Angel Reese's Brother, Julian, Signs with the Lakers for NBA Summer League
Former Maryland Star Lands with Lakers
A former University of Maryland standout will have an opportunity to play for a storied NBA franchise this summer.
Baltimore native Julian Reese, who was not selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers according to ADS Sports Management.
The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based sports management agency represents various Division I college student-athletes.
“Big congrats to Julian Reese, who will head to LA with the Lakers!,” ADS Sports Management wrote in a social media post on Instagram.
Baltimore Roots and Saint Frances Academy Legacy
“I love it,” said Nick Myles, who coached Reese at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. “I’m a big Lakers fan. To have one of my kids play for the Lakers is a dream come true.”
College Career Filled with Milestones
Reese, the brother of WNBA star Angel Reese, was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection during his career in College Park. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds and started all 36 games during the 2024-25 campaign. This past season, Reese helped Maryland reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.
The Terrapins finished the season with a 27-9 overall record and compiled a second-place finish in the Big Ten. Reese was also named to the all-star team at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.
One of Maryland’s All-Time Great Big Men
The St. Frances product finished his four-year career as a Terp playing in 134 games with 102 starts. The power forward scored 1,488 career points and registered 1,015 rebounds making him one of just two players in program history, alongside Len Elmore, to record 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
Dominant High School Career at Saint Frances
As a high school junior, Reese averaged 10.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game in leading St. Frances to an overall 38-4 record and the Baltimore Catholic League Championship. He was also honored as the BCL Defensive Player of the Year.
Baltimore Coach Producing NBA Pipeline
Myles, who has coached at SFA for the past 18 years, said Reese had a “great personality” and was an “all-around great kid.”
“I could definitely see that he had the potential [to play in the NBA],” said Myles.
Myles also coached Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington and former Maryland standout Derik Queen who was selected by the Atlanta Hawks then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in this year’s draft as well as Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr.
Ace Baldwin Jr. Joins Memphis for Summer League
Baldwin, who was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has signed an NBA Summer League contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Baldwin, who spent three seasons at VCU before transferring to Penn State, was named both the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He enjoyed a standout high school career at St. Frances where he was a three-time first team All-State selection.
What’s Next in the NBA Summer League
The NBA Summer League announced its schedule with the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League running July 5-8. The NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas will be held July 10-20.
Rookies, free agents, and players in their second and third seasons participate in the summer leagues. For undrafted players, the summer leagues provide an opportunity for an individual to put themselves in position to possibly earn a training camp invitation or a two-way contract.