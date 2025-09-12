Portland Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 77 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Friday, September 12, including four featured games. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Oregon's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Summit vs Wilsonville will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Portland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
Mountain View (0-1) vs Battle Ground (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Woodinville (0-1) vs Union (0-1) at 4:30 PM
Newport (0-1) vs North Marion (0-1) at 5:00 PM
Kennedy (0-1) vs Scio (1-0) at 5:00 PM
Salem Academy (0-0) vs Gervais (1-0) at 5:00 PM
Warrenton (1-0) vs Dayton (1-0) at 5:00 PM
Seaside (1-1) vs Banks (1-0) at 5:00 PM
Amity (0-1) vs Elmira (0-1) at 5:00 PM
Toutle Lake (1-0) vs Fort Vancouver (0-1) at 5:00 PM
Tillamook (2-0) vs La Grande (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Mt. Baker (1-0) vs Hockinson (0-1) at 6:00 PM
North Bend (1-0) vs Estacada (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Santiam Christian (0-1) vs Yamhill-Carlton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Umatilla (1-1) vs Valley Catholic (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Sisters (0-1) vs Taft (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Molalla (0-1) vs Sweet Home (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Scappoose (2-0) vs Cascade (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Astoria (0-2) vs The Dalles (2-0) at 7:00 PM
West Linn (1-0) vs Sherwood (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (0-1) vs Sunset (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Sprague (0-2) vs North Medford (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Nelson (1-1) vs Newberg (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Oregon City (1-0) vs Mountainside (0-1) at 7:00 PM
McMinnville (0-1) vs Sandy (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Century (0-1) vs McDaniel (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Reynolds (0-1) vs Lincoln (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Tigard (0-1) vs Jesuit (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (1-0) vs Jefferson (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Willamina (1-0) vs Rainier (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Sheridan (1-1) vs Harrisburg (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Summit (2-0) vs Wilsonville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Ridgeview (2-0) vs South Albany (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Pendleton (0-2) vs Redmond (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Putnam (0-1) vs St. Helens (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Parkrose (1-0) vs Southridge (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Mountain View (2-0) vs Mazama (1-0) at 7:00 PM
McKay (0-1) vs Lebanon (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Grant (0-1) vs Hood River Valley (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (2-0) vs David Douglas (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Dallas (1-0) vs Ida B. Wells (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Crook County (0-1) vs Ashland (0-1) at 7:00 PM
McNary (0-2) vs Centennial (1-0) at 7:00 PM
West Albany (2-0) vs Caldera (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Springfield (0-1) vs Bend (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Aloha (1-0) vs Cleveland (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Clackamas (1-1) vs Glencoe (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Central Catholic (1-0) vs Lake Oswego (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Franklin (1-0) vs Beaverton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Gresham (0-1) vs Barlow (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Columbia (0-1) vs Ilwaco (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Central (1-1) vs Forest Grove (1-0) at 7:00 PM
South Medford (0-2) vs North Salem (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Puyallup (1-0) vs Evergreen (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Sheldon (0-1) vs West Salem (1-0) at 7:00 PM
La Salle (0-1) vs Westview (1-0) at 7:00 PM
South Salem (0-1) vs Tualatin (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Madras (0-2) vs Burns (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Junction City (0-1) vs Woodburn (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Toledo (1-0) vs Goldendale (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Centralia (0-1) vs R.A. Long (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Mark Morris (0-1) vs Seton Catholic (0-1) at 7:00 PM
King's Way Christian (0-1) vs Hoquiam (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Skyview (0-1) vs Graham-Kapowsin (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Mount Tahoma (1-0) vs Camas (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Castle Rock (1-0) vs Rochester (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Kelso (1-0) vs River Ridge (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Tenino (1-0) vs Kalama (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Stevenson (0-1) vs Elma (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Ridgefield (0-1) vs Montesano (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Woodland (1-0) vs La Center (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Toppenish (1-0) vs Prosser (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Wahkiakum (1-0) vs Naselle (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Marshfield (2-0) vs Baker (0-2) at 7:15 PM
Washougal (1-0) vs Prairie (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Heritage (1-0) vs Hudson's Bay (1-0) at 8:00 PM
