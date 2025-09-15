2026 St. Mary’s (MD) attackman Geaton Messineo commits to Baldwin Wallace
St. Mary’s (Annapolis) 2026 attackman Geaton Messineo has committed to Baldwin Wallace in Berea, Ohio, choosing the Yellow Jackets over a wave of recent MIAA pledges to other “Yellow Jacket” programs like Randolph-Macon.
Why Baldwin Wallace
Messineo cited head coach Tony Tatro, BW’s tight-knit locker room, and the overall fit on and off the field. He plans to study Sports Management, noting the program’s internship pipeline and professional development support. Location mattered, too: campus sits roughly 10 minutes from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, with easy access to Browns games and nearby lakes.
Program on the rise
Since Tatro took over, Baldwin Wallace has stacked winning seasons—double-digit victories every year, including 14+ wins in three seasons—and has dominated Ohio Athletic Conference play with a reported 35–1 regular-season OAC record in his tenure. The Jackets have claimed each OAC regular-season title under Tatro and reached every conference tournament final. The next step is clear: win the OAC Tournament and punch the program’s first NCAA Tournament ticket of the Tatro era.
What BW is getting
Messineo brings a skilled, poised finisher from the MIAA pipeline at St. Mary’s, a league known for producing college-ready talent. His decision aligns with BW’s blueprint: add smart, system-ready attackers who can stretch defenses, handle pressure, and fit a team-first culture.
The takeaway
For Messineo, Baldwin Wallace offers the full package—competitive lacrosse, academic opportunity, and a vibrant setting. For BW, the commitment underscores momentum under Tatro as the Jackets chase an NCAA breakthrough.
Congratulations to Geaton Messineo and the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets.