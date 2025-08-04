20 Maryland High School Football Games You Must See in 2025
August has arrived and the start of the Maryland high school football season is a couple of weeks away.
Here’s the list of the 20 best games in the 2025 regular season.
Archbishop Spalding at Brownsburg (Ind.), Aug. 22
Three-time defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ Spalding returns to the Midwest (defeated Ohio’s Archbishop Hoban last year) to kick off the season against the reigning Indiana Class 6A state champs.
St. Frances Academy vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), Aug. 23
The Panthers look to serve notice as a national title contender in a nationally televised showdown of national Top 15 teams.
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) at Archbishop Spalding, Aug. 30
Ohio Division 5 state power Hoban travels to Maryland, looking to payback the Cavaliers for last year’s 28-14 loss.
DeMatha Catholic at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), Aug. 30
The Stags open their 2025 campaign in Philadelphia against the defending Pennsylvania Class 6A champs in a clash of nationally-ranked squads.
Henry A. Wise at King’s Fork (Va.), Sept. 5
The Pumas again open the season in the ultra-competitive Virginia Beach region (lost to eventual Virginia Class 5 champ Maury last year), this time against King’s Fork, which reached the Virginia Class 5 quarterfinals last season.
Linganore at Mervo, Sept. 5
This could be the premier non-league game among Maryland public schools on opening weekend as the 2024 Class 4A/3A runner-up Mustangs from Baltimore City welcome the 3A finalists from Frederick County.
St. Frances Academy at St. John Bosco (Calif.), Sept. 5
The Panthers make another trip to the West Coast, this time to play Bosco, ranked No. 2 in High School on SI’s national Top 25.
Archbishop Spalding at McDonogh School, Sept. 12
The Eagles get first crack at Spalding in MIAA A play after losing to the Cavaliers in the last three league finals.
Milford Mill Academy at Broadneck, Sept. 12
Perennial state championship contenders meet as the Bruins who’ve reached at least the Maryland Class 4A quarterfinals the past four seasons, welcome Milford Mill, which seeks a fourth straight trip to the 2A semifinals this year.
North Point at Patuxent, Sept. 12
Defending Maryland 2A/1A state champ Patuxent welcomes reigning 4A/3A champ North Point in a matchup of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foes.
Dunbar at Fort Hill, Sept. 12
Baltimore City powerhouse Dunbar travels to Greenway Avenue Stadium in Western Maryland for a matchup of two of Maryland’s most successful public programs.
St. Frances Academy at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), Sept. 13
The Panthers complete a daunting three-week opening stretch with Pennsylvania’s No. 1 team.
Charles H. Flowers at Henry A. Wise. Sept. 19
The “Game of the Year” in the Prince George’s County (Md.) league the last few years as the winner has reached the last four Maryland Class 4A title games.
The St. James Academy (Va.) at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Sept. 26
The Falcons take on first-year Northern Virginia program looking to serve notice on the DMV high school football landscape.
Riverdale Baptist vs. DeMatha Catholic at PGS&L Complex, Oct. 3
After an undefeated season last year, including a win over Our Lady of Good Counsel, Riverdale Baptist gets a rare matchup with Prince George’s County (Md.) neighbor and reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) champ DeMatha.
DeMatha Catholic at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Oct. 10
The Stags begin defense of their WCAC Capital Division crown against the team they dethroned last year.
Linganore at Oakdale, Oct. 10
Arguably the top rivalry in Frederick County, the winner has reached the Maryland Class 3A final the past two seasons.
Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Mervo at Baltimore Poly, Oct. 18
Baltimore City’s top two programs meet as the Poets look to stretch their win streak to four over the Mustangs.
Georgetown Prep vs. Bullis School, Nov. 7
The Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) title will likely be at stake as Georgetown Prep seeks a 10th straight victory in the series.
Loyola Blakefield vs. Calvert Hall College at Towson University, Nov. 27
The state’s longest Catholic school rivalry match (105th meeting) featured new coaches in Rich Holzer (Loyola) and Tyler Ward (Calvert Hall).