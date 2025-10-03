Baltimore Catholic League Basketball Standouts Aiden Able and Tristen Wilson Announce College Commitments
Two of the Baltimore Catholic League’s top senior basketball players have made their college choices, marking major milestones for two of Maryland’s most successful programs.
John Carroll guard Aiden Able has committed to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC), while Tristen Wilson of Our Lady of Mount Carmel announced his pledge to Holy Cross. Both seniors also compete on the Team Thrill AAU circuit, where they’ve continued to sharpen their games against elite competition.
Wilson’s winning impact at Mount Carmel
Wilson, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, played a pivotal role in Mount Carmel’s breakthrough 2024-25 campaign. Averaging 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals, he helped guide the Cougars to their first-ever MIAA A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championships.
The Cougars capped their run by finishing No. 1 in the final High School on SI Maryland Top 25 rankings, a reflection of their balance and toughness. Wilson’s all-around play earned him All-BCL honorable mention, and his leadership was a key factor in Mount Carmel’s historic rise.
Now, he will bring his versatility to Holy Cross as the first commit in the Crusaders’ 2026 class, aiming to make an impact in the Patriot League.
Able is poised to break Immanuel Quickley's scoring record at John Carroll
While Wilson heads north, Able is staying close to home. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 21 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and two steals per game last season for John Carroll. Already a three-year starter, Able has racked up 1,776 career points, ranking third all-time in program history.
He enters his senior season with a chance to surpass a familiar name — Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley, who holds the Patriots’ scoring record of 1,971 career points.
Able has already built an impressive individual résumé. He earned first-team All-BCL honors as a junior, after making the second team the previous season. Beyond his numbers, basketball runs deep in his family: his mother, Kendall Peace-Able, is the winningest girls basketball coach in Baltimore City history at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.
Looking Ahead
Together, Able and Wilson represent the continued strength of the Baltimore Catholic League, which remains one of the deepest and most competitive high school basketball conferences in the country.
UMBC gains a proven scorer with local ties, while Holy Cross adds a two-way guard with a championship pedigree. Both programs are betting that these Maryland standouts will carry their winning ways to the next level.