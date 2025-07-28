2025 Louisiana High School On SI All-State Softball Team
Check out the Louisiana High School on SI 2025 all-state softball team, beginning with the individual awards.
Player of the Year
Kynzee Anderson, jr, Calvary Baptist
The Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year went 24-1 in the circle while leading Calvary Baptist (37-1) to its fifth straight state title. In the Division III select final, Anderson threw a no-hitter against a D'Arbonne Woods team that had scored 39 runs in three previous playoff games. The Georgia commit ranked second on her squad with a .466 batting average, totaling eight doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. She had a 1.26 ERA, threw 19 complete games with nine shutouts, and earned two saves. Anderson allowed only 63 hits in 145 innings and struck out 245.
Pitcher of the Year
Lauren Baudoin, jr, Vandebilt Catholic
Baudoin took over as ace pitcher after Corin Talbot graduated from the 2024 team and paced the top-seeded Terriers to back-to-back state titles, going 24-1 with a 1.10 ERA and 226 strikeouts. The Nicholls State commit batted .380 with three homers and 29 RBIs en route to earning LSWA Class 4A Outstanding Player. She threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Division I select state champion John Curtis Christian at the St. Thomas More Tournament in April. The next day, she blanked the host Cougars with a four-hit shutout while punching out eight batters again.
Hitter of the Year
Baylor Bockhaus, fr, Calvary Baptist
Bockhaus set a school record with 25 home runs, which tied for sixth in the nation. The shortstop also led the Cavaliers with a .551 batting average, finishing with 65 hits, 61 runs, 13 doubles, two triples and 89 RBIs. She collected 19 walks with a .610 on-base percentage and ranked first in Louisiana and fifth nationally in RBIs. As an eighth-grader, Bockhaus belted 15 homers and hit .402. She has 138 career RBIs with 22 doubles.
Coach of the Year
Kyle Wieck, Doyle
The fifth-seeded Tigers stormed to the Division III nonselect state championship with wins over No. 4 Sterlington, No. 1 Kaplan and No. 3 Jena. In the quarterfinals at Sterlington, which edged the Tigers 1-0 in the 2024 championship, Doyle rallied from a 3-2 deficit with two outs in the seventh inning to advance. "Last year did not end the way we wanted it," Wieck said after the 13-3 semifinal win over Kaplan. "We prepared for the playoffs by playing the best teams. It prepared us for this moment. "
Newcomer of the Year
Jalayah Slaughter, eighth grade, Parkview Baptist
As the season progressed, so did Slaughter, who went 12-8 with 170 strikeouts in 118 innings and a 2.79 ERA. She struck out 14 while pitching a four-hitter in the quarterfinals vs. Jewel Sumner. In the semifinals against powerful Calvary Baptist, Slaughter shutout the Cavaliers after a leadoff homer and struck out 13. She only allowed three singles with three walks.
Pitchers
Kiette Cooper, jr, Jena
The Giants' ace has taken the team to the next step each of the past two seasons, leading Jena to the 2024 semifinals and 2025 final, where they finished as runner-up to Doyle in May. Cooper went 22-6 and ranked first in Louisiana in strikeouts (350 in 191.1 innings pitched). Over the last three years, she has lowered her ERA from 2.90 to 2.46 to 1.49. She has a career batting average of .366 with 28 doubles and 17 home runs (8 in 2025). Cooper fanned nearly half of 768 batters faced.
Avery McCloskey, sr, North DeSoto
A model of consistency, McCloskey amassed a 27-2 record with a 1.62 ERA for the top-seeded Division II nonselect champions. She threw 24 complete games with a no-hitter and earned two saves while striking out 231 in 169 innings. She helped herself at the plate with a .311 batting average, five doubles, a triple and three home runs. McCloskey tossed a one-hitter in a 10-0 playoff win over Jennings. The 27 wins tied Lexi Greene of Kaplan for third in the state behind Kailyn Mire and Kynnedi Ware.
Kailyn Mire, soph, Sam Houston
Mire led the state in wins as the pitcher of record in all 30 of the Division I nonselect champions' victories. She went 30-2 with a 1.63 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 180 innings. Mire threw a three-hitter in the final vs. Dutchtown and hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the game in the semifinal vs. three-time defending champ St. Amant. She has continued to thrive this summer with Hotshots National, batting .556 and striking out 14 in a weekend event in Oklahoma City. Mire was the LSWA Class 5A Most Valuable Player.
Lexi Greene, soph, Kaplan
Coach Brittany LeBeouf turned to Greene as the Pirates' top arm when Briley LeBeouf graduated in 2024, and the left-hander responded with a 27-3 record, 259 strikeouts in 172 innings and a 1.79 ERA. Greene was equally good on offense, hitting for a team-high .485 average with 16 doubles, two triples and five home runs. Greene also led the team with 33 stolen bases. She and younger sister Liberty will be key returning players next season for Kaplan (29-3), which landed the top seed in the Division III nonselect playoffs and advanced to the semifinals.
Makayla Escude, soph, John Curtis Christian
The LSWA Class 5A first team all-state selection went 21-5 for the Division I select state champions. Escude repeatedly pitched out of potential jams in the 2-0 win over St. Thomas More in the final, throwing a complete game five-hitter with seven walks and five strikeouts. A similar scenario unfolded in the semis against district rival Archbishop Chapelle, when Escude scattered eight hits in a 4-2 win. She tossed a five-inning two-hitter in a 10-0 quarterfinal win over Tioga and threw a no-hitter over four innings with nine strikeouts and one walk in a 10-0 regional win over St. Scholastica. She hit .500 for the Marucci Patriots National team that went 5-2 this summer at the Louisville Slugger IDT in Colorado.
Lilia Alleman, soph, Assumption
Alleman sparked the Mustangs' run to the Division II select final, going 17-6 with a 1.64 ERA and 212 strikeouts. The LSWA Class 4A first team all-state pick one-hit second-seeded Brusly in a 4-0 semifinal win, striking out nine with one walk. That effort came on the heels of another one-hitter (and nine strikeouts) in a 4-0 quarterfinal win over North Vermilion. In the quarters, Alleman had two hits with a homer and drove in all four runs. She fired a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 2-0 regional win against Pearl River.
Landry Long, fr, LaSalle
The freshman went 16-1 for the Class 1A Coach of the Year Derek White and the Division IV nonselect champion Tigers. Long struck out 17 and allowed two hits in a 1-0 win over Oak Grove in a nine-inning semifinal. In a 17-2 quarterfinal win over DeQuincy, she finished with three hits, a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Long totaled three hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and hit an inside-the-park home run in the 11-2 win over Logansport in the final.
Ashley Little, sr, Opelousas Catholic
The LSWA Class 1A Outstanding Player recorded a 20-5 record in the circle with 250 strikeouts in 158 innings and a 1.89 ERA. Opelousas Catholic was runner-up to Holy Savior Menard in 2025 after winning the Division IV select championship in 2024. Little fired a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over St. John Plaquemine in the semifinals. She struck out 10 while tossing a four-hitter in a 4-1 quarterfinal win over Glenbrook.
Bella Collins, jr, Doyle
A Baton Rouge Advocate All-Metro pick, Collins went 16-3 with a 4.03 ERA for the Division III nonselect state champs. The seniors earned head-to-head wins against top pitchers in the final three playoff games, beating Sterlington (Allie Chrislip and Evie West), Kaplan (Lexi Greene) and Jena (Kiette Cooper). Collins threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts in a 13-3 win over top-seeded Kaplan in the semifinals. It was a case of deja vu in the final as the right-hander again tossed a four-hitter with five punchouts. "I knew they were a great team," Collins said after the Kaplan game. "I just had to pitch my pitches and allow my defense to work." Collins, who had two hits vs. Kaplan, allowed two homers and three runs in the first two innings before shutting out Sterlington over the final five frames. "My team helped me a lot," she said. "They let me know that everything was going to be OK. Three runs weren't going to win or lose a ball game."
Abigail Heidbrink, fr, Brusly
Heidbrink was 19-3 for a Brusly team that nabbed the No. 2 seed in Division II nonselect and finished 29-4. She threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts in 9-2 win over Grant Parish in the quarterfinals. Heidbrink was named to The Baton Rouge Advocate large-school all-metro team as a utility player. Two years ago, she played in the Little League World Series for Team Canada (mom was working there).
Madaline Johnson, jr, Notre Dame
Started 15 games for the Pioneers, going 17-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 96.2 innings. Johnson had three shutouts and earned a save for Notre Dame, which went 31-3 and reached the Division III select semifinals.
Ava Kulivan, soph, Archbishop Hannan
The third-seeded Hawks reached the Division II select quarterfinals with Kulivan recording a 16-10 mark and a 3.19 ERA with 144 strikeouts in 173 innings. The winning pitcher in all but two of Hannan's victories, Kulivan fired a one-hitter and struck out 10 with no walks in a 15-0 win over Leesville in the regional round.
Kaylee Methvin, jr, Holy Savior Menard
Went 21-7 for the Division IV select champions, striking out 127 in 156 innings with a 3.32 ERA. Methvin shined down the stretch, going 4-0 in the postseason with a 1.81 ERA, according to Bret McCormick of The Rapides Parish Journal. She threw a three-hitter in the title game win over defending champ Opelousas Catholic. Methvin scattered 12 hits over 11 innings in a marathon semifinal win over Catholic of Pointe Coupee.
Ashtyn Rogers, jr, Patrick Taylor
Rogers, a Southeastern Louisiana commit who was named District 10-3A MVP the past two seasons, went 9-6 with a sparkling ERA of 0.73 and 211 strikeouts in 114. 2 innings. She had a 10:1 K-to-BB ratio (20 walks) and allowed only 52 hits. Rogers batted .412 with seven doubles, six homers and 10 stolen bases. Nearly half (13) of her 28 hits went for extra bases.
Baleigh Moniz, fr, Benton
An LSWA Class 5A first team all-state pick for Coach of the Year Kelsey Baker, Moniz went 23-5 for the Tigers. She had two hits with a double at the plate and threw a three-hitter while yielding one earned run with seven strikeouts in a 4-2 win over Destrehan in the Division I nonselect regionals. Moniz held first team all-state infielder Ava Burkett hitless with a strikeout in three at-bats. Burkett (.604) had the highest batting average on the Class 5A all-state team.
Margaret Oge, jr, St. Thomas More
The LSWA Class 4A first team all-state selection went 20-6 and led the Cougars to the Division I select final. She scattered eight hits in a 6-1 win over Mount Carmel in the semifinals, threw a four-hitter in a 13-3 win vs. Dominican in the quarterfinals and pitched a six-hitter in a 16-1 regional win over St. Joseph's. Oge was brilliant in the final game of the regular season, striking out four while tossing a two-hitter (allowed no earned runs) in a 10-1 win over Live Oak.
Malloy Miles, soph, French Settlement
Miles, a member of the LSWA Class 2A all-state first-team, had a 12-8 record for the Lions, who reached the Division III nonselect quarterfinals (lost to top-seeded Kaplan). Through 27 games, the three-time Louisiana Softball Coaches Assocation all-state selection struck out 179 in 109.2 innings with a 2.49 ERA. Opposing batters hit .188 vs. Miles, who is playing this summer with Texas Bombers Gold 16-U.
Allis Chrislip, sr, Sterlington
The LSWA Class 3A first team all-state pick went 14-4 for the Panthers, who reached the Division III nonselect quarterfinals. She had two hits and scored a run while batting in the leadoff spot and playing centerfield in a regional win over Loreauville. Chrislip added two hits with a double, scored two runs and pitched two innings of perfect relief with five strikeouts in a 19-4 win over Division I nonselect No. 2-seeded Benton at the end of the regular season.
Catchers
Mallory Carver, soph, Calvary Baptist
In addition to serving as the battery mate for pitchers Kynzee Anderson and Addison Willis, Carver hit .425 with 15 doubles, a triple, 12 homers and 60 RBIs, which ranked fourth in the state per MaxPreps. Carver, Loren Sivils and Baylor Bockhaus, who usually batted fifth, fourth and third in the order for Calvary Baptist, all ranked in the top seven in Louisiana for RBIs.
Kylee Savant, sr, Doyle
The LSWA Class 3A all-state Outstanding Player, Savant batted .434 with a .598 on-base percentage, 12 doubles, 14 homers and 60 RBIs for the Division III nonselect champions. The University of Houston signee had two hits with a grand slam in the 13-3 win over top-seeded Kaplan in the semifinals. She doubled and drove in three runs in a 4-3 win over Jena in the final.
Miki Watts, sr, Loranger
Led the Wolves to a 23-3 record and a Division II select quarterfinal appearance, hitting .628 with 49 runs scored from the leadoff spot. Was a perfect 28-for-28 on stolen bases and was named Northshore Prep Report Player of the Year. The UL Ragin' Cajuns' signee also was honored as 446Sports' Elana Franks Player of the Year. Watts doubled and drove in two runs in a playoff win over Kenner Discovery.
Shyanne Irvin, sr, St. Thomas More
The UL Ragin' Cajuns signee was hitting .522 with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 RBIs heading into the state tournament. She had a .602 on-base percentage and batted leadoff for coach Andria Waguespack to reduce intentional walks.
Kyleigh Blundell, sr, Calvin
The Cougars won eight of their last nine games, punctuated by a 2-1 win over Claiborne Christian in the Class C championship. Blundell, who batted .558 on the season, doubled and scored in the final. The ninth-seeded Cougars' leadoff hitter also doubled and scored two runs in a 6-5 win over Summerfield in the semis. In the 12-6 quarterfinal win at top-seeded Harrisonburg, she had three hits with a homer, six RBIs and scored twice.
Allie Murphrey, sr, LaSalle
The Division IV nonselect champion Tigers' catcher had the best batting average (.629) on the LSWA Class 1A all-state team. Hitting leadoff, Murphrey had a single and scored two runs in the title game win over Logansport. She had two of her team's five hits in the semifinal win over Oak Grove. and finished with two hits (both doubles) and three runs scored in the quarterfinal win over DeQuincy.
Layla Landry, soph, Sam Houston
Batted .500 with 57 RBIs and was named LSWA Class 5A first team all-state. Doubled and drove in a run in the 3-2 win over Dutchtown in the Division I nonselect championship. Batted clean-up for the 30-2 Broncos and produced an RBI in the semifinal win over three-time defending state champion St. Amant. Finished with three hits - a double, triple and homer - and drove in four runs in the quarterfinal win over Live Oak.
Ava West, soph, Sterlington
Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen named West the Northeast Louisiana Hitter of the Year after she batted .469 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs. She hit two solo homers in a 2-1 win over Calvary Baptist, the only loss for the nationally ranked Cavaliers. West transferred to West Monroe when her father, Brian, was named head coach of the Rebels.
Hays Rutledge, jr, Vandebilt Catholic
Batted .418 with nine home runs, 11 doubles and 36 RBIs for the Division II state champs, who repeated with a win over St. Charles Catholic. Rutledge was the battery mate for Pitcher of the Year Lauren Baudoin and sophomore Abby Aguillard (7-0, 1.73 ERA). Rutledge and Aguillard broke a 1-1 tie with Buckeye in the semifinals with back-to-back run-scoring hits. Rutledge had two hits with a double and scored a run in the championship.
Charlie Kyle, soph, Sulphur
Kyle hit .469 through 28 games with 46 hits in 98 at-bats, 12 doubles, four homers and 24 RBIs. Batting out of the three-hole, she hit a two-run homer in a 6-5 win over Notre Dame, which only lost two regular season games.
Peyton Miller, sr, North DeSoto
The Georgia Tech commit led the Division II nonselect champion Griffins with a .457 batting average. More than half of Millers's 42 hits went for extra bases, as she recorded 12 doubles and 10 home runs with 44 RBIs. She walked 23 times with only four strikeouts. In the semifinal win over Lutcher, which avenged a loss in the 2024 title game, Miller had three hits with a double and a homer. She made first team Class 4A LSWA all-state as a freshman.
Jade Jones, jr, Stanley
The LSWA Class B first team all-state member hit .488 for the Panthers, who finished as runner-up to Quitman. She blasted two home runs with three RBIs in a quarterfinal win over Family Community and delivered three hits with three RBIs in the previous playoff game, an 18-3 rout of Oak Hill.
Bree Pech, soph, E.D. White
Named to the All Bayou-Region first team by Chris Singleton, Pech hit .400 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Cardinals, who reached the Division II select semifinals. Pech doubled and had two hits with two RBIs in a playoff win over Madison Prep.
