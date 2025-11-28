High School

Live Updates: Houston Strake Jesuit vs. Dickinson; UIL Class 6A Division I Region 3 Regional, Scoring, Highlights

Four-star RB John Hebert and Strake Jesuit look to upset undefeated Dickinson with the winner headed to the 6A-I semifinals

Aydin Edison and the Dickinson Gators (12-0) are in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history as they take on Houston Strake Jesuit Friday evening at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte.
Houston Strake Jesuit and Dickinson collide tonight at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte in a 6A Division I Region 3 regional showdown. It is the first meeting between the two programs, and both step in riding strong postseason momentum.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh often as live updates, scoring plays and highlights will be posted throughout the game in the live updates section below.

Strake Jesuit is coming off a 50-35 win over Houston Lamar after falling behind 21-7 in the first quarter. The Crusaders settled in, leaned on their ground game and took control behind senior running back John Hebert, who rushed for 351 yards and 4 touchdowns on 41 carries and caught two passes for 92 yards and 2 TDs, with steady support from quarterback Jack Wegleitner, who completed 8 of 10 passes for 203 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Hebert enters as one of the most productive players in Texas. The four star Houston commit has carried the offense all season, rushing for 3,541 yards and scoring 45 total touchdowns while setting the pace for a team that has reached 10 wins for just the third time in its UIL era.

Dickinson arrives at 12-0 after a 28-7 win against Pearland in the area round. The Gators lean on strong defense and will get a major boost from senior running back Malachi Gamble, who recently returned to the lineup after missing several weeks.

Junior quarterback Lorenzo Aguirre leads Dickinson’s offense, with Gamble and junior Tavin Gomez providing a strong punch in the backfield. Strake Jesuit counters with a defense that is led by junior defensive back Luke Leone, who has four interceptions this season.

Both teams have enough firepower to swing momentum in a hurry, and both have been comfortable in pressure situations. With a trip to the regional final on the table, the winner will advance to the semifinals to face the winner between North Shore and Cypress Falls.

Live Updates

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Final

Strake Jesuit

Dickinson

1st Quarter

Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.

2nd Quarter

X

3rd Quarter

X

4th Quarter

X

LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

