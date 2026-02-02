Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Feb. 2, 2026
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, February 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner, Cooper Nelson of Sterlington boys basketball.
This Week's Candidates
Gabby Ahrabi, Sr, Ascension Episcopal girls basketball
In a 36-34 district win over Highland Baptist, Ahrabi was torrid with 19 points, 15 rebounds, nine steals - on top of 50% shooting. The next game, she recorded another double-double with 12 points and 10 boards (seven steals) in a 25-15 road win over Westminster Christian-Lafayette with her team "four players down," according to coach Zach Frederick.
Zaliyah Guillory, Fr, LaGrange girls basketball
Guillory, who scored 12 points, made some "big buckets" in a district win over Division II nonselect No. 5 Iowa (18-5, 0-1), according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press in Lake Charles. She had five steals for LaGrange (20-4, 1-0), No. 2 in Division II, which erased a 10-point deficit.
Elijah Garner, Jr, Madison Prep boys basketball
The Chargers (22-4) defeated Marksville 47-42 in a meeting of top 10 teams in the Louisiana High School on SI Top 25 rankings. Garner was named MVP of the game, which was played at Peabody Magnet in Alexandria at the Charles Smith Classic. Madison Prep is on an 11-game winning streak and is No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings (Peabody is No. 2). Garner is a top recruit with an LSU offer, among others.
Karter Demonter, Soph, Acadiana Renaissance Charter boys basketball
Demonter led the Eagles with 15 points (three 3-pointers) in a 50-45 district win over St. Martinville. ARCA, a young program, rallied from a 29-21 halftime deficit and outscored the Tigers 13-5 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles from Youngsville are trying to land a playoff spot. They're currently at No. 24 in the Division II select power ratings (top 24 make the playoffs).
Nick Jackson, Soph, St. Louis Catholic boys soccer
Jackson has been incredibly stingy at the net as the Saints' goalkeeper. He had four saves in the early going of a 3-0 win over Barbe, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press, and has recorded five straight shutouts for the Division III No. 3 Saints (15-4).
Ryan Robertson, Jr, St. Thomas More boys basketball
With his team missing fellow big man Michael LaCour II (broken leg), Robertson has stepped up even more. He helped the Cougars to wins over Dunham and Northside last week, scoring 19 points with four consecutive slam dunks in the second half of the district opener vs. Northside. The Cougars beat Division III select No. 1 Dunham 52-37. Robertson tied with teammate Mack Tasman for a team-high of 12 points.
Ryland Johnson, Sr, Brusly boys basketball
Johnson scored 19 points, including a couple of buckets when Plaquemine got within six points - in a 70-60 win over its West Baton Rouge Parish district rival, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Brusly (17-4) is No. 3 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Jon Armstrong, Sr, Southside boys basketball
The Sharks are always dangerous under coach Todd Russ, whose teams play a tough schedule and tough defense. Armstrong canned 25 points in a 46-38 win over Division I select No. 12 Lafayette High (17-5). Southside (14-11) has won three of its last four games and is No. 24 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. The Sharks finished the week with a win over Division IV No. 4 Central Catholic at Russ's old stomping grounds in White Castle.
Benjamin Tilley, Sr, Prairieville boys soccer
Tilley posted his 14th shutout in an 8-0 win over Tara, which lost for the first time, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The Hurricanes are 21-3-0 and No. 4 in the Division II power ratings.
Ben Andress, Sr, Westminster Christian-Lafayette boys basketball
Andress, the first player to score 1,000 points in school history, did it in a critical district game by scoring 25 points (seven rebounds) and five of his team's first six points in overtime in a win over Ascension Episcopal. He also powered the Chargers to a win over Gueydan with 14 points. WCA-Lafayette is 19-5 and No. 5 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Will Blessy, Sr, Mandeville boys basketball
The Skippers avenged a previous loss by downing St. Paul's 62-57 as Blessy put in 16 points, according to Jim Derry of The New Orleans Advocate. Mandeville (16-8) has won three of its last four games and is No. 14 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Graham Comeaux, Sr, Lafayette Christian boys basketball
The Knights reeled off their third straight win, a 59-58 overtime victory at district rival Lafayette Renaissance. Comeaux collected 34 points with a school-record nine three-pointers.
Aaron Miles, Jr, St. Augustine boys basketball
Miles tallied 31 points in the defending Division I select state champions' 69-49 win over Archbishop Rummel in a Catholic League contest, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate. The Purple Knights are 23-2 and No. 3 in their division's power ratings.
Jarissa Davis, Sr, New Iberia girls basketball
The Yellow Jackets shocked 26-3 Acadiana, the No. 5 team in the Division I select power ratings, by rallying from a deficit to win 53-50. Davis, who has missed time with an injury, dropped 18 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win, and she made the game-winning shot.
Kristian Champagne, Sr, Dominican girls soccer
The defender delivered a rare goal on a penalty kick to push Dominican to the district championship win over Mount Carmel after the New Orleans Catholic schools were deadlocked 1-1 at the end of intermission, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Third in the Division I power ratings, Dominican is 18-0-5.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.