Maddie Bourgeois, jr, Lutcher
Batted .394 with six home runs and 29 RBIs for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the Division II nonselect semifinals. Bourgeois tripled and drove in two runs in a regional playoff win over Belle Chasse. She homered with four RBIs in the final regular season game, an 11-3 win over St. Joseph's. Accounted for two of Lutcher's six hits in a 2-0 win over Vandebilt Catholic that secured the District 8-4A title.
Avery Killian, jr, Mount Carmel
The Florida commit batted .347 and registered her 100th career hit along the way. Drove in three runs on two hits with a double in the sixth-seeded Cubs' 11-9 win over No. 3 Alexandria in the Division I select quarterfinals. She was first team all-district in a 9-5A league that sent three teams to the state tournament.
Ava Nehring, sr, Central-BR
The longtime Southern Miss commit and Baton Rouge Advocate all-metro pick batted .517 for the Wildcats and played "lights out" at third base in the LSCA all-star game, according to 446Sports. Nehring, who pledged to the Golden Eagles in September 2023, hit two home runs and doubled with seven RBIs in a win over Patrick Taylor.
Brooke Rabalais, jr, St. Amant
Batted .395 and nabbed Baton Rouge Advocate all-metro honors. Rabalais singled and belted a grand slam with seven RBIs in a 16-6 quarterfinal win over district rival East Ascension. She had two hits and drove in a run in the 4-2 regional win over Southside.
Rachel Tolar, sr, Harrisonburg
Catcher and leadoff hitter led the Bulldogs to the No. 1 seed in Class C, finishing the season with a .578 batting average.
Infield
Joley Bennett, fr, D'Arbonne Woods Charter
If it seems like Bennett has been at it for years, she has. The power-hitter rapped out a .465 batting average and led the Timberwolves to their second championship game appearance in three years. She had an on-base percentage of .557 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, 21 walks and only three strikeouts. Bennett scored four runs in a 13-11 win over Notre Dame in the Division III select semifinals.
Kraegan Jordan, fr, Stanley
Jordan totaled 51 hits with a .490 average, seven homers, 10 stolen bases and 30 RBIs for the Class B runner-up Panthers. Had a hit, RBI and scored a run in the 3-2 semifinal win over Zwolle.
Ava Burkett, sr, Destrehan
The Nicholls State signee was the District 8-5A MVP, batting .604 with 16 doubles, a triple, 22 homers, 68 RBIs and only six strikeouts in 144 at-bats. According to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide, Burkett finished her career with a St. Charles Parish-best 45 career homers.
Rosalee Richey, soph, Buckeye
Shortstop hit .396 with eight homers, nine doubles, two triples and 43 runs scored. Had a hit and scored two runs in the 3-2 quarterfinal win over Loranger. Went 4-for-4 with a double and two home runs (four RBIs) in a playoff win over Acadiana Renaissance.
Madelyn Halle, sr, Pineville
Central Louisiana expert Bret McCormick named Halle the MVP of the All-Rapides Parish team after the Mississippi College signee hit .430 and broke school records with 21 homers on the season and 42 in her career. Halle, a first baseman, helped the Rebels win 30 games and secure the top seed in Division I select with 11 doubles and 70 RBIs.
Adrienne Arnett, jr, St. Charles Catholic
The shortstop batted a robust .560 with 70 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 40 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Arnett, the leadoff hitter for the Division II select runner-up Comets, doubled and scored a run in the 3-2 semifinal win over E.D. White.
Pressy White, sr, Sulphur
The Tors' clean-up hitter had three hits with two home runs, six RBIs and four runs scored in a 16-6 playoff win over Northshore. The third baseman batted .520 with seven doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. She also pitched, striking out 92 with a 2.58 ERA.
Chloe Krey, sr, Mount Carmel
The Cubs' first baseman batted .376 with 12 doubles, 12 homers and 49 RBIs. In a 11-9 win at No. 3-seeded Alexandria in the Division I select quarterfinals, Krey finished with three hits (two doubles) and three RBIs. She tallied four hits with a double and a home run, drove in three runs and scored three times in a 14-3 regional playoff win over Captain Shreve.
Amiyah Wilson, soph, Alexandria
A third baseman for the Trojans, Wilson hit .494 with an on-base percentage of .637. She led Alexandia, which landed a No. 3 seed in the Division I select playoffs, with 13 home runs, 42 RBIs and 52 runs scored. This summer with United Fastpitch, Wilson batted .512 with 19 of 42 hits going for extra bases (six homers). She stole 13 bases and scored 33 runs.
Maddy Stringer, sr, North DeSoto
Stringer collected three of the Griffins' seven hits in the 6-5 win over Assumption in the Division II nonselect championship. She doubled and tripled with two RBIs and was named District 1-4A MVP (.426, 17 homers, 47 RBIs, 47 runs scored). The third baseman, three-hole hitter and Louisiana Tech signee ripped two homers and scored three runs in the 9-2 semifinal win over Lutcher.
Kennedy Stutes, sr, St. Thomas More
Played shortstop and third base for coach Andria Waguespack, batting .396 with 17 doubles, eight homers, 47 RBIs and only three strikeouts in 118 at-bats. Was 5-of-5 on stolen bases. The UL Ragin' Cajun signee doubled and scored twice in the 6-1 semifinal win over Mount Carmel. Had two hits with a double and scored three runs in the quarterfinal win over Dominican.
Olivia St. Pierre, jr, Riverside Academy
The third baseman batted .506 with 42 hits, 15 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 51 RBIs for the Division IV select quarterfinals team. Hit three doubles and drove in three runs in a playoff win over St. Mary's.
Kallie Waalk, fr, Vandebilt Catholic
The state champion Terriers' shortstop hit .450 with 13 homers, 43 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. Waalk sent the first pitch of the game over the left-field fence in a win over St. Thomas More. Drove in two runs and scored one in the 7-5 win over St. Charles Catholic in the Division II select championship. Doubled twice and scored a run in the 4-1 semifinal win over Buckeye.
