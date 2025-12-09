High School

Maryland Commit Baba Oladotun Sidelined Indefinitely with Injury

Blake star hoping to be cleared to begin his high school season later this month

Brandy Simms

Maryland commit Baba Oladotun has been sidelined by an ankle injury at the start of the 2025-26 high school basketball season.
James Hubert Blake High School senior Baba Oladotun, who last month signed to play college basketball at the University of Maryland, has been sidelined for an indefinite period of time according to his father, Ibrahim Oladotun. 

Ibrahim Oladotun said his son suffered a minor ankle injury four weeks ago and will be re-evaluated by doctors on December 18. 

“I want to make sure we do the right thing before we get him on the court,” Ibrahim Oladotun told High School On SI. 

Baba Oladotun, who turned 17 years old on December 6, did not play in Blake’s season opener, a 101-27 victory over Montgomery County, Maryland rival Albert Einstein on December 5. 

Oladotun, a junior, still has two seasons of high school basketball to play, before heads to College Park. His commitment was the first of three highly decorated Maryland athletes to become some of the most coveted recruits to ever commit to the Terps.

His commitment was followed Olympic track star Quincy Wilson of Bullis Prep announcing his Maryland commitment and that was followed by St. Frances 5-star football star Zion Elle following through on his previous commitment by signing his National Letter of Intent with the Terps.

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

