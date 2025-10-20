Vote: Who Should be Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Oct. 20, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, October 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner: Ty Lamartina of Acadiana football!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Kross Gillen, Sr., Opelousas Catholic football
An LSU-Eunice baseball commit, Gillen is a gifted passer for the 5-2 Vikings. He put up 261 yards with five touchdowns on 11 completions in a 47-6 win over North Central. Five completions and three touchdowns went to senior wideout Maurice Marcel. Gillen increased his season total to nearly 1,800 yards with 24 touchdowns.
Daniel Thomas, Jr., Many football
The Tigers have been quietly having a good season under first-year coach Tyler Haskell, who inherited a program that went winless in 2024. Many won 66-40 against district rival Winnfield to improve to 4-3 and No. 14 in the Division III nonselect power ratings. Thomas posted seven touchdowns, according to Nic Lang of FastBreak ENT. With players like Thomas and a revamped coaching staff, the Tigers are eyeing a return to prominence.
Trevin Simon, Sr., Ascension Catholic football
The senior set a new school record with 519 yards on 35 carries and seven touchdowns in a 57-35 win over St. John-Plaquemine, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. He also intercepted a pass for the Bulldogs, 5-2 and No. 6 in the Division IV select power ratings. Any Ascension Catholic rushing records would be tough benchmarks to break, as the program has produced Chad Elzy and Germaine Williams.
Z'Ryan Miles, Jr., Calvary Baptist football
The leading rusher for the Cavaliers, Miles made easy work of Friday's 48-0 win over Union Parish, carrying six times for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He has 467 yards on 65 carries for Calvary Baptist (6-1), which has only lost to Class 5A Neville and is No. 4 in the Division III select power ratings.
Ke'Rynn Smith, Sr., Holy Cross football
Already the workhorse tailback for coach Scott Wattigny, Smith saw his production become even more valuable with starting quarterback Jokoby Farria out with injury. He rushed for 214 yards on 31 carries with five touchdowns and caught a 41-yard score on a screen pass in a 41-29 Catholic League win over Warren Easton, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate. The Tigers (4-3) are No. 14 in the Division I select power ratings.
Matthew Wheaton, Sr., Beau Chene football
The Gators dropped a District 5-4A contest to Cecilia, but Wheaton had his usual large number of tackles. The senior, who has eclipsed the 20-tackle mark in some games, notched 11 stops with a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a two-point conversion. He's definitely a player who stands out on film to opposing coaches.
Gerald Watson, Sr., Jennings football
In only one half of action, Watson went for 158 yards and two touchdowns offensively with seven tackles on defense in the Division II nonselect No. 9 Bulldogs' 55-14 win over South Beauregard.
Cole Bergeron, Sr., St. Thomas More football
For the St. Thomas More Cougars, this season must be feeling similar to last year when the Cougars won seven straight games after a slow start. Bergeron completed 21 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-10 win that cooled off a spirited Comeaux program experiencing its best season in years. Bergeron hooked up with favorite target Christian Breaux eight times for 135 yards and three scores as STM (5-2) won its fifth straight, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate.
Zalen Bennett, Sr., Hammond football
The Tornadoes of Tangiapahoa Parish wanted a win badly in their game against Mandeville after dropping the league opener to St. Paul's. Bennett made sure the chains were moving in a 20-17 win over the Skippers, rushing for 134 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown, according to Vashon Jones of Crescent City Sports. Hammond (5-2) is No. 13 in the Division I select power ratings.
Eli DeBoisblanc, Sr., Teurlings Catholic football
The Rebels' running back room can compete with the best of them. DeBoisblanc had the hot hand in a 49-0 district win over North Vermilion, carrying five times for 81 yards with three touchdowns. Teurlings Catholic, perfect on the year at 7-0, is No. 4 in the Division I select power ratings.
Brice Preston, Jr., Liberty Magnet football
The shocker of the season unfolded on Friday in Zachary where the Patriots upended the undefeated Broncos 52-31. Preston's stat line at quarterback - 184 passing yards, 133 rushing yards and four touchdowns - resembled the numbers Zack Malveaux would put up when Jimmy Zachery was the Opelousas Tigers' state championship-winning coach.
Malik Thomas, Jr., Eunice football
Also a baseball prospect, Thomas tore up the LaGrange defense to the tune of 229 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns in a 38-0 win. He also caught one of QB Montana Brown's two completions. At No. 13 in the Division II nonselect power ratings, Bobcats are in position to host in the first round of the playoffs. They'll have a playoff-style opponent this week in undefeated No. 2 Iowa.
