Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - May 11, 2026

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Congrats to last week's winner, Trey Scarborough of St. Mary's baseball!

This Week's Candidates

Owen Galley, Jr, Sam Houston baseball

The second-seeded Broncos swept Destrehan to reach the Division I nonselect state finals. Galley threw a one-hitter over 6.2 innings with 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 win in Game 1. He had two hits with a double in Game 2.

Chase Adams, Jr, Dutchtown baseball

The Griffins edged Zachary 3-2 in 10 innings of Game 2 of their Division I nonselect semifinal series. Adams got the win on the mound, pitching two innings of scoreless relief with one strikeout.

Aubrey St. Angelo, Sr, Brusly baseball

The top-seeded Panthers swept No. 5 Lakeshore in a Division II nonselect semifinal series. In Game 1, St. Angelo allowed one earned run in seven innings of an 8-2 win. At the plate, he went 3 for 3 with a double, homer and two RBIs batting leadoff. He had three hits in the 9-5 win in Game 2.

Davis St. Pierre, Jr, Lutcher baseball

St. Pierre pitched a complete game three-hitter with no walks in a 2-1 win over Rayne in Game 3 of a Division II nonselect semifinal series. He had two hits in that game and scored two runs in the 6-2 win in Game 1.

Hadley Hardesty, Sr, Westlake baseball

Hardesty tossed a complete game three-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Doyle in the Division III nonselect semifinals. He also had two hits and two RBIs. Hardesty tripled, scored two runs and drove in two in a 10-9 win in Game 2.

Miller Sheets, Sr, Sterlington baseball

2025's Mr. Baseball in Louisiana, Sheets had two hits with a homer and four RBIs in the top-seeded defending champion Panthers' 5-0 win over South Beauregard in Game 1 of a Division III nonselect semifinal series. He also drove in a run in the 3-0 win in Game 2, which went into extra innings.

Gage Guidry, Sr, Vinton baseball

The fifth-seeded Lions took a 4-1 win in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals at No. 4 Centerville. Guidry allowed three hits with 11 strikeouts and produced two hits and two RBIs to help his cause.

Grant Haydel, Jr, Welsh baseball

Haydel hurled a no-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts in the top-seeded Greyhounds' 9-1 win over Haynesville in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals.

Nolan Gandy, Soph, Mangham baseball

The designated hitter for the No. 3-seeded Dragons drove in four runs on three hits and scored three runs in a 13-0 win over Delcambre in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals.

Kylar Ballard, Sr, Oakdale baseball

Ballard drew a walk with the bases loaded to walk off a 3-2 win over Grand Lake in extra innings of the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals. He also was the starting pitcher, allowing one hit and one run with five K's.

Lucas Lawrence, Sr, Catholic-BR baseball

The 6-foot-5 left-hander threw a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over John Curtis in the Division I select semifinals, striking out eight and walking three.

Blaise Tingstrom, Sr, Brother Martin baseball

Tingstrom twirled a two-hitter with seven strikeouts to propel the top-seeded Crusaders to a 2-1 win over St. Thomas More in Game 1 of the Division I select semifinals.

Krash Menard, Soph, Vandebilt Catholic baseball

The leadoff hitter for the top-seeded Terriers delivered four hits with an RBI and scored three runs in an 11-1 win over Acadiana Renaissance in Game 3 of a Division II select semifinal series. Menard had three hits with a double, RBI and scored twice in the 15-0 win in Game 1.

Bryce Waguespack, Jr, St. Charles Catholic baseball

Waguespack pitched a complete game two-hitter with six K's in a 4-1 win over two-time defending champion Teurlings Catholic in Game 1 of a Division II select semifinal series.

Mackie Musgrove, Jr, University Lab baseball

The catcher for the top-seeded Cubs had two hits with a homer and drove in all three runs in a 3-1 win over defending state champ Catholic New Iberia in Game 3 of a Division III select semifinal series.

George Loop, Sr, Newman baseball

The second-seeded Greenies broke open a 2-2 game with six runs in the seventh inning of an 8-2 win over Dunham in the Division III select semifinals. Loop hit a three-run double and scored a run.

Drake Theriot, Sr, Central Catholic baseball

The No. 16-seeded Eagles punched their ticket to the state tournament in Sulphur with a 4-2 win at No. 9 St. Mary's in the Division IV select quarterfinals. Theriot had two hits with a homer, three RBIs and scored a run.

Gavin Polk, Sr, Ouachita Christian baseball

A nationally-ranked kicker in baseball, Polk pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts in the fifth-seeded Eagles 1-0 win over No. 13 Ascension Episcopal in the Division IV select quarterfinals.

Nathan Loupe, Jr, Covenant Christian baseball

Loupe, the Lions' center fielder, scored two runs and had a hit and an RBI in a 5-3 win over St. Edmund in the Division IV select quarterfinals.

Kade Luker, Jr, Cedar Creek baseball

Luker allowed two hits and one earned run over 5.2 innings with 12 strikeouts in a 4-3 win over Riverside Academy in the Division IV select semifinals. He was equally big in the batter's box, collecting two hits with a homer and three RBIs.

Colton Blundell, Sr, Weston baseball

The Wolves' clean-up hitter had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice in an 8-3 win over Holden in the Class B quarterfinals.

Eli Cottingham, Jr, Family Community baseball

Cottingham got it done on the mound and at the plate in No. 6-seeded Family Community's 5-4 win over No. 3 Grace Christian in the Class B quarterfinals. He had two hits with a homer and scored twice and struck out seven over four innings of relief (allowed no earned runs).

Cole Cartinez, Soph, Ebarb baseball

The third baseman and cleanup hitter for the fifth-seeded Rebels had two hits and scored three runs in a 7-6 win at No. 4 Hackberry in the Class C quarterfinalis.

Sam Stewart, Sr, Family Christian baseball

Stewart drove in four runs on two hits and scored in the second-seeded Flames' 12-2 win over No. 7 Plainview in the Class C quarterfinals.

Rylan Davis, Soph, Claiborne Christian baseball

Davis struck out 13 over 5.2 innings of two-hit pitching and had three hits with a triple in No. 3 Claiborne Christian's 7-0 win over No. 6 False River Academy in the Class C quarterfinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise,there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.