the No. 6 Wolves to a 2-1 win over No. 11 Lakeshore in Game 1 of a Division II nonselect regional series. He didn't allow an earned run and struck out four. Daigle had a hit in games one and three for Rayne, which comes out of talented District 4-4A (St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, North Vermilion). The Wolves advanced to face No. 3 Lutcher.
Mason Oliveaux, sr, West Feliciana baseball
The seventh-seeded Saints swept No. 23 Albany in a Division II nonselect regional series. Oliveaux struck out five with no walks while pitching a four-hitter in a 4-0 win in Game 2. West Feliciana (25-11) moved on to face No. 2 North DeSoto in the quarterfinals.
Morgan Landry, sr, Catholic Pointe Coupee softball
Landry threw a two-hitter over five innings with six strikeouts in a 15-0 regional playoff win over No. 17 Ouachita Christian. The top-seeded Hornets scored 10 runs in the first inning, with Landry hitting a double and triple. She totaled five RBIs on three hits. Landry was also the winning pitcher in a 5-2 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Riverside Acade (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 0 BB).
Annabelle Drago, fr, Holy Savior Menard softball
Drago, who has been hitting home runs for the varsity since the seventh grade, helped the fifth-seeded Eagles advance to the state tournament with wins over No. 12 Central Private and No. 4 St. Frederick. She drove in three runs on three hits with a double in the 10-0 win over Central Private and hit a home run in the 5-4 quarterfinal win in Monroe.
Hadley Hardesty, jr, Westlake baseball
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound third basemen went 5-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs in a 23-8 win over No. 13 Lakeside in the Division III nonselect playoffs. He pitched a complete game two-hitter in an 8-2 win in Game 1 of the series, striking out four for the fourth-seeded Rams (24-10)).
Madison Ludeau, jr, Opelousas Catholic softball
The reigning state champions defeated St. Edmund and Glenbrook Academy to advance to the Division IV select state tournament. Ludeau had a hit and two RBIs in the 10-0 win over district rival No. 18 St. Edmund and finished with three hits and two RBIs with a double in the 4-1 win over No. 10 Glenbrook.
Bella Rollins, Claiborne Christian softball
Rollins, a shortstop and leadoff hitter, drove in three runs on three hits with two doubles and scored three times in a 9-0 regional win over False River in the Class C playoffs. The third-seeded Crusaders beat No. 11 Maurepas, 16-9, in the quarterfinals as Rollins drove in four runs on four hits and scored three times.
Bryce Hebert, sr, John Curtis Christian baseball
The eighth-seeded Patriots swept Jefferson Parish East Bank rival No. 9 Archbishop Rummell in a Division I select series. Hebert got the win on the mound in the 4-2 victory in Game 2, throwing a three-hitter over 6.2 innings with three strikeouts. At the plate, he contributed two hits. In Game 1, Hebert's single brought in the winning run in annother pitching duel.
Kraegan Jordan, fr, Stanley softball
Jordan slammed a pair of home runs in the second-seeded Panthers' 11-0 win over No. 10 Family Community in the Class B quarterfinals. The shortstop went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. She had three hits and scored four runs in an 11-0 regional win over No. 15 Oak Hill. Stanley (23-7) finished as runner-up last year to Quitman.
Layla Landry, soph, Sam Houston softball
The top-seeded Broncos (28-2) defeated No. 16 Natchitoches-Central and No. 8 Live Oak to return to the state tournament in nearby Sulphur. Sam Houston was behind 1-0 when Landry's three-run homer changed the complexion of the 7-3 regional win over Natchitoches-Central. She homered and tripled, driving in four runs on three hits, in the 12-1 quarterfinal win over Live Oak.
Ainsley Willis, jr, Oakdale softball
Willis led the fifth-seeded Warriors to a 12-2 win over No. 12 Merryville in the Division IV nonselect playoffs, driving in two runs on two hits with a double and pitching a six-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk. She struck out seven and didn't allow an earned run over four innings in a 7-3 quarterfinal loss at No. 4 Oak Grove.
Kinley Cox, fr, Oak Grove softball
Playing at home in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals, the fourth-seeded Tigers got payback for last year's playoff loss to Oakdale, winning 7-3. Cox allowed one earned run with six strikeouts and one walk in a complete game effort. She tossed a no-hitter, striking out all 12 batters, in a 15-0 regional win over No. 13 Haynesville in four innings. At the plate, Cox had two hits and drove in a run.
Abbigail Hardie, Mangham softball
In the seventh-seeded Dragons' 4-2 win over No. 2 Lakeside in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals, Hardie threw a two-hitter and allowed no earned runs with three strikeouts and no walks. She went 3-for-3 at the plate and also had three hits with a double and two RBIs in an 11-1 regional win vs. No. 10 Lake Arthur. Hardie pitched that game as well, striking out nine over six innings.
Aubrey Daigrepont, jr, St. Mary's Dominican softball
Tenth-seeded Dominican earned a 3-2 road win over No. 7 Acadiana in the Division I select regional playoffs. Daigrepont pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and one earned run with four strikeouts. She fielded her position in spectacular fashion and grabbed a line drive for the final out.
Rosalee Richey, soph, Buckeye softball
Also a star powerlifter, Richey belted two homers with four RBIs in the fourth-seeded Panthers' 16-0 win over No. 13 Acadiana Renaissance in the Division II select regional playoffs. The shortstop had a hit and scored two runs in a 3-2 win over No. 5 Loranger in the quarterfinals. She is batting .398 with nine doubles, two triples and eight homers.
Hayden Traub, jr, Mount Carmel softball
The sixth-seeded Cubs outscored No. 3 Alexandria on the road in the Division I select quarterfinals, 11-9. Traub had three hits, scored three runs and pitched an innning. She achieved her 100th career hit in the game and has a .446 batting average. The Cubs beat No. 11 Captain Shreve in the regionals, 13-3. Traub, the winning pitcher in relief (5 IP), had an RBI double.
Ethan Laurent, sr, Ponchatoula baseball
The 11th-seeded Green Wave returned to Tangipahoa Parish with a win over No. 6 Captain Shreve in a Division I select regional playoff series in Shreveport. Laurent struck out six and allowed three hits in a 10-0 win in Game 1. He helped his cause with two hits and three RBIs. In Game 3, an 11-6 win, Laurent played first base and delivered three hits and three RBIs.
Liv Nevels, soph, Archbishop Chapelle softball
The defending champs in Division I select are returning to the state tournament. The ninth-seeded Chipmunks won at No. 8 Ponchatoula, 8-4, and No. 1 Pineville, 4-1. After Pineville scored in the first inning, Nevels didn't allow another run while scattering seven hits. She also pitched a complete game vs. Ponchatoula and had a hit.
Taylor Faust, jr, Zwolle softball
A starting first baseman for the Sabine Parish program since the seventh-grade, Faust hit two home runs with four RBIs in the sixth-seeded Hawks' 16-7 Class B quarterfinal win over No. 3 Anacoco. Faust finished with four hits and had a home run with two RBIs in a 4-1 regional win over No. 11 Bell City.