Kobe Smith, Jr., Avoyelles Parish football
The Mustangs are another team that hasn't been getting headlines but is hot right now. Avoyelles (4-3) won its fourth straight game by defeating Holy Savior Menard 24-16. Smith collected seven tackles and three sacks for the Division III nonselect No. 8 Mustangs.
Pierce Gable, Fr., Westminster Christian-Lafayette football
Gable, a top baseball player, has an uncanny blend of size and speed - especially for a freshman. He burst for 312 yards on a mere nine carries with four touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Highland Baptist. The Chargers are 4-3 and No. 21 in the Division IV select power ratings with a tuneup game vs. Gueydan ahead of league showdowns vs. undefeated Ascension Episcopal and defending state champion Vermilion Catholic.
London Padgett, Soph., John Curtis Christian football
John Curtis was facing a good football team with its back against the wall when the Patriots squared off with a Brother Martin squad that lost its third straight game. Padgett ran for a score and threw for one in the 38-24 win. He threw the TD to Darryck Horton, whose older brother Tevin was on the national championship team more than a decade ago. Padgett is second on the team in rushing (79 ypg) for the 6-0 Patriots, who are on a collision course with Edna Karr but must get past Jesuit first.
Ke'Von Johnson, Sr., Northwest football
If you're looking for a solid team hidden near the bottom of the potential playoff bracket, check out the Northwest Raiders at No. 28 in Division II nonselect. The Raiders returned Johnson to the field after he missed games with an injury, and the dangerous runner went for 229 yards on 26 carries with three touchdowns in a 43-33 win over 5-2 Church Point. Northwest (3-4) has won three straight games.
Matthew Fussell, Jr., Covington football
When your game is selected as one of the 10 featured in the weekly Pick 'Em Contest on Louisiana Sportsline, it's supposed to be a good one. Fussell made sure the Lions' district game against Slidell was good for his team by accounting for three touchdowns in a 28-7 win, according to Mike Gegenheimer of The New Orleans Advocate. The QB threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards on nine carries with a score. At No. 26 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, the Lions (5-2) would be an extremely tough draw if the playoffs began today.
Wyatt Dubois, Sr., St. Edmund football
Coach James Shiver is bullish in Dubois, a two-way standout he says should be in the short conversation regarding the top player in Division IV select. Dubois carried nine times for 92 yards and three touchdowns as the Blue Jays secured a 58-36 win over Sacred Heart. For the season, Dubois has 81 tackles, two kick returns to paydirt, a punt return TD, 12 rushing scores and 20 two-point conversions. St. Edmund is 6-1 with pivotal games ahead vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee and undefeated Division IV No. 1 Westminster Christian.
Christian Ponti, Sr., West Monroe football
The Rebels continued to run roughshod past District 2-5A foes. Ponti averaged 10.75 yards per carry with 258 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-25 win over previous Division I nonselect No. 1 Ouachita Parish. The new No. 1 in Division I nonselect is 6-1 West Monroe.
Letravious Williams, Jr., Alexandria football
The Trojans held their fifth foe to single digits in a 49-3 Red River rivalry rout of Pineville. Williams, who has the ability to change games on special teams with blocked punts and kicks, added an interception to his list of credentials. The 6-1 Trojans have allowed 16 combined points in five wins (allowed 21 in a win over Destrehan).
Noah Antoine, Soph., Westgate football
The sophomore is igniting down the stretch for a team that can match up against any opponent from a size and speed perspective. Antoine passed for four touchdowns and ran for another for the Tigers, who defeated Rayne 48-0.
Brayden Allen, Sr., Lafayette Christian football
Though the Knights have been banging opponents often with their ground game, Allen reminded foes that he and QB Braylon Walker are a lethal combination through the air. Allen caught three passes (two TDs) for 45 yards in a 41-7 win over a Notre Dame team that was No. 1 or 2 in Class 2A in some Louisiana Sportsline ballots. The Knights improved to 6-1 with only a loss to Archbishop Shaw.
Sam Hartwell, Jr., Ruston football
The Bearcats are undefeated against in-state competition. Hartwell passed for over 300 yards with three touchdowns, and he rushed for a score in a 41-37 win over Neville, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. The Bearcats' only loss is to Texas power Longview.
About Our Athlete of the Week
Voting High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App