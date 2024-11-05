Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (11/5/2024)
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 10 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Gavin Monyok, Hampden
The Hampden starting quarterback was terrific despite being on the losing end of a 39-34 loss to Lawrence, throwing for 334 yards and five touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Isaiah Ervin, Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Greater Houlton Christian Academy
In a wild 56-50 victory over Orono, Ervin went absolutely nuts on the ground. The running back rushed for 487 yards on 44 carries and scored seven touchdowns for Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Greater Houlton Christian Academy.
Austin Armandi, Spruce Mountain
The Spruce Mountain defender was busy making tackle after tackle in a 42-28 loss to Sacopee Valley, notching a game-high 30 takedowns.
Colby McCormack, Bonny Eagle
In Bonny Eagle's 30-28 victory over Noble, McCormack led the team with a game-high 148 yards rushing on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Cameron Bradbury, Massabesic
Whether throwing or running the ball, Bradbury got it done in a 43-20 win over Gorham. The dual-threat totaled 242 all-purpose yards and scored four times.
Zeb Foster, Oceanside
It was Foster left, right and up the middle in Oceanside's 40-30 win over Hampden. Foster rushed for 231 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Robert Blair, Oceanside
Blair wasn't so shabby himself, minus the touchdowns, in Oceandisde's victory. The senior running back rushed for 208 yards on 22 touches.
Aidan Mcgowan, Portland
The Bulldogs running back led the way in a 39-21 victory over South Portland, rushing for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Tatum Doucette, Messalonskee
Doucette was on point in a 27-6 victory over Gardiner, completing 14-of-20 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns.
Follow SBLive Maine throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports