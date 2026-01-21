High School

Spalding Head Coach Leaving the Cavaliers for His Alma Mater

Archbishop Spalding head coach Kyle Schmidt, who has led the Cavaliers to four consecutive MIAA A Conference championships is reportedly joining Mike Locksley's staff at Maryland

Kyle Schmitt, who has led Archbishop Spalding to 101 wins and the last four MIAA A Conference football championships, is reportedly leaving the Cavaliers to join the coaching staff at the University of Maryland.
Kyle Schmitt, who has led Archbishop Spalding to 101 wins and the last four MIAA A Conference football championships, is reportedly leaving the Cavaliers to join the coaching staff at the University of Maryland. / Derek Toney

Kyle Schmidt, who has guided Archbishop Spalding to four consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference football championships, is reportedly heading back to College Park, as a member of Mike Locksley's coaching staff at the University of Maryland.

According to a Capital Gazette report, Schmitt is stepping down after 13 seasons at Spalding to return to his alma mater and become Maryland's tight ends coach. Maryland is Schmitt’s alma mater.

One of the Most Successful Coaching Tenures in MIAA History

Schmitt leaves behind one of the most successful tenures in recent MIAA history. Since taking over the Cavaliers in 2013, following the passing of legendary coach Mike Whittles, Schmitt transformed Spalding from a middle-of-the-pack MIAA A Conference program into a nationally recognized powerhouse.

Building on Mike Whittles Legacy

Prior to his passing in 2012, Whittles achieved a dream of building the Spalding program to a point where it could compete in the A Conference, after starting out as a winless C Conference squad. Schmitt took the reigns from there and the Cavaliers steadily improved their stature within the conference, finally breaking through with their first league title in 2022, behind the play of rising star, sophomore quarterback Malik Washington.

Mentoring the Rise of Malik Washington

Washington would lead Spalding to two more championships, including an undefeated season (12-0) in 2024. In 2024, Spalding temporarily broke St. Frances strangle hold on the state's top ranking, and finished ranked No. 6 in the nation. In 2025, with Washington playing for the Terps, Spalding won its fourth consecutive title, finishing 10-2 and ranked No. 3 in Maryland.

Malik Washington and Archbishop Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt hug.
Malik Washington and Archbishop Spalding head coach Kyle Schmitt share a warm embrace after Washington's departure from the 2024 MIAA A Conference football championship game. It was Washington's final high school game. / Derek Toney

Breaking Through During a Pandemic-Shortened Season

The Cavaliers’ ascent began to show during the abbreviated 2020 season, when Spalding delivered dominant wins over conference heavyweights Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield. One year later, the program took another leap forward, opening the 2021 season with 10 straight wins before falling to McDonogh in the conference semifinals.

Since that loss, Spalding has not dropped an MIAA conference game.

Returning to College Park

Schmitt brings a strong college background to College Park. He was star offensive lineman for the Terps, he appearing in 48 games with 27 starts at center and guard from 2001–04. After a brief stop coaching tight ends at St. Vincent College in 2006 and serving as a graduate assistant at Maryland, Schmitt transitioned to the high school ranks, leading Atholton High School in Howard County to multiple playoff appearances before taking over at Spalding.

Washington is not the only former Spalding player who will welcome his old coach to the Terps staff. Defensive back Sean Johnson and linebacker Keyshawn Flowers are also on the team.

Who's Next at Spalding

A search will now commence for Schmitt's replacement at Spalding, which quickly becomes one of the most attractive head coaching opportunities in the state and region.

Published
