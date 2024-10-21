Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from October 17-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Damon Martin, Poland
Martin led the way in Poland’s 48-25 victory over Madison/Carrabec/Valley. The junior dual threat accounted for 149 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns in the win.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Isaiah Ervin, Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Greater Houlton Christian Academy
Ervin had a huge night in the team's 64-6 win over Dexter/Piscataquis, totaling 338 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.
Hudson Lufkin, Dirigo
The sophomore quarterback made plays through the air and on the ground in a 44-30 win over Poland, compiling 315 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Damon Martin, Poland
Last week's winner is back on the list, even though in a losing effort. Martin totaled 233 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Andy Henaghen, Hampden
The Hampden place kicker was booming kicks and knocking down extra points in last week's win over Brewer, notching four touchbacks and going 4-for-4 on PATs.
Jack Brewer, Orono
Brewer had himself another huge night through the air in Orono's 44-22 win over Washington Academy, completing 16-of-21 passes for 213 yards and five touchdowns.
Kason Bagley, Orono
On the other end of most of the scoring passes was Bagley, who finished as Orono's top receiver. The trusty pass catcher hauled in seven passes for 126 yards and four touchdowns.
Tatum Doucette, Messalonskee
Once again making his way back is Doucette, who led the way in Messalonskee's 46-0 win over Mt. Blue. Doucette totaled 307 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.
Owen Kelvey, Spruce Mountain
Kelvey was the workhorse in Spruce Mountain's 52-12 win over Boothbay/Wiscasset, rushing for 147 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
