Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025
The final week of the 2025 Baltimore area high school football season has arrived. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical and Paul Laurence Dunbar, looking to end their campaign with a state championship, are featured in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 poll.
No. 6 Mergenthaler will take on Sherwood from Montgomery County for the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 3A title Thursday evening at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Friday, No. 7 Dunbar plays Charles County's Henry E. Lackey in the 2A/1A finale.
St. Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI national poll, maintains the top spot in Baltimore, followed by Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion Archbishop Spalding and MIAA A runner-up McDonogh School. St. Mary’s moves to No. 4 while Milford Mill Academy falls to 5th after its undefeated season was ended by Frederick County’s Linganore in the Class 3A state semifinals.
Gilman, Calvert Hall College, and Westminster round out the Top 10. Westminster fell in the Class 3A state semifinals Friday evening to Oakdale from Frederick County.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: Off (next game - vs. Utah’s Corner Canyon, Overtime Nationals Championship at Under Armour Stadium, Dec. 10)
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 10-2
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 8-3
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST
4. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-4
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
5. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-1
Last week: Lost to Linganore, 41-12, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION
6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Old Mill, 42-7, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal
This week: vs. Sherwood, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 4
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Elkton, 32-16, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal
This week: vs. Henry E. Lackey, Maryland Class 2A/1A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5
8. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-5
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 6-4
Last week: Defeated Loyola Blakefield, 28-24, 105th Turkey Bowl
SEASON COMPLETE
10. WESTMINSTER
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 10-2
Last week: Lost to Oakdale, 42-21, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & CARROLL COUNTY ATHLETIC LEAGUE CHAMPION