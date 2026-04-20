Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - April 20, 2026

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Congrats to last week's winner, Liv Nevels of Archbishop Chapelle softball!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, April 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Chase Mire, Sr, Destrehan baseball

Mire and the Wildcats rallied to win Games 2 and 3 of their Division I nonselect bidistrict playoff series against No. 19 Fontainebleau. Mire allowed one run over three innings in relief to get the win as the pitcher of record in a 7-4 win in Game 2. As the DH in Game 3, he had three hits and three RBIs with a homer in a 12-2 win for No. 14 Destrehan (25-12).

Edyn Mannino, Jr, Central-BR softball

Mannino had two hits with a double and a homer with four RBIs and two runs scored for the No. 16-seeded Wildcats in a 12-2 Division I nonselect bidistrict playoff win over No. 17 Southside. In the final game of the regular season on Monday, she had three hits, three RBIs, two doubles and scored in a 12-1 win over Ascension Catholic. Central (19-9) is at No. 1 Walker next.

Tucker Miller, Jr, St. Amant baseball

The Gators took down No. 11 Central-BR in a two-game sweep in the Division I nonselect playoffs. Miller threw a two-hitter with one walk and three strikeouts in the 7-0 win in Game 2 and pitched a final scoreless inning to also earn the decision in an 8-7 win in Game 1. St. Amant, a No. 22 seed (20-16), travels to No. 6 Benton next.

Ainsley Jones, Jr, Airline softball

Jones doubled with two RBIs and scored a run batting out of the two-hole in No. 13 Airline's 6-5 win over No. 20 West Ouachita in the Division I nonselect playoffs. She also doubled and scored in a 4-1 win over Division IV select No. 2 Glenbrook in the final game of the regular season on Monday. The Vikings (18-11) face No. 4 East Ascension next.

Mac Beadle, Sr, Live Oak baseball

Live Oak took two wins at No. 10 Prairieville after losing a one-run game in 14 innings to begin the Division I nonselect series. Beadle, a leadoff hitter and third baseman, had a hit, RBI and scored twice in a 5-4 win in Game 2. He had three hits with two doubles, three RBIs and scored two runs in a 10-6 win in Game 3. No. 23 Live Oak (18-18) squares off with Livingston Parish rival No. 7 Walker next.

Bayleigh Moniz, Soph, Benton softball

The No. 19-seeded Tigers have won seven of their last eight games, including a 2-0 win at No. 14 Chalmette in the Division I nonselect playoffs. Moniz struck out 15 with one walk while pitching a complete game three-hitter against the Owls. Benton, a No. 2 seed last year, travels to No. 3 West Monroe in the second round.

Kaylor Broussard, Jr, Iota baseball

The No. 9-seeded Bulldogs swept No. 24 South Terrebonne in the Division II nonselect playoffs. Broussard doubled with an RBI and scored in a 5-4 win in Game 2. He was the winning pitcher in Game 1, striking out five and allowing three hits over six innings in a 2-1 win. He also drove in a run for Iota (19-9).

Maggie Massia, Jr, Natchitoches-Central softball

The No. 7-seeded Chiefs were trailing No. 26 Ruston 6-5 in the seventh inning until Massia's heroic three-run walkoff homer. The Chiefs' leadoff hitter and center fielder finished with two hits to send her 25-6 team into the second round vs. No. 10 Live Oak.

T.J. Williams, Sr. Vidalia baseball

The No. 17-seeded Vikings shook off a 4-1 loss at No. 16 Berwick in the Division III nonselect playoffs by winning the next two games 6-3 and 7-2. Williams doubled, had two RBIs and scored twice in Game 2. He shined even brighter in the rubber game, hitting a grand slam and pitching a complete game with six strikeouts for the Vikings (20-9).

Makenzie Picasso, Jr, Pearl River softball

The junior threw a one-hitter over five innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts in the No. 9-seeded Rebels' 14-0 win over No. 24 West Feliciana in the Division II nonselect playoffs. She added three hits with a double and four RBIs at the plate for Pearl River (14-11), which faces No. 8 Iowa next.

Austyn Taylor, Sr, Pineville baseball

Taylor doubled and drove in three runs and pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 12-1 win over No. 16 Riverdale in Game 1 of a sweep in the Division I select playoffs. He scored a run in an 8-2 win in Game 2 for the No. 17-seeded Rebels, who travel to No. 1 Brother Martin in the regionals.

Lilia Alleman, Jr, Assumption softball

The No. 15-seeded Mustangs are trying to peak at the right time and reach the state tournament again. Alleman slammed a walkoff homer in the ninth inning of a 2-1 win over No. 18 Rayne in the Division II nonselect playoffs to set up a regional date with district rival Lutcher. Alleman, who led Assumption to a 30-win season last year, threw five scoreless relief innings vs. Rayne and struck out 11.

Parker Abshire, Sr, Lafayette High baseball

The third baseman hit a three-run homer and scored three times in a 7-0 win over No. 20 Ponchatoula in Game 3 of the Division I select playoffs. He had two hits and scored three runs in an 11-0 win in Game 1 for the No. 13 Mighty Lions (19-12), who make the short trip to the southside to face city rival No. 4 St. Thomas More in the second round.

Mycah Mudd, Soph, South Beauregard softball

The No. 11-seeded Lady Ks blanked No. 22 Ville Platte 15-0. Mudd had two hits with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored for 16-10 South Beauregard, which will play No. 6 Pine Prairie in the Division III nonselect second round.

Briggs Berlin, Eighth Grade, Evangel Christian baseball

The No. 14-seeded Eagles swept No. 19 Liberty Magnet in the Division I select playoffs. Berlin threw 4.2 innings with nine strikeouts and allowed one run in a 9-2 win in Game 1 and had three hits iwth a run scored. He homered with three RBIs in a 7-2 win in Game 2. Evangel (17-14) will meet No. 3 John Curtis Christian next.

Abigail Myers, Sr, Midland softball

Myers went a perfect 2 for 2 with five RBIs and two runs scored in the No. 17 Rebels' 20-1 thrashing of No. 16 East Iberville in the Division IV nonselect playoffs. Midland will go to No. 1 LaSalle next.

Tyhee Mitchell, Soph, Lake Charles College Prep baseball

After the No. 15-seeded Trailblazers dropped Game 1 of their Division II select playoff series vs. No. 18 Kenner Discovery, Mitchell powered the hosts to two one-run wins to advance to the second round at No. 2 St. Charles. The second baseman went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in a 9-8 win and had three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-10 slugfest.

Charli Neumann, Sr, St. John-Plaquemine softball

The two-way star pitched a shutout with six strikeouts (allowed two hits, one walk) and hit a three-run homer in the No. 9-seeded Eagles' 12-0 win over No. 24 Westminster Christian. St. John (18-12) meets No. 8 Opelousas Catholic in the second round of the loaded Division IV bracket.

Luke McAdams, Sr, Northlake Christian baseball

The clean-up hitting first baseman homered twice for the Wolverines, including a walk-off shot, in an 11-10 win over No. 18 seed Houma Christian in the Division III select baseball playoffs. He had a hit, run and an RBi in a 3-0 win in Game 2 for the No. 15 Falcons (18-12).

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted wayf or fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise,there are no prizes or official awardsfor winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.