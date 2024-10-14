High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (10/14/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s games 

Andy Villamarzo

Spruce Mountain's Austin Armandi had 141-yards receiving and scored a pair of touchdowns in a big win over Telstar.
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 7 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from October 10-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Aiden Kochendoerfler.

Kochendoerfer literally did it all in Hampden's 20-15 loss to Nokomis. The senior athlete had 14 touches for 194 yards and a touchdown.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Malcolm Butler, John Bapst Memorial 

Butler was a menace running and catching the ball in John Bapst Memorial’s 42-14 win over Belfast, accounting for 119 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. 

Aiden Kochendoerfer, Hampden 

The senior dynamo had a huge night rushing the ball in a 31-18 win over Oceanside. Kochendoerfer only needed seven carries to than for 177 yards and scored two touchdowns. 

Austin Armandi, Spruce Mountain 

Armandi only needed seven carries for 141 yards to score two touchdowns in Spruce Mountain’s 54-6 win over Telstar. Also had one catch for 22 yards. 

Matthew Bodman, Oceanside 

The junior running back was the workhorse in Oceanside’s loss to Hampden, rushing for 187 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns. 

Louis Thurston, Portland 

Thurston was efficient in the Bulldogs’ 35-7 victory over Bangor last week, totaling 140 all-purpose yards and scoring two touchdowns. 

Cameron Bradbury, Massabesic

The senior quarterback was the catalyst in Massabesic’s 38-0 win over Biddeford, accounting for 181 yards and multiple touchdowns. 

Damon Martin, Poland 

Martin led the way in Poland’s 48-25 victory over Madison/Carrabec/Valley. The junior dual threat accounted for 149 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns in the win. 

Tatum Doucette, Messalonskee 

The junior signal caller accounted for most of Messalonskee’s offense in a 26-20 loss to Skowhegan. Doucette totaled 275 yards and three total touchdowns. 

