Blake High Names Brandon Howell New Boys Basketball Coach After Historic Season!

Former Assistant Takes Helm of Bengals Following 23-2 Run and MCPS Title, Led by Star Sophomore Baba Oladotun

Brandon Howell has been named the new boys basketball head coach at Blake High School, replacing Desmin Wade.
Blake High School in Silver Spring, Maryland has named former assistant coach Brandon Howell as the Bengals’ new varsity boys basketball head coach. 

Howell replaces Desmin Wade who announced his resignation last month after a six-year stint as head coach. 

“Coach Howell has been part of our coaching staff since 2022,” posted the Blake Athletics Instagram account, “and we are excited to have him lead our program moving forward.” 

During the 2024-25 campaign, Blake finished 23-2 and captured the program’s first ever Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) championship. The Bengals were led by talented 6-foot-9 sophomore Baba Oladotun who led the team in scoring and rebounding and was named the Montgomery County Player of the Year and earned first team All-Met honors.

