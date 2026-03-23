Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - March 23, 2026

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, March 22. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.

Congrats to last week's winner, LarKaye Carter of Many High School Softball!

This Week's Candidates

Abigail Heidbrink, Soph, Brusly softball

The Panthers (14-4, No. 3 in Division II nonselect power ratings) went 5-1 on the week. Heidbrink allowed no earned runs with no walks and six strikeouts in a complete game 13-4 win over St. Michael; struck out 12 in a one-run win over Division IV select No. 1 Riverside; pitched a perfect inning with three strikeouts in a 15-0 shutout of Broadmoor; threw a no-hitter over three innings with five strikeouts in a 9-3 win over South Beauregard, and struck out 12 in the only loss, a 3-2 game vs. Division III nonselect No. 1 Jena.

Ayden Welch, Sr, Lafayette Christian baseball

The senior southpaw, a Nunez CC signee, threw a complete-game two-hitter in a 3-1 road win over District 6-2A foe Notre Dame. He also went 2 for 2 with an RBI in a 9-5 league win over Welsh.

Madison Diboll, Jr, Berwick softball

Diboll went 3 for 3 with two home runs and a double in a 15-0 win over South Terrebonne for the Panthers, who are 15-5 and No. 7 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.

Parker Dies, Jr, Southside baseball

Dies tied the game with New Iberia by hitting an inside the park homer and got the save with an inning of relief in his first mound appearance in the month. Dies finished 3 for 3 for the Sharks, who overcame a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4.

Landry Long, Soph, LaSalle softball

The Tigers posted a 5-1 record last week, with Long racking up 18 strikeouts while pitching a one-hitter with no walks in a complete-game 2-0 win over Jewel Sumner. She threw two perfect innings with five strikeouts in a 15-0 win over Harrisonburg; allowed one earned run with 10 Ks in a one-run win over St. Mary's (and helped her cause with two hits, including a double, and two runs scored); tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout with no walks and 19 Ks in a 4-0 win over Marksville (with two hits, including a triple, and two runs scored), and hurled a no-hitter over five innings with 10 punchouts in a 17-1 rout of Caldwell Parish (went 5 for 5 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored).

Levi James, Jr, Ouachita Christian boys track & field

Broke the school record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4.27 in the West Ouachita Relays.

Kennedy LeBlanc, Fr, Teurlings Catholic softball

The Rebels knocked off rival St. Thomas More on the road 5-1. LeBlanc fanned four and allowed one run over 5.2 innings to secure the win, and she had two hits with an RBI. She doubled and scored two runs in a 16-0 win over Westminster Christian; hit two doubles and scored a run in a 12-8 win over Haughton and scattered six hits over seven innings with seven Ks in a 5-1 win over Winnfield (with two hits and three RBIs at the plate).

Conner Stewart, New Iberia boys track and field

Stewart won the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles with times of 14.82 and 39.75.

Macie Cameron, Fr, North DeSoto softball

The 5-foor-11 pitcher helped her team record a perfect 4-0 record last week, capping it off with a 18-strikeout, two-hit performance vs. an experienced, potent Notre Dame team that had only lost one game. She had two RBIs in the batter's box. She threw a no-hitter over three innings with seven Ks vs. Minden and hit a double, and threw a no-hitter over three innings with 7 Ks vs. Loyola

Jermaine Davis, Sr, Cecilia boys track & field

Davis placed first in the long jump and triple jump at the Oil City Relays with distances of 20-10.75 and 44-3.5.

Lillian Virga, Jr, Ponchatoula softball

Virga and the 17-5 Green Wave won six of seven games last week. Virga doubled and homered with five RBIs in a win over Lakeshore; had two hits with a double and two runs scored in a win over John Curtis; doubled and homered with five RBIs in a win over Pearl River; tripled and drove in three runs in a win over Covington; tripled with an RBI in a win over Mandeville, and collected two hits with a triple and three RBIs in a win over defending Division III nonselect champion Doyle.

Ja'Nya Gray, Soph, Alexandria girls track & field

The speedy sophomore won the 100 and 200 meters at the Oil City Relays with times of 12.38 and 25.06. The Trojans also won the 4 X 100 and 4 X 200 relays and placed first at the meet with 132 points, well ahead of Lafayette High's second place showing of 98 points.

Maggie Guyotte, Sr, Quitman softball

The Louisiana Tech signee threw a complete-game in a 9-1 win over Church Point with two hits offensively. had two hits with a homer and three RBIs as the Wolverines overcame a 4-0 deficit to beat Barbe; and had a hit, scored a run and pitched a perfect final inning of a one-run win over Buckeye

Harley Foreman, Sr, North Vermilion boys track & field

Won the long jump (21-2) and finished second in the triple jump (40-9.5) at the Perfect Fitz Invitational hosted by Acadiana Renaissance.

Savannah Baker, Jr, East Ascension softball

The 17-5 Spartans went 4-1 last week. Baker pitched five innings to get the win and had a hit with two RBIs vs. Iowa; doubled and scored a run in a win over Cedar Creek; scattered seven hits with seven strikeouts in a complete-game 2-0 victory over Ouachita; and pitched 7.1 innings of relief in an extra inning win over Dutchtown with a three-run homer that provided cushion in an eight-run eighth inning.

Brock Trahan, Soph, Sulphur baseball

Trahan threw a perfect game in a 7-0 District 3-5A win over Carencro for the Tors, striking out eight to improve his team's record to 16-7. It was the fourth straight win for Sulphur.

Olivia St. Pierre, Sr, Riverside softball

The No. 1 team in the Division IV select power ratings went 3-1 on the week. Pierre was clutch in a 6-2 win over 21-4 Patrick Taylor, blasting a triple and two home runs with five RBIs. The Co-Lin signee also ripped two homers with three hits; five RBIs and four runs scored in a win over Pope John Paul II.

Baylor Bockhaus, Soph, Calvary Baptist softball

The Cavaliers, who are No. 1 in the nation in some polls, have been scary good with a 24-0 mark on the season. Last week, Calvary Baptist went 5-0 and outscored its opponents 59-0 as Bockhaus hit three homers, drove in 16 runs and scored 10.

Kaydence Hickman, Eighth-Grade, Hicks softball

The Pirates (9-1, No. 3 in Class B power ratings) got three hits with a homer and three runs scored from HIckman in a win over Jennings. She also had three hits with three RBIs and three runs scored in a win over Lacassine and had a hit and two runs in a win against Rosepine.

Saige Cherry, Jr, Iota softball

Cherry had two hits with an RBI and threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts in five innings vs. Church Point for the Bulldogs (13-6, No. 6 in Division II nonselect). She also allowed no earned runs with three strikeouts over 7.2 innings in a 1-0 loss to Pine Prairie and had one of Iota's two hits.

Annalise Holmes, Fr, Pineville softball

The infielder went 9 for 17 (.529 batting average) with five home runs, nine RBIs and five stolen bases, according to 446 Sports, as Pineville posted an impressive 6-1 record with two wins over local rival Alexandria and a victory over Division III select power D'Arbonne Woods.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.