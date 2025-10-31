Week 9 Thursday Night Lights in Louisiana: Scores, Recap
Check out our notes and scores from Thursday night lights in Louisiana high school football's Week 9.
Sharks Score 49 Unanswered Points, Hand Carencro First District Loss
The power went out at Carencro's stadium on Thursday night for its game vs. Southside, which started in a 14-0 hole against the Bears. The Sharks eventually powered up to take a 70-35 win behind three 100-yard rushers: quarterback Parker Dies, fullback Justin Williams and slotback Kollen Francois. Dies, a junior, ran for 297 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Williams and Francois - both juniors - combined for 252 yards on 33 carries with six touchdowns.
That's not all: Coby Broussard and Jayden Moncrieffe combined for 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns on seven carries, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. Southside (7-2), which was ranked No. 15 two weeks ago but dropped out after a loss to Acadiana, rushed for 675 yards on 53 carries (12.7 ypc).
Carencro (6-3) was held to 8-of-37 passing. Acadiana (5-3) is the only team undefeated in Distict 3-5A play. The Rams (5-3) challenge Carencro next week after taking on Sam Houston (3-5) tonight.
Check out the individual season rushing stats for the Lafayette metro area through Week 8 here:
South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Oct. 28, 2025
Knights Turn Away Evangel Christian in Showdown of Top 15 Teams
Lafayette Christian's Draylon August and Luke Green knocked the ball loose from Evangel QB Peyton Houston at the goal-line, and the Knights recovered in the end zone in the final minute for a 24-22 win for Class 2A's top-ranked program.
The Knights (8-1) outgained Evangel 308-275, according to LCA statistician Hayden Lessard. Houston, who came into the game as the state's leading passer, completed 18-of-24 for 155 yards and a score. Knights QB Braylon Walker passed for 143 yards (16-of-27) with a score. Walker (two rushing TDs) and sophomore RB Caiden Bellard combined for 165 yards rushing on 36 carries. Houston led all rushers with 97 yards on 12 carries with a TD.
Evangel (6-2) takes on Parkway next week for the District 1-5A title. The Panthers (9-0) defeated Benton 58-42.
Thursday Scores
Landry 41, BTW-NO 0
Natchitoches-Central 33, Huntington 14
Sumner 42, Albany 0
Parkview Baptist 25, Helix Mentorship 14
Pearl River 35, Pope John Paul 21
Calvary Baptist 38, Green Oaks 20
St. Martin's 29, Glen Oaks 6
Parkway 58, Benton 42
Jennings 34, St. Louis 24
Ascension Catholic 72, White Castle 21
Southside 70, Carencro 35
Brusly 27, St. Michael 24
Captain Shreve 65, Haughton 44
Pickering 32, Ringgold 28
Pine 64, Bogalusa 16
Jena 46, Caldwell Parish 6
Northeast 29, Capitol 14
Bossier 42, Woodlawn-SH 20
Central 35, Zachary 33
Donaldsonville 49, Berwick 6
Jonesboro-Hodge 18, Glenbrook 14
West St. John def. Crescent City (forfeit)
Belle Chasse 14, Shaw 0
Union Parish def. Magnolia School (forfeit)
Dunham 42, Episcopal 7
Kentwood 54, Thrive Academy 0
Richwood 28, Bastrop 6
Haynes 47, Patrick Taylor 35
St. John 28, Ascension Christian 13
Lafayette 42, New Iberia 0
North Iberville 40, East Iberville 8
Southern Lab 52, Central Private 7
Northwood-SH 42, Minden 0
Lutcher 53, Morgan City 6
Catholic NI 55, West St. Mary 6
Thibodaux 27, Terrebonne 21
Catholic PC 38, Sacred Heart 24
John Ehret 21, Higgins 0
Newman 42, Country Day 14
Catholic BR 41, Woodlawn-BR 7
Erath 50, Kaplan 8
South Lafourche 38, Ellender 7
East Ascension 30, Dutchtown 28
HL Bourgeois 28, Central Lafourche 21
Basile 25, Oberlin 8
Hamilton Christian 54, Merryville 6
Slidell 36, Chalmette 28
Denham Springs 62, Walker 34
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters:https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter