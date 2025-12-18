2025 Montgomery County High School Football Awards
The 2025 Maryland high school football season is in the books, and after a fall filled with breakout performances and historic runs, High School on SI is taking a look at the best of the best out of Montgomery County.
We're going to honor the most impactful players in one of the state's top high school football counties with our individual postseason awards, then first team, second team, and honorable mention.
Who made the cut in Montgomery County? Dive into the top individual performers across the county this fall.
NOTE: These awards cover both public AND private schools in Montgomery County.
ALL-MONTGOMERY COUNTY MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL AWARDS
MVP
Diego Rodriguez, Quince Orchard, Senior
The senior stepped up on both sides of the ball for the undefeated, back-to-back state champion Cougars. As a tight end on offense, he finished with 20 catches for 352 yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, as a defensive end, he registered 35 tackles (19 solo, 16 assisted), two sacks, four tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles, and two defensive scores.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Hunter Humphries, Churchill, Junior
The junior quarterback transferred from Wootton to Churchill and did a tremendous job leading the Bulldogs to the MPSSAA 4A state semifinals. This season, Humphries went 132-of-225 and passed for 1,752 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also ran for 335 yards and 14 scores.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jefferson Serkfem, Sherwood, Senior
Serkfem stepped up big time for Pat Cilento's Warriors in 2025. The senior defensive end registered 78 tackles, nine sacks, 25 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries for 137 yards, and three defensive touchdowns.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Braden Lutz, Georgetown Prep, Senior
Lutz proved to be one of the best kickers in Montgomery County in 2025. The senior went 8-for-9 on field goals (51, 45, 45, 37, 32, 27, 27, 26) and 14-of-15 on extra points (one was blocked). Lutz also punted 25 times, averaging 43 yards a punt for the Little Hoyas.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jaydon Semidey, Northwest
Semidey, a 6'2, 215-pound offensive lineman, started 10 games as a freshman and played at a high level. He could possibly be a four-year starter for Northwest.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Will Drakeford, Quince Orchard, Senior
The senior quarterback transferred from Westlake to Quince Orchard for the 2025 season and ended up leading the Cougars to another state title. Drakeford went 114-of-169 for 1,797 yards, 27 touchdowns, and two interceptions.
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
Jacquis McCray Jr., Kennedy and Jermaine Howell, Wheaton
McCray led the Cavaliers to their first winning record since 2007. Kennedy's football program had suffered for so long, but the 2025 season felt like a Cinderella story.
Meanwhile, Howell led the Knights to an eight-win season for the first time since 2001. That same year, Howell was an assistant on Wheaton's coaching staff.
ALL-COUNTY TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Matthew Larsen, Sherwood, Junior
The senior quarterback led Sherwood to the MPSSAA 4A/3A state championship game. To finish the season, he went 151-of-254 for 1,949 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
RB - Alijah Bah, Paint Branch, Junior
Bah led the rushing attack for Paint Branch incredibly well in 2025. The junior ran for 1,286 yards on 145 carries, 8.9 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. He also hauled in 18 catches for 323 yards and six TDs, and one punt return score. Bah ended up with 25 total touchdowns in nine games.
RB - Noah Zhang, Churchill, Senior
Zhang was Churchill's leading rusher for the 2025 season. The senior had 228 carries for 1,417 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 6.2 yards per carry. Receiving-wise, he caught 11 balls for 160 yards and three scores.
WR - Connor Salmin, Bullis, Senior
Salmin had an incredible senior year and played a key part in Bullis' IAC Championship season. In 11 games, the four-star Clemson commit registered 57 receptions, 1,013 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, and 1,336 all-purpose yards.
WR - Gerard Woods Jr., Richard Montgomery, Senior
Woods was one of two senior Richard Montgomery receivers who had a stellar season. He recorded 39 catches for 1,065 yards and 14 touchdowns. Woods also had a rushing score and a kick returned for a score.
WR - Jaylen Garcia, Richard Montgomery, Senior
Garcia was the other senior receiver for the Rockets who put up big numbers. He finished 2025 with 50 receptions for 959 yards and 10 touchdowns. Garcia also returned a kick and a punt for scores.
TE - Nathan David, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior
David proved to be one of the best tight ends in the county this past season. The senior finished with 20 catches for 301 yards, six touchdowns, and 15.05 yards per catch for the Barons.
