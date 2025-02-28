High School

Baltimore Catholic League Tournament: Mount Carmel and John Carroll Advance to Semifinals

Top-seeded Our Lady of Mount Carmel extends its dominance, while John Carroll secures a spot in the BCL semifinals after a strong second-half surge at Loyola’s Reitz Arena

St. Mary’s guard Chase Collier (left) is hounded by Mount Carmel’s Sammartine Hill during Thursday’s Baltimore Catholic League Tournament quarterfinals. The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the latest SI on High Schools Maryland Top 25, advanced with a 61-45 decision at Loyola University. / Derek Toney

The 54th Baltimore Catholic League Tournament opened Thursday evening with two opening round matches at Loyola University’s Reitz Arena. Our Lady of Mount Carmel defeated St. Mary’s, 61-45, and John Carroll School posted a 62-48 win over Loyola Blakefield

Here are some quick takeaways and top efforts from the opening night

Mount Carmel showed why it’s the favorite to win the BCL tourney championship

In its first game as the new No. 1 team in SI on High Schools’ Maryland Top 25, Mount Carmel (32-4 overall) started slow before distancing St. Mary’s. The Cougars turned things up on the defensive end to extend their winning streak to eight.

Mount Carmel’s depth and ability to play effectively at any pace continue to separate it from the rest of the BCL. The Cougars are 17-1 since the start of the new year.

St. Mary’s acquitted itself well in first BCL game

St. Mary’s wasn’t overwhelmed in its inaugural BCL contest Thursday. Though hindered by turnovers caused by Mount Carmel’s half court pressure, the Saints stayed aggressive on both ends of the court.

The Saints (16-15), who won back-to-back Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference titles in 2022 and 2023, became an associate member this season after St. Maria Goretti closed its doors at the end of the 2023-24 school year. 

St. Mary’s, which played perennial BCL and MIAA A power Mount St. Joseph, during the regular season, will become a full-time BCL member next season and is expected to move to the MIAA A as well.

The Saints return their entire roster next season. 

John Carroll rolls into BCL semifinals

John Carroll took over in the second half, gaining its first opening round since 2022. The Patriots, who won the 2021 BCL Tournament crown, led by as many as 17 points.

The Patriots (18-13) will play Mount Carmel, in the semifinals, Sunday afternoon at 1 at Reitz Arena. John Carroll have lost three times this season to the Cougars, but have been close in the last two meetings, the latter a 60-53 outcome in last week’s MIAA A quarterfinals. 

Bad shooting night for Loyola at Loyola 

Trailing 28-26 at halftime, things went south for Loyola at Reitz Arena. The Dons went just two-for-15 in the third quarter, leaving them a 48-33 hole. 

Loyola (18-17), which last won a BCL opening round match in 2020, went seven-of-26 in the second half Thursday.

Top performers from Thursday

Adrian Able, John Carroll School - The 6-foot-4 junior guard had 19 points, three rebounds and four assists. The lefty was All-BCL first-team selection during the regular season.

Noah Cerney, St. Mary’s - Cerney is a reason St. Mary’s will be on solid footing going into its first venture as a full-time BCL member next season. The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard/forward finished with 13 points and three rebounds. 

Andrew Clark, John Carroll School - Clark was the best performer on opening night. The 6-foot-8 junior forward went for an impressive 16 points and 19 rebounds. 

Mason Ellison, Loyola Blakefield - The BCL Player of the Year had an opening night-best 24 points and added three rebounds. The University of Delaware recruit ended his career as the Dons’ all-time leading scorer.

Ralph Rudusans, Our Lady of Mount Carmel - Rudusans continued his ascension as a Division I recruit. The 6-foot-6 junior forward, who was the MIAA A championship game MVP last weekend, came off the bench and scored all 12 of his points in the first half as the top-seeded Cougars advanced.