Raegan Henderson, sr, North DeSoto
A shortstop and leadoff hitter for the Division II nonselect champions, Henderson hit .446. She doubled, scored and drove in a run in the 6-5 win over Assumption in the final. Doubled, homered and scored twice in the semifinal win over Lutcher. Had three hits with a double and homer and scored four runs in a quarterfinal win over Jennings.
Hayden Traub, jr, Mount Carmel
Nicholls Strate commit batted .445 with 12 doubles, six stolen bases and six homers. The shortstop and two-hole hitter had two doubles (three hits) and scored three runs in the quarterfinal win at Alexandria. Scored 33 runs and displayed a steady glove (.907 fielding percentage).
Lexi McLin, sr, Loreauville
The District 7-2A MVP hit .561 and ended her prep career with 65 home runs. The LSWA Class 2A first team all-state pick signed with Xavier University-New Orleans. Batting leadoff, McLin hit two homers and scored four runs in a 15-5 playoff win over Springfield.
Bailey McLin, sr, Doyle
The Southwest Mississippi Community College signee batted .411 for the Division III nonselect champions. The shortstop had two hits with a double in the 4-3 win over Jena in the title game. Had two hits, scored twice and stole a base in the semifinal win over Kaplan. Doubled and scored three runs in the 5-3 quarterfinal win at defending state champ Sterlington.
Valerie Brown, jr, Notre Dame
Batted .557 with 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 56 runs scored, 42 RBIs, 28 walks and only five strikeouts. Homered with two RBIs in the 11-1 Division III select quarterfinal playoff win over Northlake Christian.
Haydyn Schexnayder, sr, Iota
A first baseman for a team that went 26-3 in the regular season, Schexnayder finished the year with a .485 batting average, 10 doubles, 11 homers, 20 walks (vs. five strikeouts) and 20 stolen bases. Also started 13 games at pitcher and struck out 78 in 70 innings with a 3.40 ERA.
Callie Decker, jr, Jena
The Division III nonselect runner-up Giants' shortstop led the team in several offensive categories: .474 average,19 doubles, 55 hits, 43 RBIs and 41 runs scored. Tied for the team lead with three triples and hit six homers. Doubled and drove in a run in the 3-2 semifinal win over Pine Prairie.
Cayden Tullier, jr, East Ascension
Tullier, a recent Southeastern Louisiana commit, batted .500 and made first team LSWA Class 5A all-state. This summer, she was tabbed MVP of the Boombah All-American games. The Fastpitch United X page posted that Tullier "brought the total package - elite offense, lockdown defense and unmatched energy on the field."
Carlie Guile, soph, Calvary Baptist
The second baseman and leadoff hitter totaled three hits with a double and drove in three runs in the 12-0 win over D'Arbonne Woods in the Division III select championship. Her home run in the first inning lifted the Cavaliers to a 1-0 win over Parkview Baptist in the semifinals. For the season, Guile hit .400 with eight doubles, three triples and 13 home runs.
Lexi Matherne, soph, Vandebilt Catholic
The Terriers' third basemen went 4-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored in the 7-5 win over St. Charles Catholic in the Division II select final to earn Outstanding Player. Finished the season with a .407 average, four home runs and 26 RBIs.
Brazzi Jacob, sr, Hahnville
The shortstop helped Hahnville to a Division I nonselect No. 5 playoff seed, batting .521 with 50 hits, seven homers and 36 RBIs. Jacob doubled twice and scored a run in a 7-5 win over Division I select tournament team Archbishop Chapelle.
Haleigh Perilloux, fr, E.D. White
Perilloux hit .425 from her shortstop spot with seven home runs, 35 RBIs and 45 hits. This summer, she went 10-for-14 with four doubles, two homers and 15 RBIs in a five-game stretch for United Fastpitch. Had two of the Cardinals' six hits and scored a run in the 2-0 quarterfinal win over Patrick Taylor.
Alexis Dejean, sr, Cecilia
Dejean is one of the best power hitters ever for Cecilia. She hit 10 homers with 14 doubles and drove in 38 runs for coach Cody Champagne. In the playoff opener vs. Franklin Parish, the third baseman collected two hits with a double and drove in two runs.
Emma Davis, soph, Holy Savior Menard
The Division IV select Outstanding Player from the Eagles' 4-1 win over Opelousas Catholic in the final, the second baseman tripled, down in two runs and scored one. For the season, she batted .407 with three homers, 21 RBIs, 33 stolen bases and 35 runs scored for Class 2A Coach of the Year Brad Turney. Davis had four hits with double and a triple and drove in three runs in the 4-3 semifinal win over Catholic of Pointe Coupee.
Loren Sivils, soph, Calvary Baptist
The clean-up hitter and third baseman for the nationally ranked Cavaliers, Sivils batted .436 with 10 doubles, four triple, 12 home runs and 56 RBIs. She hit a grand slam in a regional playoff win over Fisher and ranked third on the team in hits, RBIs, slugging percentage and doubles.
Jolie Gawlik, soph, Parkview Baptist
A shortstop and LSWA Class 3A first team all-state member, Gawlik hit .419 for the Division III select semifinalists. She had two hits with a home run and drove in five in a 7-1 quarterfinal win over Jewel Sumner. Gawlik, who also homered in a regional win over Catholic New Iberia, transferred to IMG Academy. Her younger sister, Aimee, was a top performer for the Eagles as a seventh grader.
Mattie Parham, sr, LaSalle
Parham had two hits with a double and drove in the only run in a 1-0 win over Oak Grove in the Division IV nonselect semifinals. The first baseman for the state champions completed the season with a .405 batting average. She went 3-for-3 with a double and drove in five runs in a quarterfinal win over DeQuincy.
