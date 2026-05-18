Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - May 18, 2026

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Voting concludes May 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Congrats to last week's winner, Davis St. Pierre of Lutcher baseball.

This Week's Candidates

Gage James, Sr, Pitkin baseall

Gage tossed a complete game four-hitter with one walk and eight K's in a 2-1 win over Weston in the Class B semifinals.

Carson Christ, Sr, Sam Houston baseball

Christ homered and drove in two runs on two hits in a 4-0 win over Dutchtown in Game 3 of the Division I nonselect finals.

Eric St. Pierre, Sr, Lutcher baseball

The Bulldogs captured their seventh state title and second in three years by downing top-seeded Brusly in a two-game sweep. In Game 2, St. Pierre hit a three-run homer to propel third-seeded Lutcher to an 8-3 win. The left fielder also homered and scored three runs in the 6-4 Game 1 victory.

Mason Conrad, Jr, Westlake baseball

Conrad was a cool customer on the mound in Game 3 of the Division III nonselect finals, pitching the Rams to a 7-2 win for their state title in 30 years. Conrad allowed one earned run while throwing a complete game three-hitter with four strikeouts.

Reggie Roberson, Sr, Mangham baseball

The Dragons' catcher, a Northwestern St. football signee, doubled twice and hit a triple with two RBIs and a run scored in an 11-7 win over No. 1 Welsh in the Division IV nonselect title game. He doubled with an RBI and scored twice in a 6-2 win over Oakdale in the semifinals.

Noah Menard, Sr, Welsh baseball

Menard had two hits, including a double, and scored a run in the No. 1-seeded Greyhounds' 2-0 win over Vinton in the Division IV nonselect semifinals.

Tanner Forbes, Sr. Catholic Baton Rouge baseball

In a 15-inning marathon, Forbes threw six innings of shutout relief in a 3-2 win over Brother Martin in Game 2 of the Division I select finals. Forbes struck out four and walked two and yielded four hits.

Dax Pregeant, Sr, St. Charles Catholic baseball

The shortstop and leadoff hitter for the Division II select state champs had two hits (triple), an RBI and scored twice in a 6-5 win over top-seeded Vandebilt Catholic in Game 3 of the finals. Pregeant came up clutch in the 6-2 win in Game 1, recording four hits with a homer, two RBIs and two runs cored.

Jack Falgoust, Sr, Newman baseball

The Greenies outlasted No. 1 University Lab in Game 3 of the Division III select finals to win their first state title since 2003. Falgoust had two hits, four RBIs and scored twice in the 15-12 win. In Game 2, he doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in two in a 13-6 victory.

Jordan Reynolds, Fr, Vandebilt Catholic baseball

Reynolds played like a veteran for the top-seeded Terriers, hitting a homer and scoring twice while manning the shorstop position and batting second in a 6-4 win over St. Charles Catholic in Game 2 of the Division II select finals.

Luke Vidrine, Sr, Ouachita Christian baseball

Vidrine doubled and drove in two runs in the finals for the Eagles, who knocked out Covenant Christian from the Division IV select playoffs for the second straight year. OCS won, 4-0.

Wyatt Gillespie, Jr, Glenmora baseball

The Wildcats knocked off state champ Pitkin to win the Class B state finals 3-2. Gillespie scored a run and threw a complete game, allowing five hits and no earned runs with one walk and three K's.

Cade Wallace, Soph, Claiborne Christian baseball

Wallace was a two-way terror for the Crusaders in a 6-4 Class C semifinal win over Family Christian, getting three hits with two RBIs and scoring a run while pitching five innings to get the win. He doubled and scored a run in the 8-0 win in the finals over top-seeded Maurepas.

Kade Penalber, Sr, Maurepas baseball

Penalber struck out 10 in 6.2 innings pitched against Ebarb in a 10-2 Class C semifinal win and had two hits (double and triple) with three RBIs.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.