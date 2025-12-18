High School

2025 Montgomery County High School Football Awards

Quince Orchard's Diego Rodriguez, Churchill's Hunter Humphries, and Sherwood's Jefferson Serkfem headline all-county awards. Who else made first, second team, or honorable mention?

Quince Orchard Football

The 2025 Maryland high school football season is in the books, and after a fall filled with breakout performances and historic runs, High School on SI is taking a look at the best of the best out of Montgomery County.

We're going to honor the most impactful players in one of the state's top high school football counties with our individual postseason awards, then first team, second team, and honorable mention.

Who made the cut in Montgomery County? Dive into the top individual performers across the county this fall.

NOTE: These awards cover both public AND private schools in Montgomery County.

ALL-MONTGOMERY COUNTY MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL AWARDS

MVP

Diego Rodriguez, Quince Orchard, Senior

The senior stepped up on both sides of the ball for the undefeated, back-to-back state champion Cougars. As a tight end on offense, he finished with 20 catches for 352 yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, as a defensive end, he registered 35 tackles (19 solo, 16 assisted), two sacks, four tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles, and two defensive scores.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hunter Humphries, Churchill, Junior

The junior quarterback transferred from Wootton to Churchill and did a tremendous job leading the Bulldogs to the MPSSAA 4A state semifinals. This season, Humphries went 132-of-225 and passed for 1,752 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also ran for 335 yards and 14 scores.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jefferson Serkfem, Sherwood, Senior

Serkfem stepped up big time for Pat Cilento's Warriors in 2025. The senior defensive end registered 78 tackles, nine sacks, 25 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries for 137 yards, and three defensive touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Braden Lutz, Georgetown Prep, Senior

Lutz proved to be one of the best kickers in Montgomery County in 2025. The senior went 8-for-9 on field goals (51, 45, 45, 37, 32, 27, 27, 26) and 14-of-15 on extra points (one was blocked). Lutz also punted 25 times, averaging 43 yards a punt for the Little Hoyas.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jaydon Semidey, Northwest

Semidey, a 6'2, 215-pound offensive lineman, started 10 games as a freshman and played at a high level. He could possibly be a four-year starter for Northwest.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Will Drakeford, Quince Orchard, Senior

The senior quarterback transferred from Westlake to Quince Orchard for the 2025 season and ended up leading the Cougars to another state title. Drakeford went 114-of-169 for 1,797 yards, 27 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR

Jacquis McCray Jr., Kennedy and Jermaine Howell, Wheaton

McCray led the Cavaliers to their first winning record since 2007. Kennedy's football program had suffered for so long, but the 2025 season felt like a Cinderella story.

Meanwhile, Howell led the Knights to an eight-win season for the first time since 2001. That same year, Howell was an assistant on Wheaton's coaching staff.

ALL-COUNTY TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Matthew Larsen, Sherwood, Junior

The senior quarterback led Sherwood to the MPSSAA 4A/3A state championship game. To finish the season, he went 151-of-254 for 1,949 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

RB - Alijah Bah, Paint Branch, Junior

Bah led the rushing attack for Paint Branch incredibly well in 2025. The junior ran for 1,286 yards on 145 carries, 8.9 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. He also hauled in 18 catches for 323 yards and six TDs, and one punt return score. Bah ended up with 25 total touchdowns in nine games.

RB - Noah Zhang, Churchill, Senior

Zhang was Churchill's leading rusher for the 2025 season. The senior had 228 carries for 1,417 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 6.2 yards per carry. Receiving-wise, he caught 11 balls for 160 yards and three scores.

WR - Connor Salmin, Bullis, Senior

Salmin had an incredible senior year and played a key part in Bullis' IAC Championship season. In 11 games, the four-star Clemson commit registered 57 receptions, 1,013 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, and 1,336 all-purpose yards.

WR - Gerard Woods Jr., Richard Montgomery, Senior

Woods was one of two senior Richard Montgomery receivers who had a stellar season. He recorded 39 catches for 1,065 yards and 14 touchdowns. Woods also had a rushing score and a kick returned for a score.

WR - Jaylen Garcia, Richard Montgomery, Senior

Garcia was the other senior receiver for the Rockets who put up big numbers. He finished 2025 with 50 receptions for 959 yards and 10 touchdowns. Garcia also returned a kick and a punt for scores.

