Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Nominees

Paris Saint-Germain men and Arsenal women headline the list of Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will emanate from the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will emanate from the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. / Getty Images/Franck Fife/AFP

The full list of men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees have been revealed ahead of the September ceremony.

Headlining both lists are standout players from both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal’s Champions League triumphs in the men’s and women’s competitions respectively. Barcelona superstars in both categories also make up a big portion of the nominees including the likes of Lamine Yamal, Alexia Putellas, Pedri, Aitana Bonmatí and more.

Last year’s winner, Manchester City star Rodri, is not among the nominees after suffering an ACL injury last September which kept him out of play for an extended period. As such, a new men’s winner will be crowned this time around.

Check out the full list of men and women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees below.

More to follow...

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees

Player

Team

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Ousmane Dembélé

Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain

Désiré Doué

Paris Saint-Germain

Denzel Dumfries

Inter Milan

Serhou Guirassy

Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Viktor Gyökeres

Sporting Lisbon / Arsenal

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain

Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool

Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan

Scott McTominay

Napoli

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain

Michael Olise

Bayern Munich

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Pedri

Barcelona

Fabián Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain

Declan Rice

Arsenal

Raphinha

Barcelona

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain

Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen / Liverpool

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Dembélé, Yamal, Raphinha and Salah are the favorites to take home the men’s award, though Dembélé leads the pack given their first-ever Champions League trophy lift in Munich defeating Inter Milan convincingly 5–0. PSG also won Ligue 1 and their domestic cup in convincing fashion.

Yamal and Raphinha lead the way for Barcelona representatives given their outstanding performances over the course of a domestic treble in Hansi Flick’s first season. Though, their shortcomings in Europe likely hinder their chances compared to the PSG star.

Salah was an early favorite for the award given how well Liverpool played in Arne Slot’s first season en route to a Premier League title, but coming up short in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup likely hurt the Egyptian’s odds.

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees

Player

Team

Sandy Baltimore

Chelsea

Barbra Banda

Orlando Pride

Aitana Bonmatí

Barcelona

Lucy Bronze

Chelsea

Klara Bühl

Bayern Munich

Mariona Caldentey

Arsenal

Sofia Cantore

Washington Spirit

Steph Catley

Arsenal

Temwa Chawinga

Kansas City Current

Melchie Dumornay

Olympique Lyon

Emily Fox

Arsenal

Cristina Girelli

Juventus

Esther González

NY/NJ Gotham FC

Caroline Graham Hansen

Barcelona

Hannah Hampton

Chelsea

Pernille Harder

Bayern Munich

Patri Guijarro

Barcelona

Amanda Gutierres

Palmeiras

Lindsey Heaps

Olympique Lyon

Chloe Kelly

Manchester City / Arsenal

Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum

Arsenal

Marta

Orlando Pride

Clara Mateo

Paris FC

Ewa Pajor

Barcelona

Clàudia Pina

Barcelona

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

Alessia Russo

Arsenal

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Chelsea

Caroline Weir

Real Madrid

Leah Williamson

Arsenal

Arsenal became two-time Women’s Champions League winners under Renée Slegers upsetting Barcelona in the final in Lisbon, Portugal. As well, standout Gunners from their European club triumph went on to lift the Women’s Euro trophy with England including Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson.

Other notable players across Europe and the U.S. include Barbra Banda, Temwa Chawinga, Pernille Harder, Mariona Caldentey and Sandy Baltimore.

Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Kopa Trophy Nominees

Lamine Yamal and Désiré Doué headline the list of nominees for this year’s award. Yamal looks to win the award for a second year running but faces stiff competition from the PSG standout who dazzled in the Champions League knockout stage.

Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Yashin Trophy Nominees

Gianluigi Donnaruma is the heavy favorite to win the award given PSG’s trophy haul with the Italian between the posts. David Raya, Thibaut Courtois and Alisson are also top keepers nominated this year.

Ballon d'Or 2025: Full List of Coach of the Year Nominees

On the men’s side, Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick are the clear favorites given their successes last season. Arne Slot and Antonio Conte are among the nominees as well given their domestic triumphs in England and Italy respectively. Enzo Maresca, also a nominee, could be a dark horse given Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup wins.

On the women’s side, Sarina Wiegman, Renée Slegers and Sonia Bompastor headline the nominees.

Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Club of the Year Nominees

In accordance with most of the standout nominees in the player categories, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea are favorites to win the award in the men’s and women’s Club of the Year awards.

When is the Ballon d’Or 2025 Ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony will emanate from the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, Sept. 22. The ceremony is being held a month in advance this time around.

