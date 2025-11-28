Live Updates: Houston Strake Jesuit vs. Dickinson; UIL Class 6A Division I Region 3 Regional, Scoring, Highlights
Houston Strake Jesuit and Dickinson collide tonight at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte in a 6A Division I Region 3 regional showdown. It is the first meeting between the two programs, and both step in riding strong postseason momentum.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh often as live updates, scoring plays and highlights will be posted throughout the game in the live updates section below.
Strake Jesuit is coming off a 50-35 win over Houston Lamar after falling behind 21-7 in the first quarter. The Crusaders settled in, leaned on their ground game and took control behind senior running back John Hebert, who rushed for 351 yards and 4 touchdowns on 41 carries and caught two passes for 92 yards and 2 TDs, with steady support from quarterback Jack Wegleitner, who completed 8 of 10 passes for 203 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Hebert enters as one of the most productive players in Texas. The four star Houston commit has carried the offense all season, rushing for 3,541 yards and scoring 45 total touchdowns while setting the pace for a team that has reached 10 wins for just the third time in its UIL era.
Dickinson arrives at 12-0 after a 28-7 win against Pearland in the area round. The Gators lean on strong defense and will get a major boost from senior running back Malachi Gamble, who recently returned to the lineup after missing several weeks.
Junior quarterback Lorenzo Aguirre leads Dickinson’s offense, with Gamble and junior Tavin Gomez providing a strong punch in the backfield. Strake Jesuit counters with a defense that is led by junior defensive back Luke Leone, who has four interceptions this season.
Both teams have enough firepower to swing momentum in a hurry, and both have been comfortable in pressure situations. With a trip to the regional final on the table, the winner will advance to the semifinals to face the winner between North Shore and Cypress Falls.