TE - Nathan David, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior

David proved to be one of the best tight ends in the county this past season. The senior finished with 20 catches for 301 yards, six touchdowns, and 15.05 yards per catch for the Barons.

OL - Immanuel Iheanacho, Georgetown Prep, Senior

Iheanacho, a five-star recruit and Oregon commit, was named the 2025 IAC Player of the Year as a senior. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds, he is one of the biggest and most physically imposing prospects and played a pivotal role in the trenches for Georgetown Prep.

OL - Jaiden Lindsay, Good Counsel, Junior

Lindsay is a four-star recruit who has received offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pitt, Indiana, and others. The 6-foot-3, 276-pound lineman received 1st Team All-WCAC honors for helping Good Counsel's offense.

OL - Benji Wilson, Blake, Senior

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, Wilson is a Monmouth commit who anchored Blake's offensive line to 1,700 rushing yards.

OL - Tristan Cabugwas, Quince Orchard, Senior

Standing at 5-foot-11 and 270 pounds, Cabugwas helped QO's offensive line as the team went undefeated and won another state championship. He was named 1st Team All-County in the process.

OL - Joshua Jean Baptiste, Paint Branch, Senior

Jean Baptiste, a 6-foot, 235-pound lineman, was a force in the trenches on both offense and defense for Paint Branch. He was also named 1st Team All-County for 2025.

ATH - Jack Nucci, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior

Nucci was a two-way starter for B-CC and helped his team in all sorts of ways. On special teams, the senior had two kick returns in pivotal games against Walter Johnson and Blake. Offensively, he recorded 33 carries for 280 yards and five touchdowns. Then on defense, he had 59 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions, and one defensive score.

DEFENSE

DL - Jaheim Bond, Quince Orchard, Junior

Bond led the Quince Orchard defense with power. The junior finished with 70 tackles (29 solo, 41 assisted), six sacks, 22 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.

DL - Kacey Gilliam, Quince Orchard, Senior

Gilliam was another key part of the Cougars' defensive line in 2025. The three-star James Madison commit finished his senior season with 46 tackles, (19 solo, 27 assisted), 13 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

DL - Orrin Ford III, Bullis, Senior

Ford was a force to be reckoned with on the Bulldogs' defense. The senior edge rusher finished with 84 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 23 QB pressures, and five pass deflections.

LB - Kyle Davis, Georgetown Prep, Junior

Davis was one of the anchors of the top defense in the IAC. The junior finished 2025 with 70 tackles, six sacks, and 20 tackles for loss for the Little Hoyas.

LB - Nolan McHugh, Churchill, Senior

McHugh was the most impressive defensive player on Churchill in 2025. The senior finished with 72 tackles (21 solo, 51 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.

LB - Emet Choy, Northwest, Junior

Standing at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Choy led the Northwest defense with 117 tackles (32 solo, 85 assisted), four tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

LB - DJ Queen, Blake, Senior

Queen, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound linebacker, was a major factor on Blake's defense this past season. The senior registered 150 tackles, 25-plus tackles for loss, five sacks, seven interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown.

DB - Dylan Cleary, Good Counsel, Senior

Cleary, a Buffalo commit, was named 1st Team All-WCAC for his senior season in 2025. The strong safety finished with 50 tackles, three interceptions, three blocked field goals and punts.

DB - Nolan Cooley, Damascus, Sophomore

Cooley had a very impressive sophomore campaign on Damascus' defense. In 10 games, he recorded 78 tackles (51 sacks, 27 assisted), four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three touchdowns.

DB - Kirk Robinson, Bullis, Senior

Robinson was another key piece to Bullis' defense in 2025. The senior had 71 tackles (top 10 in Maryland), four forced fumbles, three pass break ups, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

DB - Rico Jackson, Quince Orchard, Junior

Jackson contributed to John Kelley's QO defense with 32 tackles (19 solo, 13 assisted), four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Jarrett Roth, Richard Montgomery, Senior

Roth was one of two kickers named 1st Team All-County kicker for 2025. The senior went 30-for-34 on extra points and 3-for-5 on field goals, totaling 39 points.

P - Colton North, Damascus, Junior

North was named the 1st Team All-County punter for the Swarmin' Hornets in 2025. The junior averaged 35.2 yards per punt, with seven inside the 20-yard-line.

