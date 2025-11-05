2025 Maryland High School State Football Playoff Preview; Storylines Across All MPSSAA Classes
The Maryland state public high school football tournament kicks off Friday. As with any postseason tournament, storylines will be aplenty.
Fort Hill seeks rarified air while Quince Orchard looks to continue its dynastic run. North Point prepares for a challenging road. Three new champions will be crowned.
Here’s a preview of the 2025 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) tournament.
CLASS 1A
Defending champion: Fort Hill (6-3)
Region top seeds
East - Patuxent (6-3) and Colonel Richardson (7-2)
North - Boonsboro (6-3) and Pikesville (6-3)
South - Havre de Grace (7-2) and Green Street Academy (6-3)
West - Fort Hill (6-3) and Allegany (4-5)
Fort Hill will try to become the first team to win five consecutive state titles. Last season, the Sentinels had to win four road games after forfeiting five regular season wins for playing with an ineligible player.
Patuxent, which won the Class 2A/1A title last season and is the No. 1 overall seed in 1A, will likely be Fort Hill’s biggest obstacle. Colonel Richardson and Havre de Grace each won a 1A-best seven games during the regular season.
SEED School of Baltimore reached the 1A state semifinals last season, and played two undefeated teams (Elkton and South River) during the regular season.
CLASS 2A
2024 champion: Stephen Decatur
Region top seeds
East - Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s (8-1) and Gwynn Park (7-2)
North - Winters Mill (6-3) and George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical (6-3)
South - Huntingtown (7-2) and Westlake (6-3)
West - Oakland Mills (8-1) and Howard (6-3)
There will be a new champion with 2024 and 2023 champ Stephen Decatur now in 3A. Huntingtown, which lost in the last two finals, could be poised to breakthrough.
Westlake, which blew a big second half lead to Decatur in last year’s state semifinals, should be hardened after regular season play in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, arguably the state’s top public league. Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s, which won the 2021 2A state crown, is back in the field after reaching the 2A/1A state semifinals last year.
Oakland Mills is the No. 1 overall seed. The Howard County school has been knocking on the door, reaching the 3A state semifinals last season and the 2A final four in 2021.
CLASS 2A/1A
2024 champion: Patuxent
Region top seeds
East - Calvert (8-1) and Easton (7-2)
North - Elkton (9-0) and Hereford (7-2)
South - Sparrows Point (8-0) and PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR (7-1)
West - Middletown (7-2) and Randallstown (6-3)
There will be a new championship with Patuxent now in 1A. Dunbar, which has a record 13 state titles, is the prohibitive favorite after losing in last year’s 2A/1A state final.
Calvert, which was the 2023 2A/1A runner-up, should be in the tmix after winning the SMAC championship. Elkton won the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference (UPBAC) Conwingo title and has reached the 2A/1A state quarterfinals in three of the previous four seasons.
Middletown is a contender after falling in last year’s semifinals. Sparrows Point, No. 1 overall seed in 2A/1A, last reached a state quarterfinal in 1989.
CLASS 3A
2024 champion: Arundel
Region top seeds
East - Edgewood (9-0) and Towson (6-3)
North - Milford Mill Academy (8-0) and Westminster (8-1)
South - South River (9-0) and Guilford Park (9-0)
West - Linganore (9-0) and Oakdale (7-2)
This might be most deepest field of the six classifications with five undefeated teams, and three recent state champions. There will be new champion as well with Arundel in 4A/3A.
Linganore, the overall No. 1 seed in 3A, seek to end a run of six final losses since winning its last state crown in 2017. Milford Mill returns to 3A after reaching at least the semifinals the previous four years (won title in 2022) in 2A.
Stephen Decatur, which won the 2A crown in 2024 and 2023, have one of the state’s best quarterbacks in Sacred Heart University commit Johnny Hobgood. In its second varsity season, Guilford Park won the Howard County championship.
South River went undefeated behind the dynamic duo of senior quarterback Ben Raines and Northwestern commit Jaden McDuffie (wide receiver). Oakdale won the 3A crown in 2023 and only lost Linganore and Middletown during the regular season in Frederick County (Md.) league play.
Middletown will be a threat after losing in the 2A/1A state semifinals last year. Edgewood won the UPBAC Hatem championship
CLASS 4A
Defending champion: Quince Orchard
Region top seeds
East - Broadneck (6-3) and Glen Burnie (6-3)
North - Paint Branch (7-2) and Wheaton (7-2)
South - Henry A. Wise (8-1) and Eleanor Roosevelt (7-2)
West - Quince Orchard (9-0) and Winston Churchill (8-1)
Quince Orchard is once again the odds-on favorite. The Montgomery County school has won four of the past six 4A crowns and is 87-3 (including this season) since 2018.
Wise, last year’s runner-up and 2023 state champ, headline the challengers to Quince Orchard. Winston Churchill played Quince Orchard relatively close (34-13) during the regular season, and reached the 4A state semifinals in 2023.
Charles H. Flowers (1-8), a contender a month ago, will be on the road (No. 6 seed in South Region) for the playoffs after forfeiting eight victories for playing with an ineligible player. Broadneck, which rebounded from a 0-3 start, has reached at least the state semifinal round the past three years.
CLASS 4A/3A
Defending champion: North Point
Region top seeds
East - Old Mill (7-2) and Great Mills (7-2)
North - Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical (8-1) and Perry Hall (5-4)
South - Sherwood (8-1) and Potomac (8-1)
West - Urbana (5-4) and Marriotts Ridge (5-4)
After forfeiting seven wins for playing with an ineligible player, North Point (2-7; No. 6 seed in East) will be on the road for its title defense, starting with Arundel which won the 3A state title last season.
Mergenthaler, which played North Point in the last two 4A/3A state final, won the Baltimore City Division I crown in the regular season. Sherwood, the No. 1 overall seed in 4A/3A, gave reigning 4A state champ Quince Orchard its toughest match during the regular season in Montgomery County (Md.) play.
Potomac, which jumps up from 2A, lost to Henry A. Wise and Charles H. Flowers on the field during the regular season in Prince George’s County (Md.) league play. The latter was switched to a forfeit win after it was discovered that Flowers played with an ineligible player.