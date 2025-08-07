The Winningest Coach in Maine High School History Has Died
John Wolfgram, the most successful high school football coach in Maine history, passed away Tuesday morning at his home in South Portland. He was 77.
Wolfgram's coaching career is unmatched in the state: 309 wins, 92 losses, and one tie, along with a record 10 state championships across four programs. His influence spanned more than five decades and transformed the culture of Maine high school football.
A Historic Coaching Legacy
Wolfgram began his storied career at Madison High School, winning the Class C state title in 1974. He soon moved on to Gardiner Area High School, where he led the Tigers to three Class B championships (1979, 1981, 1985). His time at Gardiner is still fondly remembered, with a team tradition known as the "Champions Club" — started by Wolfgram — continuing to this day.
He later took the helm at South Portland High School, guiding the Red Riots to four Class A championships (1992, 1995, 1996, 1999) and setting a state record with 31 consecutive victories.
“Coach Wolfgram is one of the most iconic and influential figures in the history of Maine high school football,” the South Portland football program shared. “His legacy is cemented throughout the entire state of Maine, but his home will always be South Portland.”
A Triumphant Return at Cheverus
Wolfgram's football journey wasn’t over. After a brief college coaching stint at Bowdoin, he returned to the high school ranks in 2006 at Cheverus High School. There, he led the Stags to back-to-back Class A titles in 2010 and 2011 and engineered a 34-game win streak — breaking his own state record.
Even in retirement, he stayed involved. In 2017, he came back to Cheverus as a defensive coordinator and helped the team win the 2021 8-Man Large state championship. He retired for a second and final time in 2023 and was inducted into the Cheverus Athletic Hall of Fame that same year.
More Than a Coach
Wolfgram was also a beloved educator. He taught social studies at Gardiner and later English at both South Portland and Cheverus. Former assistant coach Rob Munzing described him as “the best teacher [his students] ever had.”
He was also a respected leader off the field, serving in the Maine Football Coaches Association and the National Football Foundation’s Maine chapter.
Amy Ashley, Cheverus athletic director, captured the spirit of Wolfgram’s impact: “What truly made him legendary wasn’t just the wins — it was the lasting impact he had on the lives of his athletes.”
A Legacy That Endures
In 2015, Wolfgram published Coaching to the Highest Level, a book detailing his coaching philosophy. Its title encapsulates the life he led and the standard he set.
“His legacy never disappears — and it never will in Tiger Town, never,” Munzing said.
Wolfgram leaves behind not just a record book full of achievements, but generations of players, students, and fellow coaches who were shaped by his commitment to excellence, discipline, and character.