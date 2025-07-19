Louisiana Girls Basketball Shines at Run 4 the Roses with Two National Titles
Louisiana high school girls basketball was well-represented at the Run 4 the Roses in Louisville, Kentucky, which bills itself as the "largest exposure event in the world" with thousands of college coaches in attendance.
Louisiana United Overcomes Early Deficit to Win Platinum Division
Louisiana United Price and IDE Elite Blake brought home two of the six Class of 2026 Platinum Division national championships earlier this month.
Louisiana United, coached by Chris Price, won four games in the Cyan Platinum Division, beating Amp Elite 59-44, Lady Aces 61-41, ATC Academy (Australia) 56-45 and coming from behind to defeat Always 100 Black by a couple of points in the final.
An Inspiring Comeback
United trailed Always 100 Black 22-8 early in the contest and continued to trail by 12 points after cutting the deficit to five in the second half.
"I told my assistant coach (Ronald Piper) if we could get (the deficit) down to two or three points, I was pretty confidence we would be able to rattle them," Price said.
Always 100 Black, which hit 10 3-pointers, missed some shots late as United increased its defensive pressure. After Always 100 went up 62-61, Tyanna Stewart's lay-up put United ahead to stay.
Asia Patin Shines with Heroic Two-Way Performance
Asia Patin, who led the scoring with 26 points, added a free throw and thwarted a final shot attempt by "perfectly anticipating" a backscreen play, Price said.
"Asia was phenomenal," Price said of the Southern Lab senior, shown in the top left in team photo above. "If not for her level of play on both sides of the floor, we wouldn't have been in position to win the championship. I can't say enough about how she played."
Steady Leadership and Clutch Mentality Set This Team Apart
Journee Johnson (15 points) and Stewart, who will be seniors at Vandebilt Catholic combined for 29 points. Patin, Johnson and Stewart all won Louisiana high school state championships earlier this year. Stewart has been with Price every year he has coached a United squad.
"Nothing rattles them, even in championship games," Price said of the trio. "There were times throughout the day where it wasn't looking so good, but never once were the girls rattled."
Offers Roll In After Breakout Performances
The event paid immediate dividends for United players Anna Richerson (Parkview Baptist) and Victoria Darrah (St. Scholastica). Richerson received an offer from Crowley-Ridge College and Darrah was offered by Belhaven University and Millsaps College.
"Victoria's mom texted me 30 minutes after the championship to tell me about her first offer," Price said.
The United roster in full: Victoria Darrah, Journee Johnson, Asia Patin, Tristan Hoofkin (St. Helena), Anna Richerson, Tyanna Stewart, Yasmine Williams-Seals (Brusly), Jarissa Davis (New Iberia) and Carly Meynard (Holy Savior Menard).
Journee Johnson Speaks Out
The 6-foot-0 guard posted this message on social media after winning the championship: "I've played AAU for the past eight years and have grown and learned so much about the game. The past two years have been the most memorable. I've forged a special bond with a great group of girls that have no quit! A group of ladies that will forever be in my HEART."
United, which won a 2024 Puma National Championship, was making its debut at Run 4 the Roses. Price, who previously coached Jada Richard and Eve Alexander of Lafayette Christian, Hai'ley Brumfield (Amite) and Kennedi Ard (Walker) on the team, said the semifinal vs. the Australian team was an eye-opener due to the international squad's unorthodox physical style of play.
"It was good for the girls to see that level of toughness that we've never seen," he said.
Coach Chris Price Reflects on Growth and New Opportunity at St. Helena
Price, who helped head coach Korey Arnold mold Walker High into an elite Class 5A program, obtained his first head coaching coach at the prep basketball level when he was hired on the same day he interviewed with St. Helena.
"It's an opportunity to put my own name on my own program," Price said. "It's been phenomenal learning under coach Korey (now at Acadiana). I know what I'm able to bring to the table: hard work, dedication and a culture change."
Price , who said one of his goals includes helping St. Helena players get the opportunity to play on the next level, is bringing Piper along for the ride.
"Everything has come full circle," Price said.
IDE Elite Blake Captures Aqua Platinum National Championship
Bailey Timmons (John Curtis Christian) and Shaniya Perkins (Haughton), who was voted Louisiana High School on SI Class 5A Player of the Year, made the All-Tournament team for IDE Elite Blake, which also had Ava Raymond (Zachary), Jamya Cain (Southern Lab), Kesonja Nelson (John Curtis), Stella Allison (French Settlement) and Urijah Carmouche (Southside) on the roster.
IDE Elite won its first two games by three points apiece ahead of a double-digit win versus a team from Spain and a four-point semifinal victory.
IDE Elite Continues Summer Run in Chicago
While the United squad has finished its summer slate, IDE Elite is competing in the Nike Tournament of Champions this week in Chicago.
