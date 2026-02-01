Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Football Class 3A Player of the Year?
High School on SI continues its series of Player of the Year awards for the 2025 prep football season in Louisiana with your votes determining the winners. Read through the nominations and make your pick for the best player in Class 3A. Most stats courtesy of Louisiana Sportsline.
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 15th, 2026.
Ja'Juan Jackson, QB, St. James
Jackson, a sophomore, completed 168 of 252 passes for 2,922 yards and 40 touchdowns with only four interceptions for a team that reached the semifinals (lost to state champ Sterlington). The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has already thrown for 56 career touchdowns.
Kristerphor Griffin, DB, L.B. Landry
Ball-hawking defensive back intercepted six passes and collected 34 tackles with four tackles for loss, 34 stops, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Over the past two seasons, he snagged 15 interceptions (returned four for touchdowns).
Jarrison Reese, WR, Church Point
Reese can do it all, whether it's tossing in 30 points in a basketball game or moving the chains in some fashion with the football. He was named LSWA first team all-state after catching 61 passes for 1,085 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 704 yards on 67 carries with 12 touchdowns.
Elmari Lewis, ATH, Vidalia
Lewis led the Vikings with 1,659 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns and also made 40 tackles with four interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder bills himself on social media as the "Best kept secret in Louisiana." He was state in the long jump.
Brenden Guidroz, DB, De La Salle
Against possibly the most challenging schedule in Class 3A, Guidroz intercepted seven passes, broke up four more, forced a fumble and was in on 73 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is committed to JUCO powerhouse Coffeyville CC.
Will Flavin, K/P, St. Louis Catholic
Flavin was accurate on 20 of 21 PAT and set a school record with 13 field goals (six from 40 yards or longer). He had a long of 52 yards and averaged 37.5 yards on 31 punts.
Cohen Benoit, OL, Erath
The Bobcats amassed a school record 4,155 yards of offense as Benoit paved the way for 2,500 rushing yards - largely from Aiden Bourque and Jahlil Charles - and protected star quarterback Jack Landry for a team that completed a perfect regular season and earned a top five seed in the playoffs. Benoit has recorded a 345-pound bench press.
Brady Cribby, RB, Haynes Academy
Rushed for 2,031 yards on 194 carries with 24 touchdowns for one of the New Orleans metro area's up-and-coming programs. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound junior totaled more than 2,300 all-purpose yards and maintains a weighted 4.5 GPA.
Ethan McGlynn, QB, University Lab
Deadly with his accuracy, the Cubs' QB completed 135 of 185 attempts for 1,632 yards and 22 touchdowns with only two interceptions for a fourth-seeded team that reached the Division II select semifinals (lost to No. 1 St. Charles). He also rushed for 205 yards on 21 carries with four touchdowns.
Ke'Von Johnson, RB, Northwest
The Louisiana Christian commit ran for 1,209 yards with 18 touchdowns on 115 carries. He rushed for over 7,000 yards during a career that also included a stint at St. Edmund in Eunice. Johnson was named the district offensive MVP with 950 yards on 90 carries and 14 touchdowns in league games.
Devin Lavalais, QB, Marksville
Signal-caller for a team that scored at least 40 points in seven games. Lavalais threw for 2,096 yards on 106 completions with 25 touchdowns and carried 195 times for 1,374 yards and 23 scores. He's a top player on the basketball team that is No. 2 in the Division III nonselect power ratings and holds a top 10 ranking in the High School on SI Louisiana top 25 rankings.
Ayden Carter, RB, Lake Charles College Prep
A junior, Carter rolled up more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and rushed for well over 2,000, including an 11-carry, 297-yard, five-touchdown performance in a road win over Comeaux. In a win over Jennings, he rushed for 315 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, completed both pass attempts, returned a kick 87 yards for a touchdown and finished with 412 yards.
Jamohn Dyson, ATH, Jewel Sumner
The Cowboys have been cooking in the Florida Parishes, and Dyson has been responsible for a large measure of success. He totaled 1,501 yards with 19 touchdowns and piled up 84 tackles (13 TFL), three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions (one returned for TD).
Marquise Franklin, RB, Parkview Baptist
The workhorse gained 1,950 yards on 252 carries with 26 touchdowns for a team that reached the second round of the playoffs. The sophomore was named WAFB-TV Sportsline Player of the Week for his performance in a win over St. Martinville (25 carries, 184 yards, five touchdowns).
Cameron Samuels, WR, Abbeville
The sophomore showed rapid development under offensive coorindnator Donald Fusilier, who is known for his work with receivers. Samuels hauled in 69 receptions for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns for an Abbeville team that won three of four games after an 0-4 start to qualify for the playoffs.
DeCaleb Green, DE/LB, Donaldsonville
The 6-foot-5 edge rusher has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with offers from Louisiana Tech and Cincinnati in the last few days. He racked up 21.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, 62 total tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a safety.
Sedrick Wilson, RB, Jena
Wilson was part of an explosive one-two punch with Daniel Hatcher for the Giants, who earned the top seed in Division III nonselect and finished as runner-up to Sterlington. He rushed for 2,061 yards on 222 carries with 31 touchdowns. In a 64-48 win over Division IV nonselect Mangham, Wilson ran for 325 yards and caught a 52-yard scoring strike with five touchdowns and was named Impact Player of the Week by the Friday Night Scoreboard Show in Monroe.
Tre Burch, LB, Sterlington
Burch registered 118 tackles (10 for loss) with two forced fumbles, four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns for the Division III nonselect champions. The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder, who committed to Harding University in January, also plays baseball for the Panthers, who won state in that sport as well.
Landon Johnson, ATH, Madison Prep
As versatile as they come, Johnson accumulated over 3,000 all-purpose yards with 33 touchdowns while playing quarterback and receiver. On defense, he recorded three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, nine pass break-ups and three interceptions (two pick-sixes). The junior also returned four punts to paydirt.
Zion Lee, RB, Bunkie
Navy signee ran for 1,546 yards on 169 carries with 30 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 217-pounder led the Panthers to a 9-1 regular season.
About Our Voting:
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.