Mattie Guyotte, jr, Quitman
The Louisiana Tech commit, shortstop and back-to-back state champion hit .418 and boasts career marks of 58 home runs, 223 RBIs and 201 runs scored. She hit two doubles and drove in four runs in the 10-0 win over Stanley in the Class B championship. Guyotte doubled, drove in a run and scored twice in the 4-0 semifinal win over Grace Christian.
Hallie Kate Pullig, fr, Quitman
Pullig, who batted .396 and played third base, had three hits, two RBIs and scored a run in the 4-0 semifinal win over Grace Christian. She tripled with two RBIs and scored in the 10-0 Class B final win vs. Stanley. Pullig added a hit, RBI and scored twice in the quarterfinal win over Holden.
Riley Palmer, jr, Stanley
The LSWA Class B first team all-state honoree hit .475 for the Class B runner-up Panthers. Had a hit and scored a run in a 3-2 semifinal win over Zwolle. Had two hits with a homer and scored twice in the quarterfinal win over Family Community. Played third base and batted third in the lineup.
Zoey Fitts, sr, Montgomery
Batted .507 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, 44 runs scored and only three strikeouts for a Division IV nonselect quarterfinals team. Had three hits with a double, triple and home run and drove in seven runs in a win over Simpson.
Kennedi Smith, sr, Logansport
Shortstop and clean-up hitter for the Division IV nonselect runner-up Tigers batted .519. Smith drove in two runs and scored one in the semifinal win over Mangham. Doubled and scored both her team's runs in the 2-1 quarterfinal win over Montgomery.
Bella Trosclair, sr, Covenant Christian
Boasted a .589 batting average with seven homers, 11 stolen bases and 38 RBIs. The shortstop and leadoff hitter doubled, drove in two runs and scored three in a playoff win over Delta Charter. Had three hits with a double and three RBIs in the final regular season game, a win over Terrebonne.
Aubrey Portie, jr, Sam Houston
Sam Houston's slugger at shortstop, the Ole Miss commit hit .519 with eight doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 12 stolen bases, 48 RBIs and 55 runs scored. Scored a run in the 3-2 Division I nonselect championship win over Dutchtown. Had three hits with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in the quarterfinal win over Live Oak. Carried momentum from the spring into a torrid summer session with United 16-under Albert.
Zoe Fabre, soph, Brusly
Posted a .471 batting average as the shortstop and leadoff hitter and for a team that won 29 games. Produced two hits and scored two runs in the quarterfinal win over Grant Parish. Had two hits and scored three runs in an 8-1 win over Division III nonselect No. 6 Kinder.
Briley Byrnes, soph, Pineville
A speed merchant who stole 32 bases in 33 attempts, the Rebels' third baseman hit .474 with nine doubles and 30 RBIs and only made one error all season, according to Bret McCormick of The Rapides Parish Journal. "Softball is my life," Byrnes told 446 Sports.
Taylor Faust, jr, Zwolle
First baseman helped the Hawks to the state tournament, earning Class B first team all-state honors with a .398 batting average. Had four hits with two homers, four RBIs and four runs scored in a playoff win over Anacoco.
Outfield
Carolina Eidson, sr, Sam Houston
Louisiana Tech signee hit .495 with 27 extra base hits, 42 RBIs and 57 runs scored for the 30-2 Division I nonselect champions. The Broncos' leadoff hitter doubled, accounted for two of her team's seven hits and scored a run in a 5-3 semifinal win over St. Amant. She doubled and scored two runs in the quarterfinal win over Live Oak.
Miley Percle, sr, John Curtis Christian
The leadoff hitter for the Division I select champions batted .491 with seven doubles, a triple, two homers, 40 runs scored and 31 stolen bases. She had a strong throwing arm, garnering six assists from left field. Percle went 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice in the 4-2 semifinal win over district rival Archbishop Chapelle.
Da'Miaya Dunn, jr, Live Oak
LSWA Class 5A first team all-state selection hit .404 with 14 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 46 RBIs and was 19-of-19 on stolen bases. The right fielder hit a grand slam in the eighth-seeded Eagles' 8-4 playoff win over West Monroe. Tripled and scored in a playoff win over Chalmette.
Emma Bailey, sr, St. Thomas More
The Creighton University signee holds school records for stolen bases. She batted .510, her third straight year with a .500-plus average and delivered three hits with two runs scored in a playoff win over St. Joseph's.
Livie Thibodeaux, sr, Assumption
LSWA Class 4A first team all-state pick carried a big stick in right field with a .504 average, 16 home runs and 70 RBIs. Had two hits with a homer and drove in all her team's runs in a 4-0 semifinal win over Brusly. Also homered in the quarterfinals.
Alivia Singletary, jr, Iowa
Batted .436 with six doubles and five homers for the Yellow Jackets, who landed a No. 6 seed in Division II nonselect, won 24 games, and recorded a 9-1 record in district. Singletary also plays volleyball and competes in the pole vault, placing fifth at the state indoor meet at LSU.
Jadin Basco, soph, Pineville
Labed "a true five-tool prospect" by Bret McCormick of The Rapides Parish Journal, Basco hit .394 with 14 home runs with 43 RBIs and 16 stolen bases while showcasing "an outstanding glove" in right field.
Khloe Renton, soph, Archbishop Hannan
A right fielder for the Hawks, Renton registered a near-.700 slugging percentage for a Division II select quarterfinals team. Twenty of her 36 hits went for extra bases: 10 doubles, four triples and six homers. Scored 34 runs and drove in 35.