OL - Immanuel Iheanacho, Georgetown Prep, Senior
Iheanacho, a five-star recruit and Oregon commit, was named the 2025 IAC Player of the Year as a senior. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds, he is one of the biggest and most physically imposing prospects and played a pivotal role in the trenches for Georgetown Prep.
OL - Jaiden Lindsay, Good Counsel, Junior
Lindsay is a four-star recruit who has received offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pitt, Indiana, and others. The 6-foot-3, 276-pound lineman received 1st Team All-WCAC honors for helping Good Counsel's offense.
OL - Benji Wilson, Blake, Senior
Standing at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, Wilson is a Monmouth commit who anchored Blake's offensive line to 1,700 rushing yards.
OL - Tristan Cabugwas, Quince Orchard, Senior
Standing at 5-foot-11 and 270 pounds, Cabugwas helped QO's offensive line as the team went undefeated and won another state championship. He was named 1st Team All-County in the process.
OL - Joshua Jean Baptiste, Paint Branch, Senior
Jean Baptiste, a 6-foot, 235-pound lineman, was a force in the trenches on both offense and defense for Paint Branch. He was also named 1st Team All-County for 2025.
ATH - Jack Nucci, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior
Nucci was a two-way starter for B-CC and helped his team in all sorts of ways. On special teams, the senior had two kick returns in pivotal games against Walter Johnson and Blake. Offensively, he recorded 33 carries for 280 yards and five touchdowns. Then on defense, he had 59 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions, and one defensive score.
DEFENSE
DL - Jaheim Bond, Quince Orchard, Junior
Bond led the Quince Orchard defense with power. The junior finished with 70 tackles (29 solo, 41 assisted), six sacks, 22 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.
DL - Kacey Gilliam, Quince Orchard, Senior
Gilliam was another key part of the Cougars' defensive line in 2025. The three-star James Madison commit finished his senior season with 46 tackles, (19 solo, 27 assisted), 13 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.
DL - Orrin Ford III, Bullis, Senior
Ford was a force to be reckoned with on the Bulldogs' defense. The senior edge rusher finished with 84 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 23 QB pressures, and five pass deflections.
LB - Kyle Davis, Georgetown Prep, Junior
Davis was one of the anchors of the top defense in the IAC. The junior finished 2025 with 70 tackles, six sacks, and 20 tackles for loss for the Little Hoyas.
LB - Nolan McHugh, Churchill, Senior
McHugh was the most impressive defensive player on Churchill in 2025. The senior finished with 72 tackles (21 solo, 51 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.
LB - Emet Choy, Northwest, Junior
Standing at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Choy led the Northwest defense with 117 tackles (32 solo, 85 assisted), four tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.
LB - DJ Queen, Blake, Senior
Queen, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound linebacker, was a major factor on Blake's defense this past season. The senior registered 150 tackles, 25-plus tackles for loss, five sacks, seven interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown.
DB - Dylan Cleary, Good Counsel, Senior
Cleary, a Buffalo commit, was named 1st Team All-WCAC for his senior season in 2025. The strong safety finished with 50 tackles, three interceptions, three blocked field goals and punts.
DB - Nolan Cooley, Damascus, Sophomore
Cooley had a very impressive sophomore campaign on Damascus' defense. In 10 games, he recorded 78 tackles (51 sacks, 27 assisted), four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three touchdowns.
DB - Kirk Robinson, Bullis, Senior
Robinson was another key piece to Bullis' defense in 2025. The senior had 71 tackles (top 10 in Maryland), four forced fumbles, three pass break ups, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and one sack.
DB - Rico Jackson, Quince Orchard, Junior
Jackson contributed to John Kelley's QO defense with 32 tackles (19 solo, 13 assisted), four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Jarrett Roth, Richard Montgomery, Senior
Roth was one of two kickers named 1st Team All-County kicker for 2025. The senior went 30-for-34 on extra points and 3-for-5 on field goals, totaling 39 points.
P - Colton North, Damascus, Junior
North was named the 1st Team All-County punter for the Swarmin' Hornets in 2025. The junior averaged 35.2 yards per punt, with seven inside the 20-yard-line.
