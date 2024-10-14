Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (10/14/2024)
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 7 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from October 10-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Aiden Kochendoerfler.
Kochendoerfer literally did it all in Hampden's 20-15 loss to Nokomis. The senior athlete had 14 touches for 194 yards and a touchdown.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Malcolm Butler, John Bapst Memorial
Butler was a menace running and catching the ball in John Bapst Memorial’s 42-14 win over Belfast, accounting for 119 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Aiden Kochendoerfer, Hampden
The senior dynamo had a huge night rushing the ball in a 31-18 win over Oceanside. Kochendoerfer only needed seven carries to than for 177 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Austin Armandi, Spruce Mountain
Armandi only needed seven carries for 141 yards to score two touchdowns in Spruce Mountain’s 54-6 win over Telstar. Also had one catch for 22 yards.
Matthew Bodman, Oceanside
The junior running back was the workhorse in Oceanside’s loss to Hampden, rushing for 187 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Louis Thurston, Portland
Thurston was efficient in the Bulldogs’ 35-7 victory over Bangor last week, totaling 140 all-purpose yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Cameron Bradbury, Massabesic
The senior quarterback was the catalyst in Massabesic’s 38-0 win over Biddeford, accounting for 181 yards and multiple touchdowns.
Damon Martin, Poland
Martin led the way in Poland’s 48-25 victory over Madison/Carrabec/Valley. The junior dual threat accounted for 149 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns in the win.
Tatum Doucette, Messalonskee
The junior signal caller accounted for most of Messalonskee’s offense in a 26-20 loss to Skowhegan. Doucette totaled 275 yards and three total touchdowns.