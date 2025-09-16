2026 St. Mary’s Defenseman Spencer Gale Commits to Dickinson
Red Devils add MIAA stopper as Dave Webster’s program chases first NCAA title
St. Mary’s (Annapolis) 2026 defenseman Spencer Gale has committed to Dickinson, choosing a Centennial Conference power that surged to its first NCAA Division III championship game in 2025 and has its sights set on a national title under long-time head coach Dave Webster (entering year 25).
Why Gale chose Dickinson
- Championship trajectory: A proven path to Memorial Day weekend with a realistic shot at the program’s first national crown.
- Academic fit: Rigorous academics with strong alumni outcomes he says mattered in his decision.
- Coaching & development: Confidence in Webster and staff to elevate him as a player and a person.
- Network effect: Knows multiple Dickinson grads who’ve “done very well,” reinforcing his choice.
Program Snapshot: Dickinson Red Devils
- Head coach: Dave Webster (alum; also Associate AD).
- Recent peak: 2025 NCAA finalist after a late-season heater.
- Centennial dominance: Four straight conference tournament titles; four NCAA quarterfinals appearances in recent years before last season’s run.
- MIAA pipeline: Webster has steadily recruited Maryland’s MIAA; Gale joins a growing list of Saints/league standouts heading to Carlisle.
What Gale brings
A physical, system-disciplined close defender with MIAA seasoning—comfort in high-tempo, high-leverage games; communication, ground balls, and on-ball toughness that translate to immediate depth and future starter upside in a championship-level rotation.
Quick hits
- Player: Spencer Gale
- High school: St. Mary’s (Annapolis, Md.) — Class of 2026
- Position: Defense
- College: Dickinson (Centennial Conference)
Congrats to Spencer and Dickinson. With Webster’s track record and the Red Devils’ recent climb, Gale steps into a program built to contend again—this time with a title as the stated goal.