Addy Stein, sr, Archbishop Chapelle
Stein, who made first team all-district in fiercely competitive 9-5A, stole 19 bases, batted .375 and was a finalist for The New Orleans Advocate's Softball Player of the Year. Went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple in a 17-0 win over Scotlandville in the playoff opener.
Kinsley McInnis, soph, John Curtis Christian
The center fielder for the Patriots doubled and scored a run in the 2-0 win over St. Thomas More in the Division I select final. She was clutch in the 4-2 semifinal win over Archbishop Chapelle as well, recording two hits and two RBIs. Finished the season with a .422 average and made LSWA Class 5A first team all-state.
Sullivan Cannon, jr, Sterlington
Made LSWA Class 3A first team all-state with a .419 batting average. Cannon homered with two RBIs and scored three runs in a regional playoff win over Loreauville. Played goalkeeper for the soccer team and saved six shots in the playoffs vs. St. Louis Catholic.
Shelby Taylor, sr, Doyle
Taylor was one of the most explosive players we saw at the state tournament. The left fielder and leadoff hitter had two hits with a triple and scored twice in the 4-3 Division III nonselect championship win over Jena. The University of Houston signee, who finished the season with a .500 batting average, had three hits (two triples) with an RBI and scored three times in the semifinal win over No. 1 Kaplan.
Abby Jones, fr, Tioga
Propelled the Indians to the Division I select quarterfinals by hitting a team-best .548 with six doubles, four triples and four homers, according to Bret McCormick, who named Jones to the All-Rapides Parish team.
Malayna Daigle, sr, Notre Dame
The McNeese State signee led a 32-win team with a .578 batting average, nine doubles, five triples and 18 home runs. The Pioneer' leadoff hitter walked 38 times with only three strikeouts. She homered, scored three runs and collected three walks in the semifinal loss to D'Arbonne Woods Charter.
Sawyer Shelton, jr, Holy Savior Menard
Leadoff hitter for the Division IV select champs batted .500 with two home runs, 31 stolen bases and 33 runs scored. Had two hits and scored two runs in the 4-1 win over Opelousas Catholic in the final.
Chloe Edwards, sr, D'Arbonne Woods Charter
Clean-up hitter and centerfielder made LSWA Class 2A first team all-state, batting .357 for the Division III select runner-up Timberwolves. Scored three runs in the semifinal win over Notre Dame and finished the season with 12 doubles, two triples and a homer.
Addison Cormier, sr, Iota
LSWA Class 3A first all-state member hit .444 with 12 doubles, seven homers and and 44 RBIs. Helped the Acadia Parish program to a 27-win season and Division II nonselect quarterfinal berth.
Avery Houser, sr, St. Frederick
Batted .542 while earning LSWA Class 1A first team all-state honors. Leadoff hitter and center fielder had a hand in all her team's runs in the quarterfinal loss to state champion Menard, doubling twice, scoring twice and driving in two runs.
Lylah Jones, jr, D'Arbonne Woods Charter
Batted .469 with 15 doubles, six triples and 50 runs (all team highs). Also led the Division III select runner-up Timberwolves with 18 stolen bases.
Utility
Paige Campbell, fr, Stanley
Hit .430 with nine doubles and six homers for the Class B runner-up. Went 15-6 in the circle with 144 strikeouts in 147 innings. Opponents hit .240 vs. Campbell, who had a 3.10 ERA.
Kynnedi Ware, fr, Pine Prairie
Freshman fireballer set a school record with 332 strikeouts. Went 28-4 for the Division III nonselect semifinalist Panthers. Through 24 games, Ware hit .397 with two doubles and six homers. Struck out 11 in a 4-1 quarterfinal win over South Beauregard. LSWA Class 3A first team all-state pick.
Adysen Mitchell, sr, Buckeye
Hit .401 for the Panthers, who reached the Division II select semifinals, totaling 15 doubles, three triples, three homers and 41 RBIs. Compiled a 9-6 pitching record with 71 strikeouts, a 3.71 ERA and two saves.
Cali Deal, sr, Quitman
6-foot-0 LSU signee led the Wolverines to back-to-back state titles. The LSWA's Outstanding Player in Class B went 9-4 and batted .378. Struck out 12 with one walk in the 4-0 semifinal win over Grace Christian. Fanned 10 in six innings with a homer and three RBIs in the final vs. Stanley.
Brianna Fontenot, sr, Kinder
Purdue signee had a 15-1 pitching record and led the team with a .561 batting average accompanied by eight doubles, two triples and six homers. Only struck out once. In the circle, she struck out 104 in 91 innings with a 2.15 ERA.
Kamryn Cancienne, jr, Riverside Academy
Hit .577 with an on-base percentage of .699 and totaled 30 hits. Pitched 66 innings with a 3.30 ERA. Threw a four-hitter in a playoff win vs. St. Mary's.
Morgan Landry, sr, Catholic of Pointe Coupee
LSWA Class 1A first team all-state selection went 20-8 with a 1.70 ERA for the Division IV select tournament team Hornets. Struck out seven and allowed no earned runs in a quarterfinal win over Riverside Academy. Had three hits and five RBIs with a double and triple in the regional win over Ouachita Christian.
McKenzie Creel, jr, East Ascension
Batted .457 with 10 doubles, 13 homers and 58 RBIs. Walked 32 times with a .589 on-base percentage. Went 12-5, pitching 115 innings with a save and a no-hitter. Threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief in the No. 12-seeded Spartans' 5-4 playoff win at No. 5 Hahnville.
Kinley Cox, fr, Oak Grove
Helped the Tigers to the Division IV nonselect semifinals where they lost a 1-0 thriller in extra innings to LaSalle. Cox struck out 14 and walked two in 8.1 innings. Pitched a perfect game and struck out all 12 batters in a 15-0 playoff win over Haynesville.
