Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Nominees
The full list of men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees have been revealed ahead of the September ceremony.
Headlining both lists are standout players from both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal’s Champions League triumphs in the men’s and women’s competitions respectively. Barcelona superstars in both categories also make up a big portion of the nominees including the likes of Lamine Yamal, Alexia Putellas, Pedri, Aitana Bonmatí and more.
Last year’s winner, Manchester City star Rodri, is not among the nominees after suffering an ACL injury last September which kept him out of play for an extended period. As such, a new men’s winner will be crowned this time around.
Check out the full list of men and women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees below.
More to follow...
Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees
Player
Team
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
Ousmane Dembélé
Paris Saint-Germain
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Paris Saint-Germain
Désiré Doué
Paris Saint-Germain
Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Viktor Gyökeres
Sporting Lisbon / Arsenal
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
Scott McTominay
Napoli
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
João Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
Pedri
Barcelona
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Declan Rice
Arsenal
Raphinha
Barcelona
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen / Liverpool
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Dembélé, Yamal, Raphinha and Salah are the favorites to take home the men’s award, though Dembélé leads the pack given their first-ever Champions League trophy lift in Munich defeating Inter Milan convincingly 5–0. PSG also won Ligue 1 and their domestic cup in convincing fashion.
Yamal and Raphinha lead the way for Barcelona representatives given their outstanding performances over the course of a domestic treble in Hansi Flick’s first season. Though, their shortcomings in Europe likely hinder their chances compared to the PSG star.
Salah was an early favorite for the award given how well Liverpool played in Arne Slot’s first season en route to a Premier League title, but coming up short in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup likely hurt the Egyptian’s odds.
Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees
Player
Team
Sandy Baltimore
Chelsea
Barbra Banda
Orlando Pride
Aitana Bonmatí
Barcelona
Lucy Bronze
Chelsea
Klara Bühl
Bayern Munich
Mariona Caldentey
Arsenal
Sofia Cantore
Washington Spirit
Steph Catley
Arsenal
Temwa Chawinga
Kansas City Current
Melchie Dumornay
Olympique Lyon
Emily Fox
Arsenal
Cristina Girelli
Juventus
Esther González
NY/NJ Gotham FC
Caroline Graham Hansen
Barcelona
Hannah Hampton
Chelsea
Pernille Harder
Bayern Munich
Patri Guijarro
Barcelona
Amanda Gutierres
Palmeiras
Lindsey Heaps
Olympique Lyon
Chloe Kelly
Manchester City / Arsenal
Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum
Arsenal
Marta
Orlando Pride
Clara Mateo
Paris FC
Ewa Pajor
Barcelona
Clàudia Pina
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona
Alessia Russo
Arsenal
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Chelsea
Caroline Weir
Real Madrid
Leah Williamson
Arsenal
Arsenal became two-time Women’s Champions League winners under Renée Slegers upsetting Barcelona in the final in Lisbon, Portugal. As well, standout Gunners from their European club triumph went on to lift the Women’s Euro trophy with England including Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson.
Other notable players across Europe and the U.S. include Barbra Banda, Temwa Chawinga, Pernille Harder, Mariona Caldentey and Sandy Baltimore.
Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Kopa Trophy Nominees
Lamine Yamal and Désiré Doué headline the list of nominees for this year’s award. Yamal looks to win the award for a second year running but faces stiff competition from the PSG standout who dazzled in the Champions League knockout stage.
Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Yashin Trophy Nominees
Gianluigi Donnaruma is the heavy favorite to win the award given PSG’s trophy haul with the Italian between the posts. David Raya, Thibaut Courtois and Alisson are also top keepers nominated this year.
Ballon d'Or 2025: Full List of Coach of the Year Nominees
On the men’s side, Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick are the clear favorites given their successes last season. Arne Slot and Antonio Conte are among the nominees as well given their domestic triumphs in England and Italy respectively. Enzo Maresca, also a nominee, could be a dark horse given Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup wins.
On the women’s side, Sarina Wiegman, Renée Slegers and Sonia Bompastor headline the nominees.
Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Club of the Year Nominees
In accordance with most of the standout nominees in the player categories, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea are favorites to win the award in the men’s and women’s Club of the Year awards.
When is the Ballon d’Or 2025 Ceremony?
The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony will emanate from the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, Sept. 22. The ceremony is being held a month in advance this time around.