KR - Kobe Ellis, Good Counsel, Senior
Ellis, a Towson commit, averaged 26 yards on kickoff returns and 15 yards on punt returns. He also scored nine touchdowns for the Falcons in 2025.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Dylan Webster, Richard Montgomery, Senior (2,346 yards passing, 28 TDs)
RB - Japhya Rouson, Georgetown Prep, Junior (156 carries, 1,487 yards rushing, 15 TDs, 9.5 YPC)
RB - Isaiah Taylor, Northwest, Senior (145 carries, 1,229 yards rushing, 10 catches, 127 yards receiving, 1,356 all-purpose yards, 13 TDs)
WR - Bryan Ngouzo, Churchill, Senior (60 catches, 799 yards receiving, 8 TDs)
WR - Domanick Malone, Clarksburg, Senior (77 catches, 922 yards receiving, 7 TDs)
WR - Aidyn Thomasson, Springbrook, Senior (117 catches, 1,850 yards receiving, 13 TDs)
TE - Jerusalem Alabi, Wheaton, Senior (244 yards receiving, three TDs, 24 pancake blocks)
OL - EJ Dankwa, Sherwood, Senior
OL - Chris Moore, Northwest, Senior
OL - Dilan Serrano-Campos, Magruder, Senior
OL - Alex Lopez, Damascus, Junior
OL - Ryan Ikwuemesi, Georgetown Prep, Senior
ATH - Jake Forburger, Walter Johnson, Senior (88-of-178, 1,255 yards passing, 12 TDs, 7 INTs, 511 yards rushing, 4 TDs)
DEFENSE
DL - De'Andre Blakeney, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Junior (53 tackles, 15 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 3 FFs)
DL - Christian Mendez, Damascus, Sophomore (44 tackles, 11 TFLs, 5 sacks, 14 QB hurries)
DL - David Jackson, Good Counsel, Senior (49 tackles, 7 sacks, 13 TFLs)
LB - Chace Richardson, Damascus, Senior (64 tackles, 8 TFLs, 4 QB hurries, 1 FF, 1 FR)
LB - Junior Rodriguez, Blake, Senior (75 tackles, 1 sack, 5 TFLs)
LB - Kaden Chapman, Paint Branch, Senior (45 tackles, 14 TFLs, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR)
LB - Damien McLemore, Richard Montgomery, Senior (93 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 FR)
DB - Raheim Briddell, Paint Branch, Junior (50 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 5 QB hurries, 1 FF, 2 PBUs, 3 INTs, 1 Def TD)
DB - Shiloh Bryant-Serrano, Paint Branch, Senior (33 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 FR, 7 PBUs, 2 INTs, 1 Def TD)
DB - AJ Wiseman, Churchill, Junior (39 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs, 1 FR)
DB - Isaiah Womack, Richard Montgomery, Senior (40 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 INTs, 1 FR)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Teagan Willis, Blair, Senior (25-for-26 on PATs, 1 FG made, 28 points)
P - Chase Spahr, Good Counsel, Junior (33.5 yards per punt)
KR - Armani Fowlkes, Blake, Senior (16.5 yards per return, 4 returns total)
HONORABLE MENTIONS
QB - Vincent Do, Paint Branch, Senior
QB - Dillon Faust, Bullis, Senior
QB - Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson, Northwest, Senior
QB - Jack Conley, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Sophomore
QB - Logan Romeo, Damascus, Junior
RB - MJ Sullivan, Damascus, Junior
RB - Gabe Eisler, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior
RB - Caleb Smallwood, Magruder, Senior
RB - Damien Hurtado, Quince Orchard, Junior
RB - Andrew Batje, Wheaton, Junior
RB - Jerome Wotorson, Poolesville, Senior
RB - Frankie Saunders, Sherwood, Junior
RB - Josh Reid, Wootton, Senior
RB - Anthony Bingham, Northwood, Senior
WR - Josh Biando, Paint Branch, Senior
WR - Michael Boateng, Paint Branch, Senior
WR - Jayden Parker, Blair, Senior
WR - Marc Williams Jr., Kennedy, Senior
