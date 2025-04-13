'Waalk in the Park:' Freshman Kallie Waalk, junior Lauren Baudoin lead Vandebilt Catholic to perfect weekend
Vandebilt Catholic made a statement this weekend at the Select Softball Tournament in Broussard, sweeping three games and shutting out Division I No. 3 John Curtis Christian and No. 4 St. Thomas More.
Shortstop Kallie Waalk hit the first pitch of the game over the left field fence against tourney host St. Thomas More on Saturday afternoon.
The freshman, who earned Class 4A varsity all-state honors last year in middle school, is hitting over .600.
"Keeping calm and knowing I can do anything," Waalk said, when asked about the keys to her success. "I just have to keep calm, knowing my team has my back."
Waalk, who homered off John Curtis and St. Thomas More, has 13 round-trippers. She added an RBI triple and an RBI single in 4-0 wins over Curtis and STM, scored three runs in a 10-2 win over Central Catholic and stole three bases on the weekend.
"Kallie is just unbelievable," Terriers coach James Spearman said. "She is a disciplined, consistent hitter. She can hit it. She can drive it. She's also a good shortstop. She's also a good pitcher.
"Kallie does it all. Can you imagine? Especially as a freshman."
Meanwhile, Baudoin threw a no-hitter against John Curtis and a four-hitter vs. St. Thomas More with a total of 16 strikeouts. It was the first time John Curtis and STM have been held scoreless.
"Pitch-calling," Baudoin said, crediting Spearman and catcher Hays Rutledge for the no-hitter.
Rutledge, who batted clean-up, had five hits in the three wins with a double. The junior showed off her arm against John Curtis, throwing out one of the Patriots' fastest players who was attempting to steal second base.
"I was so proud of her," Baudoin said of Rutledge. "She is amazing behind the plate. She helps me out all of the time with her glovework and gets me a lot of calls I wouldn't get without her."
St. Thomas More got a runner on third base with no outs in the second inning, but Baudoin struck out the next two hitters and got Cougars catcher Shyanne Irvin to fly out.
Irvin, a UL Ragin' Cajuns recruit, is such a dangerous hitter that STM coach Andria Waguespack has her bat leadoff in an effort to avoid intentional walks.
"She has five no-hitters and several one-hitters," Spearman said of Baudoin. "She got her 500th career strikeout recently, as well."
Abigail Aguillard struck out 13 over 6.2 scoreless innings in the win over Central Catholic and helped her cause by driving in four runs on two hits. She homered against John Curtis.
Baudoin bats second in the order and plays second base when she isn't pitching. Third baseman Lexi Matherne is another top producer at the plate. Left fielder Molly Pitre drove in two runs vs. Central Catholic.
"When we get to practice and get between the lines, we're focused," said Spearman, who has two juniors, eight sophomores and numerous freshmen and eighth graders. "it's all about softball at those times.
"When we get off the field, the girls are like sisters. They have luncheons. They have get-togethers. It's more of a family."
Spearman took over as head coach this season after Jeremy Duplantis accepted a position at Hahnville High. The Terriers' former pitching coach enlisted the help of Margeret Johnson as an assistant. Spearman was Johnson's assistant when the latter was the Terriers' head coach.
Johnson, who led the Houma program to 11 state titles, had her jersey retired by the school in 2021. She served as athletic director for 31 years.
"It's easy to win when you have good athletes," Spearman said. "I give all the credit to the girls."
The Terriers, who will land the No. 1 seed in Division II select when the Louisiana softball playoff brackets are released this week, are over four power points ahead of No. 2 E.D. White (20-9), a district rival. In March, Vandebilt Catholic edged the Cardinals by a 3-2 margin.
"You can't look at it as we're 28-2," Spearman said. "You have to look at it as 'next game up.' We've won a lot of one-run games that could've gone either way."
