Zachary vs. Parkway: Live score, updates of Louisiana girls basketball Division I nonselect state championship game
No. 1 Parkway and No. 3 Zachary take the stage in the final game of the Louisiana (LHSAA) high school girls basketball state tournament.
The Panthers (27-2) are going for their third consecutive title when the Division I nonselect state championship game tips off at 8 p.m. Zachary (25-4) is looking to win its second crown.
Pregame
Parkway, which beat Walker and Denham Springs in last year's state tournament, eliminated No. 4 Haughton in the semifinals, 51-32. Dakota Howard and Savannah Wilson combined for 30 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Khla Thomas (3 of 3 FG) added eight points.
The Panthers are on 15-game win streak and haven't lost since mid-December to Huntington. Parkway, which also lost to Division II nonselect state champion Wossman, avenged the Huntington loss later in the season when the Shreveport/Bossier City area rivals met in league play.
Leading Haughton, another district rival, by four points at the half, Parkway pulled away after intermission by outscoring the Bucs 9-5 in the third quarter and 20-8 in the fourth quarter. The Panthers shot nearly 70% from the field in the fourth.
Zachary nipped No. 2 Walker in the semifinals, 50-48. Cimiya Rideaux had a double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds). Ava Raymond added 17 points and seven rebounds. Tiarra Mcpipe finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Reese Quibodeaux (3 of 4 FG) contributed seven points.
The Broncos have won 14 of their past 15 games (lost in the last game of the regular season to Woodlawn-BR). Zachary has wins over tournament teams Oak Hill, Vandebilt Catholic, John Curtis, Midland, Haughton, Southern Lab, Bell City, Madison Prep and Oak Grove. The Broncos lost twice to Wossman.
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
