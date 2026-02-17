Maine High School Boys Basketball Tournament: 5 Standouts from the Class B South Quarterfinals
After a day off from play, the Maine high school basketball tournament returned to action Monday. The Class B boys quarterfinals took over the Portland Expo all afternoon and into the evening. Here are the standouts from the four games.
Damon Martin, Poland
A senior guard, Martin posted a game-bests 19 points and 5 assists to go with 4 steals and 3 rebounds to lift the sixth-seeded Knights to a 68-63 win over No. 3 Lake Region. He also made an efficient 8 of 12 shots in knocking off the same team that sent Poland home last year.
Martin isn't just a basketball player, he won the Campbell Conference Player of the Year in the fall as a quarterback safety for Poland's football team. The Knights won a combined seven games Martin's first two years of high school.
“Honestly, if I was freshman and sophomore me and I was telling myself I’d be in the quarterfinals, I would never believe it,” Martin said, per the Portland Press Herald. “Our guys have turned our program around completely and I’m very proud.”
Mason Nguyen and Kollin Donlin, Medomak Valley
The duo combined for 48 of 57 points for the No. 2 Panthers in a 16-point victory over No. 10 Lincoln Academy.
Nguyen, a senior and Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist, erupted for 27 points on 12 of 17 shooting. The 6-3 senior guard also added 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.
Donlin, a 6-3 junior forward, scored 21 points, hauled in five rebounds and blocked two shots. The Panthers built a double-digit halftime lead that went mostly unchallenged.
Ian Lawrence, Yarmouth
The No. 4 Clippers held seeding with a 63-56 win over No. 5 Leavitt, and the 6-4 senior forward posted 13 points on 5-8 shooting and game-highs of 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. Five different players scored 10+ points for Yarmouth in a balanced effort.
Henry Mirick, York
The 5-10 sophomore guard scored a game-best 21 points in the top-seeded Wildcats 63-45 win over No, 9 Gray-New Gloucester. He made 7 of 13 shots and all five of his free-throws, plus puled down five rebounds and posted two steals and assists apiece for the reigning state champs.
Class B South Semifinals schedule
Thursday, Feb. 19 at the Portland Expo
No. 6 Poland vs. No. 2 Medomak Valley, 5 p.m.
No. 4 Yarmouth vs. No. 1 York, 6:45 p.m.
Games will be streamed on WHOU.live.