Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025

No. 6 Mervo and No. 7 Dunbar will play for MPSSAA state championships this week

Derek Toney

No. 7 Dunbar will face Lackey for the 2A/1A state championship on Friday.
/ Dunbar Football/Shots By D

The final week of the 2025 Baltimore area high school football season has arrived. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical and Paul Laurence Dunbar, looking to end their campaign with a state championship, are featured in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 poll.

No. 6 Mergenthaler will take on Sherwood from Montgomery County for the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 3A title Thursday evening at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Friday, No. 7 Dunbar plays Charles County's Henry E. Lackey in the 2A/1A finale.

St. Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI national poll, maintains the top spot in Baltimore, followed by Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion Archbishop Spalding and MIAA A runner-up McDonogh School. St. Mary’s moves to No. 4 while Milford Mill Academy falls to 5th after its undefeated season was ended by Frederick County’s Linganore in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Gilman, Calvert Hall College, and Westminster round out the Top 10. Westminster fell in the Class 3A state semifinals Friday evening to Oakdale from Frederick County. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10: 

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 9-1

Last week: Did not play 

This week: Off (next game - vs. Utah’s Corner Canyon, Overtime Nationals Championship at Under Armour Stadium, Dec. 10)

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 10-2

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 8-3

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST

4. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-4

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

5. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-1

Last week: Lost to Linganore, 41-12, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION

6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Old Mill, 42-7, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal

This week: vs. Sherwood, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 4

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 11-1 

Last week: Defeated Elkton, 32-16, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal

This week: vs. Henry E. Lackey, Maryland Class 2A/1A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5

8. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-5

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 6-4

Last week: Defeated Loyola Blakefield, 28-24, 105th Turkey Bowl

SEASON COMPLETE

10. WESTMINSTER

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 10-2

Last week: Lost to Oakdale, 42-21, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & CARROLL COUNTY ATHLETIC LEAGUE CHAMPION

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

