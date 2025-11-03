Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Nov. 3, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, November 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner: Cameron Samuels of Abbeville football!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Ethan Boudreaux, Jr., Acadiana Renaissance football
Boudreaux was inserted into the game at quarterback after the Eagles fell behind Beau Chene 21-0. He ran for two touchdowns in the first half with a two-point conversion and threw a TD pass to tight end Noah Nowicki to open the second half. Late in the game, Boudreaux's completion to Sincere Moore for 28 yards on 3rd-and-11 helped ARCA run out the clock in a 32-29 victory. He completed 7 of 10 through the air for 135 yards and was 4-for-4 on third down.
Cemiyan Adams, Soph., Thibodaux football
Adams ran for 251 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers (8-1) beat Terrebonne 27-21. Thibodaux, No. 11 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, takes on Destrehan this week.
Avery Stutes, Jr., North Vermilion football
In a District 4-4A shootout loss to Rayne, Stutes caught four passes from quarterback Gage Wise for 210 yards and three touchdowns, and he led the Patriots in rushing with 71 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.
Letravious Williams, Jr., Alexandria football
Williams is an instinctive prospect who has changed the complexion of games with his defensive and special teams play. The junior collected 20 tackles and picked off a crucial pass late in the Trojans' 28-21 win over Ouachita Parish. Alexandria (8-1) is No. 2 in Division I select behind Karr, the team it lost to in last year's state final. Williams is second on the team in tackles, per Bret McCormick of ASH Media.
Lon Paul Moody, Sr, Rayne football
The Wolves outpaced North Vermilion 57-43 in a District 4-4A matchup. Moody ran for 79 yards on eight carries with three touchdowns and caught two passes for 26 yards from QB Austin Judice. Rayne, which is No. 26 in the Division II nonselect power ratings, takes on Crowley next.
Malachi Dabney, Jr., Destrehan football
Opposing defenses have been perplexed at how to contain Dabney, who ran for another seven scores in a 49-29 rivalry win over Hahnville. The junior ran for 243 yards on 25 carries for the 7-2 Wildcats (No. 6 in Division I nonseelct), who have won six straight games.
Andre Abshire, Sr., Ascension Episcopal football
The Blue Gators (9-0) wrapped up the district title with a 49-21 win over Westminster Christian-Lafayette. Abshire ran for five touchdowns (11 carries, 170 yards) for Ascension Episcopal, which is No. 5 in the Division IV select power ratings with a Week 10 game against 7-2 Lafayette Renaissance on deck.
Jordin Griffin, Jr., Barbe football
An LSU baseball commit, Griffin gobbled up the yardage in a 56-10 rout of Sulphur. He rushed for 276 yards on 11 carries with a 90-yard TD and caught a 37-yard pass from QB Jelandon Gray. The Buccaneers (4-5) are projected by Hayden Lessard to make the Division I nonselect playoffs as a No. 26 seed.
Jaylon Owens, Jr., Opelousas football
Owens helped the Tigers win their second game in three weeks, catching four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-21 victory against Breaux Bridge. He also paced Opelousas in rushing with 78 yards on only five attempts. OHS Is No. 20 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Turner Rodriguez, Sr., DeQuincy football
The Tigers won their second straight game by downing Rosepine 33-18. Rodriguez passed for three touchdowns and ran for one, gaining 51 yards on 10 carries and completing 20-of-25 passes for 306 yards. DeQuincy (4-5) is No. 24 in Division IV nonselect.
Braylon Calais, Jr., Cecilia football
The four-star prospect is involved in everything for the Bulldogs. He blocked a punt that Deondre Briscoe recovered for a touchdown and caught a TD pass from Collin Dore in hard-fought 28-20 District 5-4A win over Livonia. The defending state champs (5-4) have won four straight games and are No. 12 in the Division II nonselect power ratings. The Bulldogs, who won state last year as a No. 18 seed, held on to win after Calais left with a concussion. He'lll get the week off as Cecilia has an open date.