WR - Jake Bumgardner, Quince Orchard, Senior
WR - Jack Willis, Whitman, Junior
WR - Jeremiah Sterling, Northwood, Senior
WR - Warren Jackson, Northwest, Junior
WR - Ahmir Strong, Seneca Valley, Junior
WR - Sam Lewis, Poolesville, Senior
WR - Zaydon Woods, Landon, Sophomore
WR - Ubie Zaid, Landon, Senior
TE - Rowen Walsh, Good Counsel, Senior
TE - Nathan Bugel, Churchill, Junior
OL - Nick Yale, Quince Orchard, Senior
OL - Andrew Shin, Clarksburg, Senior
OL - Isaac Barkers, Northwest, Senior
OL - Alex Acuna, Kennedy, Senior
OL - Jamires Sierra, Einstein, Junior
OL - Bobby Copeland, Blair, Junior
OL - Levi Hughes, Wheaton, Junior
OL - Areef Comara, Blake, Senior
OL - Angel Viera-Aguilar, Wheaton, Freshman
OL - Chris Smith, Sherwood, Senior
OL - Walenty Misidor, Paint Branch, Senior
OL - Somgolie Umeozulu, Gaithersburg, Junior
OL - Danny Lemus-Luna, Kennedy, Senior
OL - Carson Cooley, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior
OL - Tommy Trenkamp, Churchill, Senior
OL - Jamie Baker, Georgetown Prep, Senior
OL - Marvin Bednar, Bullis, Senior
OL - Zach Helmreich, Landon, Senior
OL - Karon Spencer, Good Counsel, Senior
ATH - Malachi Barr, Good Counsel, Senior
ATH - Gio Llanos, Damascus, Sophomore
DL - Jaylen Mahoney, Sherwood, Senior
DL - Adam Cary, Wheaton, Junior
DL - Harper Surratt, Churchill, Senior
DL - Andrew Frazier, Clarksburg, Senior
DL - Yovanny Tama, Blake, Junior
DL - Nick Davidoff, Landon, Senior
DL - Kaisen Wohlgemuth, Landon, Senior
DL - Juliani Doosouvi, Seneca Valley, Sophomore
DL - Simar Williams, Blake, Sophomore
DL - Mohamed Fofana, Kennedy, Junior
DL - Leonard Bond, Northwood, Junior
DL - Jude Ampofo, Wootton, Junior
DL - Jordan Quest, Watkins Mill, Senior
DL - Rodrigo Fleitas-Dick, Damascus, Senior
LB - Isaac Timbo, Paint Branch, Senior
LB - David Skopec, Churchill, Junior
LB - Presley Tinong, Walter Johnson, Junior
LB - Michael Wright, Kennedy, Senior
LB - Adean Glasglow, Northwood, Senior
LB - Tommy Hanrahan, Sherwood, Senior
LB - Charlie Fallon, Blair, Junior
LB - Steven Doyle, Wheaton, Junior
LB - Grant McGraw, Wootton, Senior
LB - Malik Shraim, Whitman, Junior
LB - Tommy Trenkamp, Churchill, Senior
LB - Will Loftus, Poolesville, Senior
LB - Pablo Suleiman, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior
LB - Deshaun Tyler, Magruder, Senior
LB - Kevin Ouedraogo, Damascus, Sophomore
LB - Cayton Kubah-Taylor, Good Counsel, Senior
LB - Matthew Rosner, Landon, Junior
LB - Stephan Mason, Bullis, Junior
LB - Joe Leasure, Georgetown Prep, Senior
LB - Chase Morgante, Georgetown Prep, Senior
DB - Adrian Hamilton, Sherwood, Senior
DB - Jahmarley Forrester, Paint Branch, Junior
DB - Ryle Cuba, Wheaton, Senior
DB - Mikey King-Bautista, Blair, Junior
DB - Jayden Sellman, Sherwood, Sophomore
DB - Marcellus Wade, Seneca Valley, Sophomore
DB - Andre Ekani, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior
DB - Jaylen Ball, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Senior
DB - Jameer Wallace, Bullis, Junior
DB - Grant Stephenson, Bullis, Junior
DB - Gabriel Benicio, Georgetown Prep, Junior
DB - Jayden Davis, Georgetown Prep, Junior
DB - Reid Baker, Good Counsel, Sophomore
DB - Markel Long, Good Counsel, Sophomore
K - Teagan Willis, Blair, Senior
K - Daniel Harrigan, Northwest, Sophomore
K - Oscar Ramos, Kennedy, Senior
P - Jonah Moran, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Junior
P - Max Fischer, Walter Johnson, Senior
KR - Raymier Nelson, Rockville, Senior
KR - Jaden Thompson, Watkins Mill, Senior