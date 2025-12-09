Maryland Commit Baba Oladotun Sidelined Indefinitely with Injury
James Hubert Blake High School senior Baba Oladotun, who last month signed to play college basketball at the University of Maryland, has been sidelined for an indefinite period of time according to his father, Ibrahim Oladotun.
Ibrahim Oladotun said his son suffered a minor ankle injury four weeks ago and will be re-evaluated by doctors on December 18.
“I want to make sure we do the right thing before we get him on the court,” Ibrahim Oladotun told High School On SI.
Baba Oladotun, who turned 17 years old on December 6, did not play in Blake’s season opener, a 101-27 victory over Montgomery County, Maryland rival Albert Einstein on December 5.
Oladotun, a junior, still has two seasons of high school basketball to play, before heads to College Park. His commitment was the first of three highly decorated Maryland athletes to become some of the most coveted recruits to ever commit to the Terps.
His commitment was followed Olympic track star Quincy Wilson of Bullis Prep announcing his Maryland commitment and that was followed by St. Frances 5-star football star Zion Elle following through on his previous commitment by signing his National Letter of Intent with the Terps.