Brody Anderson, Jr., Westlake football
The Rams have won three of their last four games behind Anderson, a dual-threat quarterback who passed for three and rushed for three scores in a 54-49 win over South Beauregard. Anderson threw for 284 yards and ran for 133 yards on nine carries with a pair of two-point conversions. Westlake (6-3) is No. 16 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Thomas Carter, Soph., Loreauville football
The Tigers are waking up the rest of the state after winning their fifth straight game. Loreauville (6-3), which was shorthanded earler in the season, defeated District 7-2A rival Franklin 36-20. Carter sparked the Tigers (No. 6 in Division III nonselect) with 58 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 15 yards from QB Blake Delcambre.
Devion Stewart, Soph, Booker T. Washington-SH football
The Lions rolled to a 62-16 district win over Southwood on the strength of six touchdown passes from Stewart, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Stewart completed 17 passes for 316 yards for BTW (5-4, No. 12 in the Division II select power ratings).
Parker Dies, Jr., Southside football
The Sharks' junior option quarterback - also a college baseball prospect - gashed the Carencro defense for 297 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns in a 70-35 win on the road. Dies didn't need to complete any passes for the Sharks (7-2), who ran for nearly 700 yards with two 100-yard rushers in Justin Williams and Kollen Francois.
Keaton Cason, Sr., Logansport football
Cason cashed in six touchdowns in a 42-8 win over LaSalle, rushing for three scores with 86 yards on 14 carries, catching two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown and completing 10-of-13 passes for 181 yards and two TDs. He scored a trio of two-point conversions for Logansport (6-3), which has won four in a row and five of its last six games.
Richmond Saunier, Jr., Lafayette High football
The dual-threat quarterback accounted for all six touchdowns in a 42-0 win over New Iberia, rushing for 25 yards and two touchdowns and completing 15-of-17 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Receivers Kaleb Faulk and Jamieon Brown each caught two scores for the Lions (5-4).
Cooper Babin, Sr., St. Amant football
Babin didn't let get flustered by a rough first half in a 49-24 win over Prairieville. The senior shook off a pair of interceptions, and the Gators rallied from three points down at intermission behind four scores from Babin (two passing, two rushing), according to Patrick Wright of The Baton Rouge Advocate. St. Amant (7-2) is No. 16 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Alex Munoz, Sr., Teurlings Catholic football
Ball security is at a premium with Munoz, who passed for 162 yards (14 of 20) with a touchdown in a 38-14 win over St. Thomas More, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate, and has thrown only one interception all year. He also runs like a tailback, rushing for 169 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns for the undefeated (9-0) Rebels, who beat their arch-rival for the first time since 2015.
Roderick Covington, Jr., Brusly football
The Panthers from West Baton Rouge Parish have quietly gone 8-1 with only a loss to Plaquemine. Covington ran for three touchdowns in a 27-24 win over St. Michael. Brusly is No. 6 in Division II nonselect (Plaquemine is No. 5).
Jayden Arceneaux, Sr., Lafayette Christian football
A matchup between two programs known for high-octane offenses was decided by defense when Arceneaux and the 8-1 Knights defeated Evangel Christian 24-22 in Lafayette. Arceneaux was in on 10 tackles with two sacks of LSU QB commit Peyton Houston, four tackles for loss and a punt block, according to LCA statistician Hayden Lessard.
Noah Menard, Sr., Hamilton Christian football
Hamilton Christian moved to 8-0 on the season (No. 2 in Division IV select) with a 56-8 drubbing of Merryville. Menard caught three passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Khyrie Francisco, Sr., St. Martinville football
St. Martinville defended its home turf, posting its best output of the season in a 50-40 win over an Abbeville squad that had won three of its last four games. Francisco's stats are still a mystery, but St. Martin Parish media personality Scotty Borel named him the player of the game in a postgame interview. The Tigers are No. 22 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Chris Ned, Jr., Jennings football
Ned threw for two touchdowns, ran for two more and kept for a two-point conversion in a 34-24 district win over Jennings. He completed six passes for 124 yards and carried 18 times for 131 yards for the Bulldogs (7-2), who scored the final 20 points.
Trandin Benjamin, Sr., Westgate football
The Tigers, who are projected to host Airline in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs per Hayden Lessard, took a 32-12 win over Northside as Benjamin totaled nine tackles with an 82-yard interception return for a TD, per WHS statistician Aaron Comeaux. Westgate (5-4) has won four straight games entering this week's game vs. Comeaux (5-4).
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters:https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter