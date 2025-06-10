Way Too Early Louisiana High School Softball Rankings For 2026
The future of high school softball in Louisiana is bright. A review of rosters at the LHSAA state tournament in May revealed that many teams were young, some with no seniors. Nationally ranked Calvary Baptist, for example, graduated only one senior in pitcher Addison Willis.
Here are our early top 25 teams for the 2026 season.
1. Calvary Baptist
(2025 record: 37-1)
Coach Tiffany Wood's crew is in full-blown dynasty mode with five straight state titles and a roster that included more eighth graders than any class. Gatorade Player of the Year Kynzee Anderson, who recorded her 1,000th career strikeout last season, was the winning pitcher in nearly 2/3 of the team's 37 victories. Baylor Bockhaus led the team in hitting (.551), home runs (25) and RBIs (89). Take a look at the rest of the lineup: Anderson hit .466 with eight doubles and 14 home runs. Brynn Robinson (.442), Loren Sivils (.436, 10 2BH, four 3BH, 12 HR), Mallory Carver (.425, 15 2BH, 12 HR), Carlie Guile (.400, eight 2BH, three 3BH, 13 HR), Jaycee Sledge (.374, four 2BH, 11 HR; 2-0 pitching) and Reese Walker (.345, three 2BH, four HR)
Anderson and Abby Sims (.340) were the only juniors. Carver, Sivils, and Walker were sophomores. The roster included two freshmen and six eighth graders. Bockhaus' 25 home runs ranked fifth in the state for a single season, according to 14-0 Productions. Calvary Baptist has seven state championships (five consecutive).
2. Vandebilt Catholic
(2025 record: 33-2)
The Houma school is Louisiana's most successful program with 16 state titles and 23 championship game appearances. Vandebilt Catholic, which will be seeking to three-peat, brings back its entire roster plus Cassidy Chouest, who hit .466 with nine home runs during her freshman campaign two years ago. Chouest missed most of this past season (injury) but was able to make an appearance in some games, including the final.
Pitcher Lauren Baudoin, catcher Hays Rutledge and infielders Lexi Matherne and Kallie Waalk made the LSCA Class 4A all-state team. Baudoin, a Nicholls State recruit, pitched shutouts in consecutive days against Division I select finalists John Curtis Christian and St. Thomas More. It was the only time either team had been held scoreless. Baudoin and Rutledge, who hit 11 doubles and nine home runs out of the clean-up spot, were the only juniors. Baudoin (24-1, 1.10 ERA, 228 K) was the All-Bayou Region MVP. Waalk hit .450 with 13 homers and 21 stolen bases. Abby Aguillard (7-0, 1.23 ERA), ranked as the No. 20 pitcher in the Southwest Region by Extra Innings Softball, is also a clutch-hitting second baseman. Ava Lirette, Molly Pitre and Aleiya Callais return in the outfield.
3. Sam Houston
(2025 record: 30-2)
Another state champion that will be in great position to repeat, the Broncos only graduated three seniors in Carolina Eidson, Aubrey Hobbs and Drew Hyatt. Eidson was joined on the LSCA Class 5A all-state team by Aubrey Portie, Kailyn Mire and Layla Landry. Additional key returning players include Mazlin Authement, Taelyn Droddy, Kallie England and Chloe Peshoff.
Mire, a pitcher, went 30-2 with a 1.63 ERA, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press. She batted .325 and hit her only home run of the season in the semifinals. The blast tied the game, which the Broncos won in extra innings. Landry hit .500 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs. Portie batted .494 with 14 home runs and 49 runs driven in.
4. John Curtis Christian
(2025 record: 26-7)
Coach Jerry Godfrey's team won its 13th state title, which ranks second in the state behind Vandebilt Catholic. The Patriots, who won their first crown in 2003, captured consecutive championships from 2003-2007 and 2012-15. The River Ridge school also has two runner-up finishes. Godfrey graduated three seniors in Miley Percle, Karmin Naquin and Aubrey Broom. Underclassmen named to the District 9-5A team include pitcher Makayla Escude, catcher Kinsley McInnis, infielder Gracey Hebert and utility Gabby Fabacher. Rising junior Leigha Carter has elite speed.
5. Jena
(2025 record: 27-8)
Pitcher Kiette Cooper and the Giants return every player except for LSCA Class 3A all-state senior outfielder Haylee Daingerfield. Cooper and infielder Callie Decker (.469) also made all-state. Cooper, who has led Jena to the state tournament the past two years with a runner-up finish to Doyle last season, was clocked at 68 mph during her junior campaign. She struck out 26 hitters in a 10-inning win over Marksville and topped the 300-strikeout mark on the year with a no-hitter vs. Mamou in April. Jena has won one state title with two runner-up finishes.
6. Mount Carmel
(2025 record: 16-13)
District 9-5A MVP Chloe Krey and outfielder Brooklyn Buter graduated, but everyone else returns for the Cubs. Pitcher Paige Reuther, who missed much of the second half of the season (surgery), made the coaches' all-district team along with Hayden Traub (.446), Avery Killian (.347), Shelbi Alphonso and Emri Roussel. Curtis Matthews was 9-5A Coach of the Year for the Cubs, who went undefeated in league play.
7. West Monroe
(2025 record: 17-17)
Former West Monroe football star Brian West returns to lead the Rebels' softball program. The addition of West as head coach also brings his daughters, star players Ava and Evie West, to the school. Ava, who will be a junior, was named Hitter of the Year by The Ouachita Citizen. The catcher batted .469 with 16 home runs last season at Sterlington High and was the battery mate to Evie, a 6-foot rising sophomore. Evie allowed one hit over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts in a 2-1 win over Calvary Baptist, the only game the Cavaliers' lost. Ava hit two solo homers. The Rebels reached the Division I nonselect regional round last season, where they lost to Live Oak, 8-4. 2026 utility Bella Costello made the LSCA Class 5A all-state team.
8. St. Charles Catholic
(2025 record: 26-8)
The Comets claimed their sixth runner-up trophy this past season with a roster of all underclassmen. Junior shortstop Adrienne Arnett batted over .500 and hit two home runs, including a walk-off, in the quarterfinal win over Haynes Academy, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Arnett and junior pitcher/third baseman Riley Perilloux made the LSCA Class 4A all-state team. Junior outfielder Bailey Tregre is another standout for the Comets, whose roster of 13 players included six eighth and ninth graders.
9. E.D. White
(2025 record: 23-10)
Only two seniors depart for the Cardinals, who will be led by pitcher Shelbee Gros (18-8, 1.99 ERA, 265 K), 2028 infielder Haleigh Perilloux (.425, seven HR) and catcher Bree Pech (.400, 14 HRs). The trio was named to the All-Bayou Region First Team. 2028 Caroline Howell (.356) made the second team and led the Cardinals in stolen bases. 2027 Kayden Landry batted .382 and was among the team leaders in home runs. Gros hit over .400.
10. Archbishop Chapelle
(2025 record: 18-11)
Coach Scott O'Brien's Chipmunks graduated only LSCA all-state outfielder Addison Stein from a ninth-seeded team that knocked off top-seeded Pineville on the road in the Division I select quarterfinals. Kelsie Schmidt was the only junior. Stein made the District 9-5A coaches' team along with infielders Mia Impastato and Kamryn Dimaggio and outfielder Allie Gernard. Pitcher/first baseman Alivia Nevels will be a junior. The roster included 11 eighth and ninth graders.
11. D'Arbonne Woods Charter
(2025 record: 24-8)
D'Arbonne Woods has established itself as a state power with two runner-up finishes to Calvary Baptist in the past three years. The Timberwolves, who graduate three seniors (Brett Towns, Chloe Edwards and Cadence Wallace), will be led by LSWA Class 2A first team all-state infielder Joley Bennett, who batted .465 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, 21 walks with only three strikeouts. Outfielder Lylah Jones, pitcher Aubrey Zachary, Bennett and Edwards made the LSCA Class 2A all-state team. Charley Alford was LSWA honorable mention. Allie Chandler (2028) is a two-time first team all-district selection.
12. Lutcher
(2025 record: 24-8)
District 8-4 was loaded. Vandebilt Catholic, Assumption, E.D. White and league champion Lutcher all made the state tournament. Pitcher Blair Clement (2.16 ERA), who also wields a dangerous bat, made the All-Bayou Region first team, as did 2028 catcher Avery St. Pierre (.510) and utility Maddie Bourgeois (.394, six HR).
13. Brusly
(2025 record: 29-4)
Emma Loupe, who delivered a walk-off hit in extra innings in a regional playoff win over Albany, will be back for her senior season. Loupe hit nearly .400, while Zoe Fabre batted near the .500 mark. Ace pitcher Abigail Heidbrink (1.99 ERA) will be a sophomore. Pitcher Emma Guarisco was 3-0 through the first 24 games with a 2.89 ERA in 14 appearances.
14. Holy Savior Menard
(2025 record: 22-11)
LSWA Class 2A Coach of the Year Brad Turney says goodbye to only a pair of seniors. Infielder Emma Davis (.407, three HR, 33 SB)) and outfielder Sawyer Shelton (.500, two HR, 31 SB) were first team all-state selections. Pitcher Kaylee Methvin made honorable mention. Methvin, who went 21-7 with a 3.32 ERA, was 4-0 in the postseason with a 1.81 ERA, according to Bret McCormick. 2028 Abby Drago hit .400 with five home runs and 22 steals. 2029 third baseman Kinzee Lyles led the team with eight homers (.325).
15. Notre Dame
(2025 record: 31-3)
LSWA Class 2A all-state outfielder Malayna Daigle was the only senior for coach Dale Serie, who will welcome the return of LSCA all-state players Valerie Brown (.567, 12 2BH, two 3BH, nine HR) and Kenley Sonnier (.558, 20 2BH, three 3BH, five HR). Cate Romero hit .465 with 12 homers. Lillian Guidry batted .471 with 10 doubles and two homers. Emily Abshire and Ava Yates combined for 45 stolen bases. Madaline Johnson was 17-2 with a 1.81 ERA in the circle. Bella Smith was 11-1 with a 2.85 ERA.
16. Pine Prairie
(2025 record: 28-4)
Coach Alycia Hebert has something special going on at Pine Prairie, which will return 2028 pitcher Kynnedi Ware, an LSWA Class 3A first team all-state pick. Ella Fontenot and Josie Vidrine each batted over .400. Through the first 24 games, Ware hit .397 with a team-high six homers.
17. Parkview Baptist
(2025 record: 22-13)
2029 pitcher Jalayah Slaughter struck out 172 in 118 innings with a 2.79 ERA. 2030 Aimee Gawlik fanned 44 in 38.2 innings with a 1.72 ERA. Gawlik was second on the squad with a .397 batting average (five HR). Ava Landry hit .410. Three seniors graduated, and 2027 Jolie Gawlik (.374, 10 HR) transferred to IMG Academy.
18. Alexandria
(2025 record: 25-9)
2027 Amiyah Wilson made One T Photography's All-Rapides Parish Team, hitting .494 with 13 home runs. Elle Melder went 6-3 in the circle with a 2.59 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 94.2 innings and batted .321 with four homers. Lauren Bonnette posted a 17-6 record.
19. Assumption
(2025 record: 30-6)
The Division II nonselect runner-up Mustangs graduate seven seniors, including Livie Thibodeaux and Ella Mabile, but 2027 pitcher Lilia Alleman (1.64 ERA, 212 strikeouts) will be back. Pitcher Londyn Pennison (13-0) also returns.
20. Doyle
(2025 record: 26-7)
Though the Division III nonselect champs were hit hard by graduation, pitcher Bella Collins, INF Genie Lovett and pitcher/infielder Emily Edler form a solid nucleus for coach Kyle Wieck.
21. Kaplan
(2025 record: 29-3)
LSWA Class 3A first team all-state 2027 pitcher Lexi Greene, 2028 SS Liberty Greene and 2028 DP Emma Sherman all return for coach Brittany LeBeouf.
22. Quitman
(2025 record: 21-10)
LSWA Class B first team all-state players Maggie Guyotte (.418) and Hallie Kate Pullig (396) return along with pitcher Brenna Lamkin for the back-to-back state champs.
23. St. Amant
(2025 record: 23-10)
LSCA Class 5A all-state pitcher Braylee Decoteau and catcher Brooke Rabalais headline the list of returning players.
24. Pineville
(2025 record: 30-6)
The Rebels, who graduated a large senior class, bring back 2027 Briley Byrnes (.474, nine 2BH, 32 SB), 2027 Jadin Basco (.394, 14 HR, 16 SB) and 2027 Kate Herron (.363, 19 SB).
25. Buckeye
(2025 record: 22-13)
The Panthers went toe-to-toe with top-seeded Vandebilt Catholic for five innings in the Division II select semis. 2027 SS Rosalee Richey hit .396 with nine doubles and eight homers. Richey, Rylee Ryan and Sadie St. Pe' were LSWA Class 3A honorable mention all-state. St. Pe' hit .362 with eight homers.
First out: Archbishop Hannan
(2025 record: 18-11)
LSCA Class 4A all-state pick Khloe Renton, Kodi Ricks, Riley Williams and pitcher Ava Kulivan return.
Best of the Rest
Stanley (only loses one player from state runner-up)
Walker (Alexis Pitre, Oaklee Bailey and Marissa Daigle return from tourney team)
North DeSoto (Griffins graduated a ton; Carsyn and Chloe Curtis return)
Riverside (Kamryn Cancienne, Olivia St. Pierre)
North Vermilion (Ace pitcher Kallie Gibson will be a senior)
LaSalle (2028 P Landry Long will help offset the loss of several seniors)
Dominican (2029 Catherine Andrade was first team all-district)
Teurlings Catholic (Rebels get Kylie Boutte back from injury)
St. Thomas More (Pitcher Margaret Oge will be a senior)
Oak Grove (Will be led by 2028 P Kinley Cox)
Logansport (Ainsley Morvan returns; only two seniors leave)
Mangham (Graduates two from tournament team)
Zwolle (Loses only senior from tourney team)
Opelousas Catholic (SS Madison Gussman back for state runner-up)
St. John (Charli Neumann poised for huge senior year)
Catholic PC (Will reload despite significant number of graduating seniors)
Northside Christian (City of Crowley's other powerhouse had no seniors)
Claiborne Christian (Crusaders graduate only two, although one is P Allie Wainwright)
East Ascension (McKenzie Creel, Caden Tullier...need we say more?)
Calvin (Graduates three seniors from title team)
Dutchtown (Jenna Blanchard, Caroline Johnson return)
Summerfield (Rebels lose two seniors)
Sterlington (Alexa Blackwell, Sullivan Cannon return)
French Settlement (All-state pitcher Malloy Miles will be back)
Southside (2028 P Briley Lovell)
Sulphur (C Charlie Kyle)
Patrick Taylor (All-state P Ashtyn Rogers)
Live Oak (Ava Kate Phillips, Da'Miaya, Jeanne Janise were LSCA Class 5A all-state)
Other potential contenders: Central BR, St. Frederick, Destrehan, Hahnville, Iota, Ponchatoula, Pope John Paul II, Mandeville, Benton, Airline, West Ouachita, Iowa, South Beauregard, Ouachita Parish, Acadiana, Natchitoches-Central