Charli Neumann, jr, St. John-Plaquemine
Neumann was brilliant in the sixth-seeded Eagles' 17-13 win at No. 3 Ascension Catholic in the Division IV select quarterfinals, garnering four hits with two homers and nine RBIs. Only allowed four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in the 1-0 semifinal loss to Opelousas Catholic. Batted .523 on the year.
Ainsley Morvan, fr, Logansport
Batted .625 for the Division IV nonselect runner-up Tigers. Doubled, tripled and homered in the 13-1 semifinal win over Mangham, finishing with six RBIs while pitching a one-hitter with four strikeouts n five innings.
Rylee Guillot, sr, Grace Christian
Went 19-7 with 225 strikeouts in 156 innings and a 2.58 ERA. Batted .326 with seven homers and 37 RBIs for a Class B semifinals team.
Courtlyn Dousay, fr, Hicks
Batted .544 and helped the Pirates to the Class B quarterfinals. Pitched a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and allowed one earned run in a 5-3 regional playoff win over Castor.
Allie Wainwright, sr, Claiborne Christian
The LSWA's Outstanding Player in Class C led the Crusaders to a runner-up finish. She hit .699 with 14 homers and 46 RBIs and won 13 games with 276 strikeouts.
Grace Neugent, seventh, Ebarb
Class C first team all-state honoree by the LSWA hit .670. As a pitcher, she allowed three hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts and one walk in a 1-0 playoff loss to Maurepas.
Haley Martin, sr, Calvin
Another Class C first team all-state player, Martin outdueled Claiborne Christian's outstanding pitcher Allie Wainwright in the championship. Martin threw a two-hitter with two walks and allowed no earned runs with 14 strikeouts in the 2-1 win. She batted .440 on the year.
Rylee Hernandez, soph, Northside Christian
Hit .633 with nine doubles, three homers and 43 RBIs in 21 games for a team that reached the Class C semifinals as a No. 2 seed. Had a hit, RBI and scored two runs in the quarterfinal win over Starks.
Katie Elizabeth Lachney, fr, Marksville
Batted .498 and pitched the Tigers to a playoff win over Port Barre with a one-hitter (10 strikeouts). Hit 11 doubles and five homers through the first 21 games.
Addalyn Burch, sr, Pineville
Went 22-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 146 strikeouts. Batted .392 with a homer, five doubles and 33 RBIs for the No. 1 seed in Division I select.
Abby Froelich, sr, Dutchtown
The Baton Rouge Advocate All-Metro MVP for large schools, Froelich led the Griffins to a Division I nonselect runner-up finish with a 24-9 record, 1.72 ERA and 302 strikeouts. She hit .353 with six homers and 40 RBIs.
Shelbee Gros, soph, E.D White
Went 18-8 with a 1.99 ERA and 265 strikeouts. Pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Patrick Taylor in the Division II select quarterfinals. Helped her cause with a hit and RBI.
Blair Clement soph, Lutcher
Two-way star helped Lutcher return to the state tournament, batting .457 with 10 homers, 43 hits and 43 RBIs. Struck out 137 in 116 innings pitched. Fanned 10 in the fifth-seeded Bulldogs' 7-1 Division II nonselect quarterfinal win at No. 4 Iota. Pitched a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and one walk in a win over Vandebilt Catholic.
Abby Dagro, jr, Ponchatoula
The Northshore Prep Report tabbed Dagro as its Utility Player of the Year after she recorded a .533 batting average with 18 doubles, three triples and five homers. In the circle, Dagro was 14-10 with 161 strikeouts in 136.2 innings and a 3.27 ERA.
Abigail Creighton, sr, St. Frederick
Louisiana-Monroe signee batted .422 with 10 doubles, a triple and two homers. Went 16-6 with 159 strikeouts in 113 innings with a 2.85 ERA. Opponents batted .184 vs. Creighton.
Briley Lovell, fr, Southside
Went 10-7 with 161 strikeouts and a 3.39 ERA and hit .392 with a .500 on-base percentage, seven homers, 24 runs scored and 31 RBIs.
Rikki Nitz, sr, Buckeye
Batted .443 with eight doubles, five homers and 38 RBIs. Doubled and drove in two runs in a playoff win over Acadiana Renaissance.
Briley Whittington, sr, West Ouachita
Batted .372 and made LSWA Class 4A first team all-state. Paced the No. 11 Chiefs to a 9-2 win over No. 6 Airline in the Division I nonselect regional round by pitching a two-hitter on the road. Held Dutchtown to a run in the quarterfinals.
Hit .406 with 16 doubles, three triples and six homers for the N. 1 seed in Division III nonselect. Led the Pirates with 59 RBIs.
Evie West, fr, Sterlington
Honorable mention LSWA Class 3A selection pitched a shutout vs. Loreauville in the playoffs. West was the winning pitcher in a 19-4 rout of Division I nonselect No. 2 Benton in the final game of the regular season. At the plate, she went 4-for-4 with a double, two homers and five RBIs. Finished with a .373 average and nine homers and compiled an 8-2 record with 59 strikeouts in 56 innings with a 2.27 ERA.
Mary Claire Brinkman, sr, Alexandria
Hit .429 with 48 hits, 56 runs scored, six homers and 17 stolen bases.
Cassidy Sicuro, sr, Pineville
The Rebels may have had the state's most productive infield. Sicuro, a shortstop and McNeese State signee, batted .543 with 26 doubles, 19 stolen bases and a homer.
Elle Melder, soph, Alexandria
Went 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 94.2 innings (26 appearances) and hit .321 with four homers.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App