KR - Kobe Ellis, Good Counsel, Senior

Ellis, a Towson commit, averaged 26 yards on kickoff returns and 15 yards on punt returns. He also scored nine touchdowns for the Falcons in 2025.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Dylan Webster, Richard Montgomery, Senior (2,346 yards passing, 28 TDs)

RB - Japhya Rouson, Georgetown Prep, Junior (156 carries, 1,487 yards rushing, 15 TDs, 9.5 YPC)

RB - Isaiah Taylor, Northwest, Senior (145 carries, 1,229 yards rushing, 10 catches, 127 yards receiving, 1,356 all-purpose yards, 13 TDs)

WR - Bryan Ngouzo, Churchill, Senior (60 catches, 799 yards receiving, 8 TDs)

WR - Domanick Malone, Clarksburg, Senior (77 catches, 922 yards receiving, 7 TDs)

WR - Aidyn Thomasson, Springbrook, Senior (117 catches, 1,850 yards receiving, 13 TDs)

TE - Jerusalem Alabi, Wheaton, Senior (244 yards receiving, three TDs, 24 pancake blocks)

OL - EJ Dankwa, Sherwood, Senior

OL - Chris Moore, Northwest, Senior

OL - Dilan Serrano-Campos, Magruder, Senior

OL - Alex Lopez, Damascus, Junior

OL - Ryan Ikwuemesi, Georgetown Prep, Senior

ATH - Jake Forburger, Walter Johnson, Senior (88-of-178, 1,255 yards passing, 12 TDs, 7 INTs, 511 yards rushing, 4 TDs)

DEFENSE

DL - De'Andre Blakeney, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Junior (53 tackles, 15 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 3 FFs)

DL - Christian Mendez, Damascus, Sophomore (44 tackles, 11 TFLs, 5 sacks, 14 QB hurries)

DL - David Jackson, Good Counsel, Senior (49 tackles, 7 sacks, 13 TFLs)

LB - Chace Richardson, Damascus, Senior (64 tackles, 8 TFLs, 4 QB hurries, 1 FF, 1 FR)

LB - Junior Rodriguez, Blake, Senior (75 tackles, 1 sack, 5 TFLs)

LB - Kaden Chapman, Paint Branch, Senior (45 tackles, 14 TFLs, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR)

LB - Damien McLemore, Richard Montgomery, Senior (93 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 FR)

DB - Raheim Briddell, Paint Branch, Junior (50 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 5 QB hurries, 1 FF, 2 PBUs, 3 INTs, 1 Def TD)

DB - Shiloh Bryant-Serrano, Paint Branch, Senior (33 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 FR, 7 PBUs, 2 INTs, 1 Def TD)

DB - AJ Wiseman, Churchill, Junior (39 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs, 1 FR)

DB - Isaiah Womack, Richard Montgomery, Senior (40 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 INTs, 1 FR)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Teagan Willis, Blair, Senior (25-for-26 on PATs, 1 FG made, 28 points)

P - Chase Spahr, Good Counsel, Junior (33.5 yards per punt)

KR - Armani Fowlkes, Blake, Senior (16.5 yards per return, 4 returns total)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB - Vincent Do, Paint Branch, Senior

QB - Dillon Faust, Bullis, Senior

QB - Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson, Northwest, Senior

QB - Jack Conley, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Sophomore

QB - Logan Romeo, Damascus, Junior

RB - MJ Sullivan, Damascus, Junior

RB - Gabe Eisler, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior

RB - Caleb Smallwood, Magruder, Senior

RB - Damien Hurtado, Quince Orchard, Junior

RB - Andrew Batje, Wheaton, Junior

RB - Jerome Wotorson, Poolesville, Senior

RB - Frankie Saunders, Sherwood, Junior

RB - Josh Reid, Wootton, Senior

RB - Anthony Bingham, Northwood, Senior

WR - Josh Biando, Paint Branch, Senior

WR - Michael Boateng, Paint Branch, Senior

WR - Jayden Parker, Blair, Senior

WR - Marc Williams Jr., Kennedy, Senior

WR - Jake Bumgardner, Quince Orchard, Senior

WR - Jack Willis, Whitman, Junior

WR - Jeremiah Sterling, Northwood, Senior

WR - Warren Jackson, Northwest, Junior

WR - Ahmir Strong, Seneca Valley, Junior

WR - Sam Lewis, Poolesville, Senior

WR - Zaydon Woods, Landon, Sophomore

WR - Ubie Zaid, Landon, Senior

TE - Rowen Walsh, Good Counsel, Senior

TE - Nathan Bugel, Churchill, Junior

OL - Nick Yale, Quince Orchard, Senior

OL - Andrew Shin, Clarksburg, Senior

OL - Isaac Barkers, Northwest, Senior

OL - Alex Acuna, Kennedy, Senior

OL - Jamires Sierra, Einstein, Junior

OL - Bobby Copeland, Blair, Junior

OL - Levi Hughes, Wheaton, Junior

OL - Areef Comara, Blake, Senior

OL - Angel Viera-Aguilar, Wheaton, Freshman

OL - Chris Smith, Sherwood, Senior

OL - Walenty Misidor, Paint Branch, Senior

OL - Somgolie Umeozulu, Gaithersburg, Junior

OL - Danny Lemus-Luna, Kennedy, Senior

OL - Carson Cooley, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior

OL - Tommy Trenkamp, Churchill, Senior

OL - Jamie Baker, Georgetown Prep, Senior

OL - Marvin Bednar, Bullis, Senior

OL - Zach Helmreich, Landon, Senior

OL - Karon Spencer, Good Counsel, Senior

ATH - Malachi Barr, Good Counsel, Senior

ATH - Gio Llanos, Damascus, Sophomore

DL - Jaylen Mahoney, Sherwood, Senior

DL - Adam Cary, Wheaton, Junior

DL - Harper Surratt, Churchill, Senior

DL - Andrew Frazier, Clarksburg, Senior

DL - Yovanny Tama, Blake, Junior

DL - Nick Davidoff, Landon, Senior

DL - Kaisen Wohlgemuth, Landon, Senior

DL - Juliani Doosouvi, Seneca Valley, Sophomore

DL - Simar Williams, Blake, Sophomore

DL - Mohamed Fofana, Kennedy, Junior

DL - Leonard Bond, Northwood, Junior

DL - Jude Ampofo, Wootton, Junior

DL - Jordan Quest, Watkins Mill, Senior

DL - Rodrigo Fleitas-Dick, Damascus, Senior

LB - Isaac Timbo, Paint Branch, Senior

LB - David Skopec, Churchill, Junior

LB - Presley Tinong, Walter Johnson, Junior

LB - Michael Wright, Kennedy, Senior

LB - Adean Glasglow, Northwood, Senior

LB - Tommy Hanrahan, Sherwood, Senior

LB - Charlie Fallon, Blair, Junior

LB - Steven Doyle, Wheaton, Junior

LB - Grant McGraw, Wootton, Senior

LB - Malik Shraim, Whitman, Junior

LB - Tommy Trenkamp, Churchill, Senior

LB - Will Loftus, Poolesville, Senior

LB - Pablo Suleiman, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior

LB - Deshaun Tyler, Magruder, Senior

LB - Kevin Ouedraogo, Damascus, Sophomore

LB - Cayton Kubah-Taylor, Good Counsel, Senior

LB - Matthew Rosner, Landon, Junior

LB - Stephan Mason, Bullis, Junior

LB - Joe Leasure, Georgetown Prep, Senior

LB - Chase Morgante, Georgetown Prep, Senior

DB - Adrian Hamilton, Sherwood, Senior

DB - Jahmarley Forrester, Paint Branch, Junior

DB - Ryle Cuba, Wheaton, Senior

DB - Mikey King-Bautista, Blair, Junior

DB - Jayden Sellman, Sherwood, Sophomore

DB - Marcellus Wade, Seneca Valley, Sophomore

DB - Andre Ekani, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior

DB - Jaylen Ball, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior

DB - Jameer Wallace, Bullis, Junior

DB - Grant Stephenson, Bullis, Junior

DB - Gabriel Benicio, Georgetown Prep, Junior

DB - Jayden Davis, Georgetown Prep, Junior

DB - Reid Baker, Good Counsel, Sophomore

DB - Markel Long, Good Counsel, Sophomore

K - Teagan Willis, Blair, Senior

K - Daniel Harrigan, Northwest, Sophomore

K - Oscar Ramos, Kennedy, Senior

P - Jonah Moran, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Junior

P - Max Fischer, Walter Johnson, Senior

KR - Raymier Nelson, Rockville, Senior

KR - Jaden Thompson, Watkins Mill, Senior

Published
Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

